Jrue Holiday: Giannis Antetokounmpo has been MVP too much

“[Antetokounmpo] has been MVP too much,” Bucks guard Jrue Holiday said of why his teammate has been overlooked in the conversation. “He’s been doing this too much, I feel like people get bored of it. It’s kind of like the [LeBron James] effect. LeBron has done it so many times that people think that it’s normal now. And it’s not.
Source: Jamal Collier @ ESPN
The Greek Freak won the duel against Joel Embiid in the matchup between Milwaukee and Philadelphia
Giannis: "When you think about the MVP, it just puts pressure on yourself. At the end of the day, I'm happy. I'm happy where I am in life. I'm happy I'm blessed with this talent. I'm happy I'm able to go out there every day and chase my dream that I had as a little kid."
Antetokounmpo outduels Embiid, Bucks beat 76ers 117-104
—Sunday NBA Chaos! MVP in flux! Giannis! GSW in trouble! Mavs on life support!
—Why positionless All-NBA teams suck
—Why positionless All-NBA teams suck
joins to talk LSU's title, Caitlin Clark's arrival, NBA unsolved mysteries and (gulp) Zion.
🏀 Giannis attacks Sixers on efficient night
🏀 Jrue takes over defensively
🏀 Bobby Buckets comes up big
🏀 Lopez vs. Embiid
🏀 Allen hurt….Pat at the ready?
After the game, asked Mike Budenholzer if he thought a game like today's from Antetokounmpo (33pts/14reb/6ast/3blk) against the 76ers should make it a three-man race for MVP.
Budenholzer: "We certainly feel that Giannis is the MVP."
Bucks win 117-104 over Sixers. Milwaukee leads Boston by two games for the No. 1 seed entering the final week of the season
Giannis: 33 points, 14 rebounds and six assists
Embiid: 28 points, nine rebounds and five assists – 10:22 PM
Sixers lose to Milwaukee in what might be the last road game their starters play this season, 117-104. They are 51-27.
Bad Embiid night, terrible Harden + bench night. Milwaukee shot over 60 percent until garbage time. 33 and 14 for Giannis.
Next: Boston at home on Tuesday – 10:21 PM
Plenty of excellent performances for Milwaukee tonight but Jrue Holiday taking over stretches while guarding James Harden stands out. His ability to dominate games on that end of the floor is ridiculous. Best perimeter defender in the league.
MVP matchup:
Embiid — Giannis —
28 PTS 33 PTS
9 REB 14 REB
5 AST 6 AST
11-25 FG 13-17 FG pic.twitter.com/472VckRwST – 10:16 PM
perhaps the sixers should consider stopping giannis from running and dunking so much.
There are risks both ways of course. Embiid could pick up his fifth foul. But there is also the risk that it's a layup line for Giannis because the Sixers can't score. That very much happened.
Melton teased Tyrese Maxey the other night saying his defense has improved so much he's a two-way player now…'almost.'🤣🤣 Tyrese heard him, times a steal on Giannis here and turns it into FTs on the other end.
Jrue Holiday is doing such a great job of: 1. Not getting switched off Harden and 2. Denying the pocket pass to Embiid in the pick-and-roll.
Sixers battling back though, Milwaukee missing some 3s. Bucks lead down to 9. – 9:28 PM
Maxey is at the line with a chance to cut it to 8 after stripping Giannis clean in transition.
Defense has been good to start the half — fueling this run. – 9:28 PM
Halftime: Bucks 69, Sixers 53. Milwaukee led by as many as 20 by dominating on both ends. They shot 67.4 percent from the floor and parlayed seven Sixers turnovers into 13 points. Embiid has 17-5-3. Maxey with 14 points on 3-of-4 from deep. Giannis has 19-7-3.
That’s the type of play that has happened a lot tonight: Straight-line drive for Jrue Holiday, easy bucket.
It can be tempting to say the Bucks’ shooting is unsustainable, but there have been a lot of plays where there’s very little resistance from the Sixers. – 8:59 PM
That’s a gorgeous pass from Antetokounmpo and masterful cut from Brook Lopez.
Antetokounmpo had the mismatch and knew Embiid was going to help out of the corner. Attacked the gap, got to the rim to draw Embiid and dumped it off to Lopez on the baseline.
Bucks up, 61-41. – 8:51 PM
How is Giannis even in this MVP conversation when he has Bobby Portis?
Not a fan of the No Harden-no Embiid lineups when Giannis is out there.
Also, Embiid drew some contact No call. Giannis on the other end, really rammed Tucker and drew FTs. Those swings can really blow this one open fast too.
“No one impacts the game more than Giannis does right now”
Ryen Russillo joined Justin Termine & Eddie Johnson to talk about Giannis’ impact on the game
#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/HanORmYlCl – 8:05 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo in March:
✅ 30.4 PPG
✅ 10.5 RPG
✅ 6.8 APG
✅ 60.2 FG%
The last player to average at least 30 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG while shooting 60% from the field in a month was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in January 1971 (min. 10 GP).
Subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 6:00 PM
April 2 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.5
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.03
3. Luka Dončić: 15.33
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.36
5. Damian Lillard: 14.06
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.18
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.84
8. Anthony Davis: 13.22
9. Domantas Sabonis: 12.59
10. LeBron James: 12.51 pic.twitter.com/rf3Jig7HPR – 10:03 AM
In March, Spencer Dinwiddie had more assists than
Chris Paul
Trae Young
James Harden
Josh Giddey
Nikola Jokic
Darius Garland
Jrue Holiday
Domantas Sabonis
His most assists ever in a month. pic.twitter.com/rWSbwVUXbx – 12:24 PM
Halftime reading on Jrue Holiday, his killer outing against the Pacers, and what young Pacers guards can learn from the All-Star:
On Bucks All-Star guard Jrue Holiday, a small gesture that went a long way with head coaches, Rick Carlisle gushing with praise for him — and what Andrew Nembhard draws from his game.
"Shit, damn near everything."
“Shit, damn near everything.”
fieldhousefiles.com/p/rick-carlisl… pic.twitter.com/Bz7c7ByusT – 3:48 PM
Jrue Holiday after being destroyed by Boston: ""I feel like we were focused on this game. And we came out and just kind of s*****d the bed."
