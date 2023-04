Kevin Durant on OKC fans: 'There was more love this time than there has been in the past'

Durant was asked about it after the 128-118 Suns win, explaining that his sentiments have evolved since the early years following his departure. “I understand it,” he said after the game. “I meant so much to this community and just for me to leave like that. Early on, I didn’t get it. But I get that an NBA team is a part of your community, players so entrenched in your community.” “There was more love this time than there has been in the past,” the Suns star followed up. “I’m just focused on that. I’ve had so many great memories here, so many people I’ve met that have just changed my life. I’ll forever be grateful to be a part of this organization.”Source: R.P. Salao @ Clutch Points