Kevin Durant on OKC fans: 'There was more love this time than there has been in the past'

Durant was asked about it after the 128-118 Suns win, explaining that his sentiments have evolved since the early years following his departure. “I understand it,” he said after the game. “I meant so much to this community and just for me to leave like that. Early on, I didn’t get it. But I get that an NBA team is a part of your community, players so entrenched in your community.” “There was more love this time than there has been in the past,” the Suns star followed up. “I’m just focused on that. I’ve had so many great memories here, so many people I’ve met that have just changed my life. I’ll forever be grateful to be a part of this organization.”
Source: R.P. Salao @ Clutch Points
Source: R.P. Salao @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
CP3 vs. KD crowd reaction tonight: pic.twitter.com/aGJm76WL1D – 2:12 AM
CP3 vs. KD crowd reaction tonight: pic.twitter.com/aGJm76WL1D – 2:12 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m a fan. I think I had the best angle in the house.”
Devin Booker on Kevin Durant’s two corner 3s off Chris Paul feeds to keep OKC at bay late in #Suns win over #Thunder. pic.twitter.com/rHW9PjaO31 – 12:21 AM
“I’m a fan. I think I had the best angle in the house.”
Devin Booker on Kevin Durant’s two corner 3s off Chris Paul feeds to keep OKC at bay late in #Suns win over #Thunder. pic.twitter.com/rHW9PjaO31 – 12:21 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Takeaways from the Thunder’s loss to the Suns, with more on Kevin Durant’s latest return to OKC: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 12:05 AM
Takeaways from the Thunder’s loss to the Suns, with more on Kevin Durant’s latest return to OKC: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 12:05 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“There’s definitely more room to grow.”
Kevin Durant on working with Deandre Ayton and finding him in the offense. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Rv0LlUSbIt – 12:02 AM
“There’s definitely more room to grow.”
Kevin Durant on working with Deandre Ayton and finding him in the offense. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Rv0LlUSbIt – 12:02 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Getting to the spots that I want to get to and being stronger with the handle.”
Kevin Durant after his 35-point effort in win at OKC to mark his 3rd 30-point game in six with #Suns.
Also gave Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and #Thunder props.
“They’re building something special.” pic.twitter.com/qHocYXwlas – 12:00 AM
“Getting to the spots that I want to get to and being stronger with the handle.”
Kevin Durant after his 35-point effort in win at OKC to mark his 3rd 30-point game in six with #Suns.
Also gave Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and #Thunder props.
“They’re building something special.” pic.twitter.com/qHocYXwlas – 12:00 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Sometimes I’m not expecting my defender to leave me like that.”
Kevin Durant on two backside corner 3s off Chris Paul dimes that kept OKC at bay late in #Suns win over #Thunder.
Durant finished with 35 points with his three made 3s all coming in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/N8UxY8NFbf – 11:47 PM
“Sometimes I’m not expecting my defender to leave me like that.”
Kevin Durant on two backside corner 3s off Chris Paul dimes that kept OKC at bay late in #Suns win over #Thunder.
Durant finished with 35 points with his three made 3s all coming in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/N8UxY8NFbf – 11:47 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Monty Williams on KD being booed by OKC fans:
“This fan base is one that I respected for a long time. I get it, you lose a guy like Kevin, but at some point, you have to appreciate what he meant to this organization… He loves this city.”
pic.twitter.com/GzPYKhDV9U – 11:34 PM
Monty Williams on KD being booed by OKC fans:
“This fan base is one that I respected for a long time. I get it, you lose a guy like Kevin, but at some point, you have to appreciate what he meant to this organization… He loves this city.”
pic.twitter.com/GzPYKhDV9U – 11:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant scores 35, leads Suns past Thunder in latest return to OKC #Suns #ThunderUp azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:26 PM
Kevin Durant scores 35, leads Suns past Thunder in latest return to OKC #Suns #ThunderUp azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I understand it. I meant so much to this community and just for me to leave like that. Early on, I didn’t get it.”
Kevin Durant on getting booed in return to OKC. Left for Golden State after 2015-16 season.
“There was more love this time than there has been in the past.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/wukPAmFDWf – 11:25 PM
“I understand it. I meant so much to this community and just for me to leave like that. Early on, I didn’t get it.”
Kevin Durant on getting booed in return to OKC. Left for Golden State after 2015-16 season.
“There was more love this time than there has been in the past.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/wukPAmFDWf – 11:25 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Asked KD if this Thunder core reminds him of that first Thunder team.
“They’re a little bit more versatile … They got three or four guys 6-7, 6-8 that can handle the ball. I wish I would’ve had that.” pic.twitter.com/IUQi79zHJ8 – 11:08 PM
Asked KD if this Thunder core reminds him of that first Thunder team.
“They’re a little bit more versatile … They got three or four guys 6-7, 6-8 that can handle the ball. I wish I would’ve had that.” pic.twitter.com/IUQi79zHJ8 – 11:08 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
On the Valley’s new favorite game show the Thunder lost and Kevin Durant’s terrific performance.
Plus, an update on where all the tiebreakers stand after a very good weekend for the Suns: arizonasports.com/story/3518312/… – 11:00 PM
On the Valley’s new favorite game show the Thunder lost and Kevin Durant’s terrific performance.
Plus, an update on where all the tiebreakers stand after a very good weekend for the Suns: arizonasports.com/story/3518312/… – 11:00 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
FINAL: DEN 112 GS 110
And just like that, the Lakers now control their own destiny for the 5 seed in the West — setting up LeBron vs. KD.
With the Warriors loss in Denver, 1 remaining H2H against the Clippers, and LA having tiebreaker over GS … if they win out, it is theirs pic.twitter.com/Lz9MEiAAaY – 10:57 PM
FINAL: DEN 112 GS 110
And just like that, the Lakers now control their own destiny for the 5 seed in the West — setting up LeBron vs. KD.
With the Warriors loss in Denver, 1 remaining H2H against the Clippers, and LA having tiebreaker over GS … if they win out, it is theirs pic.twitter.com/Lz9MEiAAaY – 10:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“One of those momentum changing plays.”
Monty Williams on Kevin Durant’s chase down block on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with #Suns up seven with 1:41 remaining.
#Suns 128 #Thunder 118 Final. pic.twitter.com/JGXIVyrybA – 10:46 PM
“One of those momentum changing plays.”
Monty Williams on Kevin Durant’s chase down block on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with #Suns up seven with 1:41 remaining.
#Suns 128 #Thunder 118 Final. pic.twitter.com/JGXIVyrybA – 10:46 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Despite getting booed, KD said “there was more love this time than there has been in the past” in OKC. pic.twitter.com/hNcA5hPLPY – 10:21 PM
Despite getting booed, KD said “there was more love this time than there has been in the past” in OKC. pic.twitter.com/hNcA5hPLPY – 10:21 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Here is the crazy part about the West this final week
No one wants to be #5 and play Durant and Phoenix in first round.
Everyone wants to be #6 but be careful you don’t end up #7.
Unless #7 is worth not being #5. Doubt that. – 10:15 PM
Here is the crazy part about the West this final week
No one wants to be #5 and play Durant and Phoenix in first round.
Everyone wants to be #6 but be careful you don’t end up #7.
Unless #7 is worth not being #5. Doubt that. – 10:15 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on what it was like to play against Kevin Durant tonight pic.twitter.com/MH3AxyFEVI – 10:06 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on what it was like to play against Kevin Durant tonight pic.twitter.com/MH3AxyFEVI – 10:06 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA on playing against KD: “It was fun tonight. The crowd was in it… It’s always fun to play against guys of that talent.” – 10:06 PM
SGA on playing against KD: “It was fun tonight. The crowd was in it… It’s always fun to play against guys of that talent.” – 10:06 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
KD and Shai battled, but the Suns came out on top ☀️ pic.twitter.com/IxWM9s5Som – 9:47 PM
KD and Shai battled, but the Suns came out on top ☀️ pic.twitter.com/IxWM9s5Som – 9:47 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder fought hard. Kept it close with the undefeated KD-Booker-CP3 Suns.
OKC still in the #10 play-in spot.
OKC schedule
@ Warriors
@ Jazz
vs Grizzlies
Mavs schedule
vs Kings
vs Bulls
vs Spurs
Any combo of 2 OKC wins/Mavs losses gets OKC in the play-in. – 9:45 PM
Thunder fought hard. Kept it close with the undefeated KD-Booker-CP3 Suns.
OKC still in the #10 play-in spot.
OKC schedule
@ Warriors
@ Jazz
vs Grizzlies
Mavs schedule
vs Kings
vs Bulls
vs Spurs
Any combo of 2 OKC wins/Mavs losses gets OKC in the play-in. – 9:45 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
KD had a night:
35 PTS
5 REB
5 AST
2 BLK
He’s 6-0 with the Suns 👀🔥
pic.twitter.com/gXyyGM0OCI – 9:42 PM
KD had a night:
35 PTS
5 REB
5 AST
2 BLK
He’s 6-0 with the Suns 👀🔥
pic.twitter.com/gXyyGM0OCI – 9:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk about the Suns’ latest win, fueled by Kevin Durant and the Core Four! Come hang out:
youtube.com/watch?v=qI2vMS… pic.twitter.com/kH0pS8c2L6 – 9:41 PM
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk about the Suns’ latest win, fueled by Kevin Durant and the Core Four! Come hang out:
youtube.com/watch?v=qI2vMS… pic.twitter.com/kH0pS8c2L6 – 9:41 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Phoenix Suns have now won 5 games in a row.
6-0 with Kevin Durant. – 9:41 PM
Phoenix Suns have now won 5 games in a row.
6-0 with Kevin Durant. – 9:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant 35 points in leading #Suns to 128-118 win in latest return to OKC. pic.twitter.com/FoI65CPY5c – 9:35 PM
Kevin Durant 35 points in leading #Suns to 128-118 win in latest return to OKC. pic.twitter.com/FoI65CPY5c – 9:35 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Suns 128, Thunder 118
SGA – 39 points, 5 assists
Giddey – 16 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists
Wiggins – 14 points
Dort – 14 points, 8 rebounds
KD – 35 points
Booker – 22 points, 10 assists
CP3 – 16 points, 8 assists
Ayton – 19 points, 11 rebounds
OKC is now 38-41 – 9:35 PM
FINAL: Suns 128, Thunder 118
SGA – 39 points, 5 assists
Giddey – 16 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists
Wiggins – 14 points
Dort – 14 points, 8 rebounds
KD – 35 points
Booker – 22 points, 10 assists
CP3 – 16 points, 8 assists
Ayton – 19 points, 11 rebounds
OKC is now 38-41 – 9:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 128, OKC 118
Durant: 35-5-5-2, 13-21 FG
Booker: 22 Pts, 10 Ast, 5 Reb, 8-14 FG
Ayton: 19 Pts, 11 Reb, 8-12 FG
Paul: 16 Pts, 8 Ast, 5-9 FG
Gilgeous-Alexander: 39 Pts, 11-22 FG, 17-17 FT
Fun fact: The Phoenix Suns have still never lost with Kevin Durant – 9:34 PM
Final: PHX 128, OKC 118
Durant: 35-5-5-2, 13-21 FG
Booker: 22 Pts, 10 Ast, 5 Reb, 8-14 FG
Ayton: 19 Pts, 11 Reb, 8-12 FG
Paul: 16 Pts, 8 Ast, 5-9 FG
Gilgeous-Alexander: 39 Pts, 11-22 FG, 17-17 FT
Fun fact: The Phoenix Suns have still never lost with Kevin Durant – 9:34 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kevin Durant tonight:
35 PTS
5 REB
5 AST
13-21 FG
19-1 in his last 20 games. pic.twitter.com/tuYGFvXGte – 9:34 PM
Kevin Durant tonight:
35 PTS
5 REB
5 AST
13-21 FG
19-1 in his last 20 games. pic.twitter.com/tuYGFvXGte – 9:34 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Kevin Durant tapped Shai on the chest after that Joe kick ball, a fan yells “don’t you touch Shai!” – 9:26 PM
Kevin Durant tapped Shai on the chest after that Joe kick ball, a fan yells “don’t you touch Shai!” – 9:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Great passes by Durant and Okogie there in a scramble situation. Write that one down as a possession that could be crucial. – 9:24 PM
Great passes by Durant and Okogie there in a scramble situation. Write that one down as a possession that could be crucial. – 9:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant corner 3
Kevin Durant corner 3
Immediately opens things up for a CP3 pick-and-roll with DA in the middle. Suns offense is brutal to stop like that – 9:17 PM
Kevin Durant corner 3
Kevin Durant corner 3
Immediately opens things up for a CP3 pick-and-roll with DA in the middle. Suns offense is brutal to stop like that – 9:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Unless you are an actual alien you cannot help off Kevin Durant in the weak-side corner. Not even a quarter of a step. – 9:15 PM
Unless you are an actual alien you cannot help off Kevin Durant in the weak-side corner. Not even a quarter of a step. – 9:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns badly needed one of these open looks to fall. Kevin Durant hits a big 3 from the corner – 9:14 PM
Suns badly needed one of these open looks to fall. Kevin Durant hits a big 3 from the corner – 9:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant corner 3 out of timeout with Paul on the floor. #Suns up six as Giddey answers with 2. – 9:13 PM
Durant corner 3 out of timeout with Paul on the floor. #Suns up six as Giddey answers with 2. – 9:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Huge chase down rebound by Ross.
If #Thunder get that, they’re off to the races. Instead Durant is later fouled.
FTs. #Suns up six with 7:19 remaining. – 9:08 PM
Huge chase down rebound by Ross.
If #Thunder get that, they’re off to the races. Instead Durant is later fouled.
FTs. #Suns up six with 7:19 remaining. – 9:08 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Nobody in the world can actually defend Kevin Durant, but Lu Dort is putting in about the best work you can do trying. – 9:08 PM
Nobody in the world can actually defend Kevin Durant, but Lu Dort is putting in about the best work you can do trying. – 9:08 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC refuses to quit against the West favorite Suns.
OKC was down 16 but have cut it to 6 in the final quarter.
Suns have yet to lose with KD in the lineup. – 9:05 PM
OKC refuses to quit against the West favorite Suns.
OKC was down 16 but have cut it to 6 in the final quarter.
Suns have yet to lose with KD in the lineup. – 9:05 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 3Q: Suns 98, Thunder 89
SGA – 33 points
Giddey – 11 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists
Dort – 11 points
Booker – 22 points, 9 assists
Durant – 22 points
Ayton – 13 points, 9 rebounds – 8:59 PM
End of 3Q: Suns 98, Thunder 89
SGA – 33 points
Giddey – 11 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists
Dort – 11 points
Booker – 22 points, 9 assists
Durant – 22 points
Ayton – 13 points, 9 rebounds – 8:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 98, OKC 89
Durant: 22-4-4, 9-14 FG
Booker: 22 Pts, 9 Ast, 8-13 FG
Ayton: 13 Pts, 9 Reb, 6-10 FG
Gilgeous-Alexander: 33 Pts, 10-19 FG, 13-13 FT – 8:59 PM
End of 3Q: PHX 98, OKC 89
Durant: 22-4-4, 9-14 FG
Booker: 22 Pts, 9 Ast, 8-13 FG
Ayton: 13 Pts, 9 Reb, 6-10 FG
Gilgeous-Alexander: 33 Pts, 10-19 FG, 13-13 FT – 8:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Maybe I missed it in an earlier game, but that was the first time I recall Durant and Ayton doing pick-and-roll
Ayton has set off-ball screens for Durant on the opposite side.
Now they picked Ayton up as soon as Durant passed it to him on the short roll. #Suns up nine. – 8:47 PM
Maybe I missed it in an earlier game, but that was the first time I recall Durant and Ayton doing pick-and-roll
Ayton has set off-ball screens for Durant on the opposite side.
Now they picked Ayton up as soon as Durant passed it to him on the short roll. #Suns up nine. – 8:47 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Really impressive how consistently and loudly OKC fans have booed KD every time he touches the ball tonight.
Usually unliked-player-has-the-ball boos last half a quarter, a full quarter at most.
Loud City built different. – 8:45 PM
Really impressive how consistently and loudly OKC fans have booed KD every time he touches the ball tonight.
Usually unliked-player-has-the-ball boos last half a quarter, a full quarter at most.
Loud City built different. – 8:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant staying in after that slight ankle tweak. Every Suns fan just had an individual heart attack – 8:41 PM
Kevin Durant staying in after that slight ankle tweak. Every Suns fan just had an individual heart attack – 8:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant came by the scores table coming out of the timeout and was scowling about something on the stat sheet.
What could it be?
#Suns were up 10.
His 3-point shooting (0-for-3)?
Missing five shots? (8-of-13).
Has 20 points. – 8:40 PM
Durant came by the scores table coming out of the timeout and was scowling about something on the stat sheet.
What could it be?
#Suns were up 10.
His 3-point shooting (0-for-3)?
Missing five shots? (8-of-13).
Has 20 points. – 8:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
The boos aren’t nearly as loud as they were in the first half.
Kevin Durant with 17, #Suns up 11. Led by as many as 16. #Thunder pic.twitter.com/GCGfRGOfsQ – 8:32 PM
The boos aren’t nearly as loud as they were in the first half.
Kevin Durant with 17, #Suns up 11. Led by as many as 16. #Thunder pic.twitter.com/GCGfRGOfsQ – 8:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 69 #Thunder 55.
Devin Booker 15. Kevin Durant 13. Ten players have scored for Phoenix.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 16 to lead OKC.
FTs: Thunder 13-of-15, Suns 11-of-12.
FG%: Thunder 40.9%, Suns 60.5%. – 8:17 PM
#Suns 69 #Thunder 55.
Devin Booker 15. Kevin Durant 13. Ten players have scored for Phoenix.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 16 to lead OKC.
FTs: Thunder 13-of-15, Suns 11-of-12.
FG%: Thunder 40.9%, Suns 60.5%. – 8:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 69, OKC 55
Booker: 15 Pts, 6-8 FG
Durant: 13 Pts, 4 Ast, 5-8 FG
Ayton: 9 Pts, 5 Reb, 4-7 FG
Craig: 8 Pts, 3-5 FG
Gilgeous-Alexander: 16 Pts, 5-12 FG – 8:12 PM
Halftime: PHX 69, OKC 55
Booker: 15 Pts, 6-8 FG
Durant: 13 Pts, 4 Ast, 5-8 FG
Ayton: 9 Pts, 5 Reb, 4-7 FG
Craig: 8 Pts, 3-5 FG
Gilgeous-Alexander: 16 Pts, 5-12 FG – 8:12 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Suns 69, Thunder 55
SGA – 16 points
JDub – 9 points
Saric – 8 points
Booker – 15 points
Durant – 13 points, 4 assists
CP3 – 8 points – 8:09 PM
HALF: Suns 69, Thunder 55
SGA – 16 points
JDub – 9 points
Saric – 8 points
Booker – 15 points
Durant – 13 points, 4 assists
CP3 – 8 points – 8:09 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The 13-3-4 first half line for Kevin Durant does not do it justice. He was tremendous everywhere on the floor. – 7:58 PM
The 13-3-4 first half line for Kevin Durant does not do it justice. He was tremendous everywhere on the floor. – 7:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Sometimes a lot of analysis is unnecessary; Kevin Durant is just really good at basketball – 7:56 PM
Sometimes a lot of analysis is unnecessary; Kevin Durant is just really good at basketball – 7:56 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lindy Waters III just lived out every Oklahomans dream since 2016, ripping the ball away from Kevin Durant. – 7:53 PM
Lindy Waters III just lived out every Oklahomans dream since 2016, ripping the ball away from Kevin Durant. – 7:53 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams has had a great rookie season, and some fun storylines attached to them too. He defended LeBron James the night LeBron became the League’s All-Time leading scorer, now he is defending Kevin Durant the night he returns to OKC + KD is just a historic bucket getter. – 7:52 PM
Jalen Williams has had a great rookie season, and some fun storylines attached to them too. He defended LeBron James the night LeBron became the League’s All-Time leading scorer, now he is defending Kevin Durant the night he returns to OKC + KD is just a historic bucket getter. – 7:52 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
I must say — this is the most engaged I’ve heard a crowd this season and it’s all because of KD lmao – 7:48 PM
I must say — this is the most engaged I’ve heard a crowd this season and it’s all because of KD lmao – 7:48 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul told us earlier this week that he’s never played with a player like Kevin Durant and talked about simplifying the offense for a scorer like this. You can see it in this quarter. CP3 just keeps setting up the mid-post looks to good results. – 7:46 PM
Chris Paul told us earlier this week that he’s never played with a player like Kevin Durant and talked about simplifying the offense for a scorer like this. You can see it in this quarter. CP3 just keeps setting up the mid-post looks to good results. – 7:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns up seven as Durant hits corner jumper over Saric, is fouled and then looks at the replay on the jumbotron before hitting FT. – 7:45 PM
#Suns up seven as Durant hits corner jumper over Saric, is fouled and then looks at the replay on the jumbotron before hitting FT. – 7:45 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Kevin Durant and-one on a baseline J, Saric fouled him. Suns up 41-34. – 7:44 PM
Kevin Durant and-one on a baseline J, Saric fouled him. Suns up 41-34. – 7:44 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 27, OKC 27
Booker: 6 Pts, 3-4 FG
Ayton: 4 Pts, 4 Reb, 2-5 FG
Payne: 5 Pts, 2 Ast
Durant: 4 Pts, 2 Ast, 2-3 FG
Gilgeous-Alexander: 8 Pts, 3-9 FG – 7:35 PM
End of 1Q: PHX 27, OKC 27
Booker: 6 Pts, 3-4 FG
Ayton: 4 Pts, 4 Reb, 2-5 FG
Payne: 5 Pts, 2 Ast
Durant: 4 Pts, 2 Ast, 2-3 FG
Gilgeous-Alexander: 8 Pts, 3-9 FG – 7:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant to Ayton for dunk.
To me, this hasn’t been fully tapped into yet.
Durant is a willing passer and if Ayton moves to open areas, he will find him.
#Suns on 10-1 run. Timeout #Thunder with 6:57 left in 1st.
Durant with 4 early. – 7:19 PM
Durant to Ayton for dunk.
To me, this hasn’t been fully tapped into yet.
Durant is a willing passer and if Ayton moves to open areas, he will find him.
#Suns on 10-1 run. Timeout #Thunder with 6:57 left in 1st.
Durant with 4 early. – 7:19 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander told Kevin Durant he was gonna put his rook on him when they played. ⬇️
SGA wasn’t lying. Jalen Williams is taking the KD assignment tonight.
pic.twitter.com/wSXANjnNIe – 7:17 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander told Kevin Durant he was gonna put his rook on him when they played. ⬇️
SGA wasn’t lying. Jalen Williams is taking the KD assignment tonight.
pic.twitter.com/wSXANjnNIe – 7:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Three pregame intro observations.
1. “KD! KD!” fan.
2. Deandre Ayton.
3. Devin Booker back to headband?
#Suns down 4-2 early. pic.twitter.com/KYaIIrHyiU – 7:12 PM
Three pregame intro observations.
1. “KD! KD!” fan.
2. Deandre Ayton.
3. Devin Booker back to headband?
#Suns down 4-2 early. pic.twitter.com/KYaIIrHyiU – 7:12 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lu Dort let’s fans sit with a rim finish, SGA gets a steal as KD posts him up, Jalen Williams finishes in transition, Then Lu Dort cashed a 3. 7-2, OKC. – 7:12 PM
Lu Dort let’s fans sit with a rim finish, SGA gets a steal as KD posts him up, Jalen Williams finishes in transition, Then Lu Dort cashed a 3. 7-2, OKC. – 7:12 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Former Thunder fan favorite turned fan least favorite KD gets a rousing ovation of Loud City boos, former Thunder fan least favorite turned fan favorite Chris Paul gets a rousing ovation of Loud City cheers.
(Did hear some cheers for KD for the first time since 2016.) – 7:10 PM
Former Thunder fan favorite turned fan least favorite KD gets a rousing ovation of Loud City boos, former Thunder fan least favorite turned fan favorite Chris Paul gets a rousing ovation of Loud City cheers.
(Did hear some cheers for KD for the first time since 2016.) – 7:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Toss up between who got the louder boos between Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in the pregame intros.
Edge Durant, but no question who got the cheers.
Chris Paul. #Suns #Thunder next. – 7:07 PM
Toss up between who got the louder boos between Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in the pregame intros.
Edge Durant, but no question who got the cheers.
Chris Paul. #Suns #Thunder next. – 7:07 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Some applause, mostly boos, for Kevin Durant in OKC. Only applause for Chris Paul. – 7:06 PM
Some applause, mostly boos, for Kevin Durant in OKC. Only applause for Chris Paul. – 7:06 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder starters:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Suns Starters:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Kevin Durant
DeAndre Ayton – 6:55 PM
Thunder starters:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Suns Starters:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Kevin Durant
DeAndre Ayton – 6:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams talked about having 2 starters on floor as he’s ended 1st quarter with just Devin Booker and started 2nd quarter with Kevin Durant.
“Something we’re looking at from the eye test and numbers.”
Williams looking at Chris Paul and Durant on floor more together. #Suns – 6:48 PM
Monty Williams talked about having 2 starters on floor as he’s ended 1st quarter with just Devin Booker and started 2nd quarter with Kevin Durant.
“Something we’re looking at from the eye test and numbers.”
Williams looking at Chris Paul and Durant on floor more together. #Suns – 6:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant returns to OKC as the Suns look to keep the momentum going! Come hang out for the @PHNX_Suns pregame show:
youtube.com/watch?v=xH1nbY… pic.twitter.com/p2zYf2xiIA – 6:28 PM
Kevin Durant returns to OKC as the Suns look to keep the momentum going! Come hang out for the @PHNX_Suns pregame show:
youtube.com/watch?v=xH1nbY… pic.twitter.com/p2zYf2xiIA – 6:28 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Kevin Durant stopped to sign for fans after his warm ups here in OKC pic.twitter.com/kq78A7DNie – 6:00 PM
Kevin Durant stopped to sign for fans after his warm ups here in OKC pic.twitter.com/kq78A7DNie – 6:00 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
KD back in OKC to play his first game here since Nov. 2021 pic.twitter.com/oV8NYQj24Y – 5:47 PM
KD back in OKC to play his first game here since Nov. 2021 pic.twitter.com/oV8NYQj24Y – 5:47 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
KD and SGA warming up on opposite sides of the floor. Thunder Legends past and present. pic.twitter.com/GHBudkj0u2 – 5:36 PM
KD and SGA warming up on opposite sides of the floor. Thunder Legends past and present. pic.twitter.com/GHBudkj0u2 – 5:36 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Kevin Durant cashed his first warm up shot pic.twitter.com/DWRNo24bEv – 5:31 PM
Kevin Durant cashed his first warm up shot pic.twitter.com/DWRNo24bEv – 5:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Last time Kevin Durant played against Thunder in OKC?
11-14-21 last season with Brooklyn.
33 points (9-of-17 FGs, 13-of-14 FTs), 8 rebounds, 4 assists in 34 minutes.
#Nets won, 120-96. #Suns – 5:29 PM
Last time Kevin Durant played against Thunder in OKC?
11-14-21 last season with Brooklyn.
33 points (9-of-17 FGs, 13-of-14 FTs), 8 rebounds, 4 assists in 34 minutes.
#Nets won, 120-96. #Suns – 5:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ve got to be on it.”
#Thunder coach Mark Daigneault on facing #Suns with Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/lRigijMZpD – 5:24 PM
“We’ve got to be on it.”
#Thunder coach Mark Daigneault on facing #Suns with Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/lRigijMZpD – 5:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Kings can clinch Pacific Division with win today over Spurs or loss by Phoenix at OKC.
That’d end #Suns chances for 3rd seed in West.
Phoenix needs 3 wins to clinch top 6 playoff bid.
If playoffs started today, Suns-#Warriors.
Kevin Durant facing team he won two titles with. pic.twitter.com/StDt0uecHU – 2:39 PM
#Kings can clinch Pacific Division with win today over Spurs or loss by Phoenix at OKC.
That’d end #Suns chances for 3rd seed in West.
Phoenix needs 3 wins to clinch top 6 playoff bid.
If playoffs started today, Suns-#Warriors.
Kevin Durant facing team he won two titles with. pic.twitter.com/StDt0uecHU – 2:39 PM
More on this storyline
Duane Rankin: Q: You surprised he’s still getting booed like he was booed here? “Yeah. What is it, 7, 8 years now, my rookie year. People just want to be heard. I don’t know what it is. He did a lot for this organization.” Devin Booker on Kevin Durant getting booed in return to OKC. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / April 3, 2023
Duane Rankin: “I’m still surprised at how many people, why they boo him here. I don’t understand that.” Monty Williams on Kevin Durant getting booed during #Suns win in Durant’s latest return to OKC. #Thunder -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / April 3, 2023