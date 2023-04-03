Kyrie Irving: 'I think the fun part of it is we still have a glimmer of hope'

“We’ve just been losing tough ones, emotionally draining, but at the same time we’re professionals,” Irving said. “So I think the fun part of it is we still have a glimmer of hope, a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel of where we can still sneak in. “But at the same time, I’m at peace with just our effort, with spurts throughout the games. We’ve just got to be able to finish better as a team.”
Source: Brad Townsend @ Dallas Morning News
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
In #Cavs history, no one had ever scored 40-plus points in 3 straight games. Not LeBron. Not Kyrie. No one. Until Donovan Mitchell did it Sunday. In his first year with the Cavs, Mitchell keeps rewriting the franchise record books.
“It’s legendary”
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavericks OT loss to Hawks has Kyrie Irving, Dallas looking for ‘glimmer of hope’ dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:50 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell has more 40-point games in his first 67 games as a member of the #Cavs than Kyrie Irving did in his entire Cleveland tenure. – 10:26 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
I asked Kyrie Irving about the foul called against him that gave the Hawks their winning points: “That last play was supposed to be a turnover or an offensive foul and I was headed the other way. I know those (refs) are going to look back at that and (know they got it wrong).” – 9:44 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young, on the play that got him the winning FTs:
“If we did it over again, it would be a little bit different spacing … It just happened that DJ was shaping up, and I just got in Kyrie’s way.”
Added that stepping on Josh Green’s foot took him toward Kyrie. – 9:43 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
An indication that defense just might be the problem for Dallas: The Mavs are now 2-4 in games when Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combine for 60+ points, per @ESPNStatsInfo. – 8:54 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Yeah, it’s a huge story that the Mavs, after trading for Kyrie Irving, may miss the Play-In.
But more important is that the Hawks have now been within 1 game of .500 after each of their last 32 games.
And that streak will be 33 no matter their result @ Chicago on Tuesday. – 8:52 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Kyrie ruled for foul on Trae Young in final 2 seconds of a tie game in overtime to put him at the line. Hawks win by 2.
youtu.be/Wi5iHxl3KAI pic.twitter.com/2RZWnRRqzR – 8:50 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Luka and Kyrie have played 15 games together for the Dallas.
The Mavs are now 4-11. – 8:50 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Kyrie Irving just cost the Raptors 😑 Fouled Trae Young in overtime with 2 seconds. Hawks win – 8:50 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
omg dude did the full wind up for his offensive foul call then changed his mind and tagged Kyrie instead. – 8:48 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
After colliding with Kyrie with 1.8 left in OT, Trae was at the line appearing to stretch out his back before the 1st attempt.
He made both. 132-130. – 8:47 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young looked to drive and drew a foul off Kyrie Irving with 1.8 to play. Mavs are over the limit and Young will head to the FT line. – 8:46 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
NBA SCORE ALERT: Dallas 121 Atlanta 121. 37 sec. Left- Hawks ball. Irving -39pts for Mass. – 8:19 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Just like we thought — Luka the nice defensive stop and then Kyrie with the nice offensive finish – 8:18 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Kyrie Irving ties the game at 121 with 37.0 left. Hawks call timeout. – 8:17 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Good news. Mavs didn’t give up 76 in 1st half. Bad news they gave up 70. Good news, despite 5-20 3pt shooting by the best 3pt shooting team in @NBA over the last 2 months, they only trail 70-66. Kyrie w/20 Luka 16. Murray and Bogdanovic 13 to lead ATL. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 7:08 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
I don’t have the full stats in front of me, but anecdotally, I think Kyrie Irving has shot 85 percent from the field in this building. Continues tonight. – 6:49 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Irving’s apparently decided “screw this blending in and letting the offense come to me; I’m going to be assertive early today.” – 6:15 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
ATL starters: Bey, Collins, Capela, Murray, Young
5:10 tip @971TheFreak – 5:43 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Talking with NBPA Executive Committee leadership about Kyrie Irving’s future representing the players after the Nets suspended him. Irving was voted off the committee a few months later.
Written w/ @WillGuillory
theathletic.com/3770434/2022/1… – 3:18 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Clifford on Kai “It’s his best position, the 5… I think he can get to in the future where he plays a couple positions, but it just hasn’t been close. I want him to experience success, and at the 5, those have been his best games.” – 12:28 PM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
So much of The Discourse around Mavs circa mid-Feb was about the Luka + Kyrie offensive fit when it was super clear that this team’s problem was a bad defense getting worse.
Last night, w/ Bam DNP: Miami bigs Cody Zeller and Kevin Love combine for 38 pts on 61% FG in 48 min. – 9:36 AM
Be that as it may, one could also argue that Irving also happens to be a very misunderstood individual. Mavs teammate tim hardaway jr. seems to think so. He’s had a chance to hang with Kyrie since the enigmatic point guard made the mid-season move to Dallas, and at this point, THJ has nothing but admiration for Irving: “He’s awesome man. I have nothing bad to say about the man at all,” Hardaway said on a recent podcast appearance. “All he wants is peace, to be honest with you. He shows it in the locker room, he shows it outside the locker room, he shows it when he’s around the guys when we’re just chilling out.” -via Clutch Points / April 2, 2023
Irving, who had 23 points, six rebounds and five assists in 40 minutes, said adjusting to being traded at midseason for the first time in his NBA career has introduced him to “a lot of newness” after his time with the Brooklyn Nets came to an abrupt end. “I didn’t expect to ask for a trade at that point in the season,” he said. “So I wanted to finish out with Brooklyn, finish out with the season that we had going, and I didn’t get a chance to do that. So some of the goals I had previously this season had to be shifted, and I had to be more than willing, which I am, to be flexible and adaptable and live with the results, whether we make the playoffs or not. “I just have to be at peace with where I am and which I am, and trust of the guys that I’m going to be in that war room with every single day. So, I’m appreciative of them giving me the opportunity. It’s been nothing but great here. And I’ve been at peace.” -via ESPN / March 30, 2023
Will the Dallas Mavericks have the next big super team in the NBA? According to Bill Simmons, the answer is yes. Simmons recently predicted that LeBron James and Draymond Green will join Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving with the Mavs at some point down the road, per the Bill Simmons podcast, clip via Kenny Bybee. “I think he (Draymond Green) ends up in Dallas with Kyrie and with Luka,” Simmons said on the podcast. “And then LeBron tries to figure out a way to get there eventually. That’s my prediction.” -via Clutch Points / March 30, 2023