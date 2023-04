LeBron James: 'We just want to put ourselves in position to be able to compete for a championship'

The Los Angeles Lakers’ late-season surge, with Sunday’s victory over the Houston Rockets marking the 10th win in their past 14 games, has LeBron James talking about a hopeful title run once again. “We just want to put ourselves in position to be able to compete for a championship,” James said after the Lakers’ 134-109 win. “It’s a journey, and obviously, we don’t have as much chemistry as a lot of other teams trying to compete for a championship or that have aspirations to win a championship, but I like what we’ve been building over the last month or so. “Even when I was out for the four weeks, I liked what we’ve been building, and I’m happy to be back in the mix.”Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN