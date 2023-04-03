LeBron James: 'We just want to put ourselves in position to be able to compete for a championship'

The Los Angeles Lakers’ late-season surge, with Sunday’s victory over the Houston Rockets marking the 10th win in their past 14 games, has LeBron James talking about a hopeful title run once again. “We just want to put ourselves in position to be able to compete for a championship,” James said after the Lakers’ 134-109 win. “It’s a journey, and obviously, we don’t have as much chemistry as a lot of other teams trying to compete for a championship or that have aspirations to win a championship, but I like what we’ve been building over the last month or so. “Even when I was out for the four weeks, I liked what we’ve been building, and I’m happy to be back in the mix.”
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
In #Cavs history, no one had ever scored 40-plus points in 3 straight games. Not LeBron. Not Kyrie. No one. Until Donovan Mitchell did it Sunday. In his first year with the Cavs, Mitchell keeps rewriting the franchise record books.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
FINAL: DEN 112 GS 110
And just like that, the Lakers now control their own destiny for the 5 seed in the West — setting up LeBron vs. KD.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers have a +98 scoring differential since the trade deadline. That’s the sixth-best mark in the league in that time.
At 15-8, they have the same record as the Celtics in that span.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 134, Rockets 109
LA wins its third straight game to move to 40-38. They’re No. 7 in the West — 1/2 game behind No. 6 LAC and 1 game behind No. 5 GSW. AD had 40 points — his third straight game with 38+ points. LeBron had 18/10/11.
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron tonight:
18 PTS
10 REB
11 AST (1 TOV)
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A second consecutive excellent all-around game from Rui Hachimura has been a big boost for the Lakers.
He’s 8 of 10 for 16 points with 6 boards in his 17 minutes, and is a team-best +17 (tied with LeBron).
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 101, Rockets 83
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 70, Rockets 60
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 35, Rockets 23
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
NBA Math @NBA_Math
April 2 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.5
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.03
3. Luka Dončić: 15.33
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.36
5. Damian Lillard: 14.06
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.18
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.84
8. Anthony Davis: 13.22
9. Domantas Sabonis: 12.59
“[Antetokounmpo] has been MVP too much,” Bucks guard Jrue Holiday said of why his teammate has been overlooked in the conversation. “He’s been doing this too much, I feel like people get bored of it. It’s kind of like the [LeBron James] effect. LeBron has done it so many times that people think that it’s normal now. And it’s not. -via ESPN / April 3, 2023