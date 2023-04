Li-Ning interested in Kyrie Irving?

Be that as it may, one could also argue that Irving also happens to be a very misunderstood individual. Mavs teammate tim hardaway jr. seems to think so. He’s had a chance to hang with Kyrie since the enigmatic point guard made the mid-season move to Dallas, and at this point, THJ has nothing but admiration for Irving: “He’s awesome man. I have nothing bad to say about the man at all,” Hardaway said on a recent podcast appearance. “All he wants is peace, to be honest with you. He shows it in the locker room, he shows it outside the locker room, he shows it when he’s around the guys when we’re just chilling out.” -via Clutch Points / April 2, 2023