Mavericks to shut down Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving for the rest of the season?

Yet both franchises this season have performed well under expectation. Doncic was asked how the season has played out compared to what the Mavericks were capable of achieving, especially after the February acquisition of Irving. “Way different,” he said. “I thought we were going to be up there. But we obviously aren’t, so it’s way different than I thought.” Does Doncic share Hardaway’s hope that a play-in berth is still salvageable? “Obviously there’s hope, yeah,” he said. “I always say you’ve got to hope to the last moment. You’ve got to believe you can make it, so we’ve got to believe.” -via Dallas Morning News / April 2, 2023