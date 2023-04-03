Mavericks to shut down Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving for the rest of the season?

Mavs Film Room: Shams Charania says that he’s told the Mavs organization is “seriously considering” shutting down Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving for the final games of the season
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Mavericks are thinking about keeping Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving out in their season-last games 😯 pic.twitter.com/e48Wzdzbvw – 1:09 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shams reporting that the Mavs are “seriously considering” shutting down Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
The Mavs could be tanking their final 3 games for a top 10 pick while the Thunder are trying to win and make the play-in. – 12:44 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New episode of @LockedOnHeat: Is the new starting lineup here to stay, and could Jimmy Butler recruit Luka Doncic to Miami? Plus, why Bam doesn’t play the four and we update the Heat Culture Bracket.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new… – 11:42 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
I’m glad I don’t have an official @NBA awards ballot I’d hate to try to parse candidacies of Luka, SGA, Fox, & Mitchell for the 1st 4All NBA guard slots. Jrue Holiday needs to be considered for his all around game. Booker, Curry, Dame and Harden all great, all didn’t play enough – 11:08 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
During this stretch, Grimes is tied with Klay Thompson for the league lead in three-point shooting.
For some context, here are some 3PT numbers in this span:
Quentin Grimes: 29-for-58
Klay Thompson: 29-for-69
Steph Curry: 25-for-68
Luka Doncic: 24-for-72 – 10:26 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Donovan Mitchell last night:
✅ 40 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 3 STL
Mitchell became the first player in @cavs history to record three straight 40-point games.
He broke a tie with Kyrie Irving for the second-most 40-point games in franchise history (12).
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:31 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
In #Cavs history, no one had ever scored 40-plus points in 3 straight games. Not LeBron. Not Kyrie. No one. Until Donovan Mitchell did it Sunday. In his first year with the Cavs, Mitchell keeps rewriting the franchise record books.
“It’s legendary”
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/04/d… – 1:47 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavericks OT loss to Hawks has Kyrie Irving, Dallas looking for ‘glimmer of hope’ dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:50 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
I asked Kyrie Irving about the foul called against him that gave the Hawks their winning points: “That last play was supposed to be a turnover or an offensive foul and I was headed the other way. I know those (refs) are going to look back at that and (know they got it wrong).” – 9:44 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young, on the play that got him the winning FTs:
“If we did it over again, it would be a little bit different spacing … It just happened that DJ was shaping up, and I just got in Kyrie’s way.”
Added that stepping on Josh Green’s foot took him toward Kyrie. – 9:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mavericks got 60+ games out of Luka in his prime this season after making Conference Finals and clinched a losing record with a week of season left
We saw something similar with the 2019-20 Trail Blazers and Dame, a team that went from 2019 WCF to 35-39 and a bubble-aided 8th – 9:05 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has his 44th 30+ point game.
SGA is tied with Luka Doncic for most 30 point games this season. – 8:57 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
An indication that defense just might be the problem for Dallas: The Mavs are now 2-4 in games when Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combine for 60+ points, per @ESPNStatsInfo. – 8:54 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Yeah, it’s a huge story that the Mavs, after trading for Kyrie Irving, may miss the Play-In.
But more important is that the Hawks have now been within 1 game of .500 after each of their last 32 games.
And that streak will be 33 no matter their result @ Chicago on Tuesday. – 8:52 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Kyrie ruled for foul on Trae Young in final 2 seconds of a tie game in overtime to put him at the line. Hawks win by 2.
youtu.be/Wi5iHxl3KAI pic.twitter.com/2RZWnRRqzR – 8:50 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
FINAL/OT: Hawks 132, Mavs 130
Mavs looked to Doncic for a corner 3 but it hit iron. Hawks escape and return to .500. The streak remains alive. – 8:50 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Luka and Kyrie have played 15 games together for the Dallas.
The Mavs are now 4-11. – 8:50 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Kyrie Irving just cost the Raptors 😑 Fouled Trae Young in overtime with 2 seconds. Hawks win – 8:50 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Bey contests a Luka fallaway three at the buzzer that just rims out. – 8:49 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
omg dude did the full wind up for his offensive foul call then changed his mind and tagged Kyrie instead. – 8:48 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
After colliding with Kyrie with 1.8 left in OT, Trae was at the line appearing to stretch out his back before the 1st attempt.
He made both. 132-130. – 8:47 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young looked to drive and drew a foul off Kyrie Irving with 1.8 to play. Mavs are over the limit and Young will head to the FT line. – 8:46 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Imagine telling someone on draft day in 2018 that Trae and Luka would be involved in this weirdo game five years later. – 8:29 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
NBA SCORE ALERT: Dallas 121 Atlanta 121. 37 sec. Left- Hawks ball. Irving -39pts for Mass. – 8:19 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Just like we thought — Luka the nice defensive stop and then Kyrie with the nice offensive finish – 8:18 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Kyrie Irving ties the game at 121 with 37.0 left. Hawks call timeout. – 8:17 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Good news. Mavs didn’t give up 76 in 1st half. Bad news they gave up 70. Good news, despite 5-20 3pt shooting by the best 3pt shooting team in @NBA over the last 2 months, they only trail 70-66. Kyrie w/20 Luka 16. Murray and Bogdanovic 13 to lead ATL. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 7:08 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic’s 27-footer pulls Mavs to within four points.
But less than 24 hours after allowing 76 first-half points to Miami, Dallas allows 70 to Atlanta. It’s the 11th time this season that an opponent has scored 69 or more points vs. Dallas. Mavs are 0-10 in those games so far. – 7:06 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
OO picks up his 3rd foul with 6:35 in 2Q. CC returns, as well as DJM.
CC picked off Doncic and then scored a layup. – 6:50 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks are indeed matching up Saddiq Bey’s mins with Luka Doncic’s. Luka just checked back in and so did Saddiq for the Hawks – 6:49 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
I don’t have the full stats in front of me, but anecdotally, I think Kyrie Irving has shot 85 percent from the field in this building. Continues tonight. – 6:49 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Saddiq and Trae trap Luka near the Mavs bench and force them to take a timeout w/ 7:06 in 1Q. Hawks trail the Mavs 14-13. – 6:17 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Irving’s apparently decided “screw this blending in and letting the offense come to me; I’m going to be assertive early today.” – 6:15 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Did you bet the over? Luka coming for that scoring title pic.twitter.com/FdoDUZMaEv – 6:14 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Shaedon Sharpe has at least 25 points and 5 assists in 3 straight games.
Other rookies to do that in last 10 seasons:
Luka Doncic
Trae Young (2x) – 6:01 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Saddiq Bey starts again in place of De’Andre Hunter.
Interesting to see if he gets the first stint covering Luka. – 5:44 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
ATL starters: Bey, Collins, Capela, Murray, Young
5:10 tip @971TheFreak – 5:43 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Talking with NBPA Executive Committee leadership about Kyrie Irving’s future representing the players after the Nets suspended him. Irving was voted off the committee a few months later.
Written w/ @WillGuillory
theathletic.com/3770434/2022/1… – 3:18 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
VIDEO: @HowardBeck and I dive into the Mavericks issues, how to fix them and what Dallas already knows: The clock is ticking with Luka Doncic youtube.com/watch?v=9KzhbR… – 2:09 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Clifford on Kai “It’s his best position, the 5… I think he can get to in the future where he plays a couple positions, but it just hasn’t been close. I want him to experience success, and at the 5, those have been his best games.” – 12:28 PM
Danny Cunningham: Donovan Mitchell has more 40-point games in his first 67 games as a member of the #Cavs than Kyrie Irving did in his entire Cleveland tenure. -via Twitter @RealDCunningham / April 3, 2023
“We’ve just been losing tough ones, emotionally draining, but at the same time we’re professionals,” Irving said. “So I think the fun part of it is we still have a glimmer of hope, a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel of where we can still sneak in. “But at the same time, I’m at peace with just our effort, with spurts throughout the games. We’ve just got to be able to finish better as a team.” -via Dallas Morning News / April 3, 2023
There are a lot of body-shamers in Atlanta and they decided to go all-in on Luka Doncic during Sunday’s marquee matchup. According to Mavs beat reporter Grant Afseth, the home crowd started chanting “You are fat” as Doncic was at the free-throw line. The Mavs superstar has been criticized in the past for being a bit overweight, and the Hawks fans mercilessly brought up this issue at an opportune time. -via Clutch Points / April 3, 2023
Yet both franchises this season have performed well under expectation. Doncic was asked how the season has played out compared to what the Mavericks were capable of achieving, especially after the February acquisition of Irving. “Way different,” he said. “I thought we were going to be up there. But we obviously aren’t, so it’s way different than I thought.” Does Doncic share Hardaway’s hope that a play-in berth is still salvageable? “Obviously there’s hope, yeah,” he said. “I always say you’ve got to hope to the last moment. You’ve got to believe you can make it, so we’ve got to believe.” -via Dallas Morning News / April 2, 2023
The fact that the Mavericks shot 61% on Saturday — and along with Hardaway’s big game got 42 points from Luka Doncic and 23 from Kyrie Irving – and still lost is a microcosm of their defensively challenged play all season. “It’s every time the same problem,” Doncic said. “The offense is fine. But if we give up 130 points in four quarters, that’s hard to win.” -via Dallas Morning News / April 2, 2023