Rockets to pursue Jaylen Brown?

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum opening up on the Ime Udoka situation last December, written with @sam_amick theathletic.com/3992484/2022/1… – 3:18 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
That time Grant Williams was taking credit for motivating Jaylen Brown to save the day at the free throw line and Jaylen interrupted with, “Man, I wasn’t listening to a thing you said. All I heard was blah, blah, blah.” theathletic.com/4135609/2023/0… – 3:18 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
like… will voters say “There’s no way LeBron plays 65 games anymore” and it sways them to vote him All-NBA when they might not have? Will that cost Jaylen Brown a spot? – 1:30 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
🔘 Julius Randle injury (2:23)
🔘 Wemby (12:23)
🔘 Biggest Ws/Ls of regular season (21:41)
🔘 Jaylen Brown (28:39)
🔘 Mavs (42:02)
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The #Celtics extension outlook with Jaylen Brown looks a lot different this morning after the NBA and players agreed to a new CBA late last night. A closer look at a significant change to extension rules and how they impact Brown masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:29 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This is probably the most important on-court detail of the new CBA. The Celtics will be able to offer Jaylen Brown a max extension with or without him earning All-NBA honors.
This is probably the most important on-court detail of the new CBA. The Celtics will be able to offer Jaylen Brown a max extension with or without him earning All-NBA honors.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown will get another flagrant for a high elbow after catching Talen Horton Tucker. 2 shots for Utah + the ball – 9:25 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
They’re going to review Jaylen Brown’s elbow on THT for flagrancy… yeah, it definitely is one. – 9:24 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Every time the Celtics threaten to run away with this game, the Jazz answer back. 7-0 run has Utah within 72-68. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown — the latest object of some Jazz fans’ affection — has 10p on 4-16 shooting for Boston. – 9:03 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown posterized Walker Kessler and Walker Kessler rejected Jaylen Brown somehow. Brown threw it down but Kessler smacked it off the backboard and in it looked like. – 8:29 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Kris Dunn just got dropped by Jaylen Brown, but at least he got his back on the other end – 8:09 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joe Mazzulla: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are active, as is Payton Pritchard. Robert Williams and Al Horford are out. – 5:48 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Payton Pritchard are playing while Rob Williams and Al Horford should be out per Joe Mazzulla. Blake Griffin will start. – 5:47 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
here’s the entire list of players who’ve made more baskets than jaylen brown this season:
tatum
giannis
embiid
luka
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics announce a hefty injury report vs. short-handed #Jazz tonight. Utah sitting Clarkson, Gay, Markkanen, Sexton. BOS likely w/o Horford & Robert Williams. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are also both questionable. Pritchard (heel) was limping in DC post-game, missed MIL game – 1:05 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford are all questionable, and Robert Williams is doubtful, for tonight’s game against Utah. Boston blew out Milwaukee last night on the road. Horford has yet to play in both halves of a back-to-back this season. – 12:58 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams is doubtful for tonight. Al Horford, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Payton Pritchard are all listed as questionable – 12:47 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @celtics Jayson Tatum (40 PTS) and Jaylen Brown (30) have each scored at least 25 points in the same game 33 times this season.
The only duo in NBA history to record more such games in a season is Alex English and Kiki VanDeWeghe (37, 1982-83).
Brown has virtually no incentive to sign this summer without the supermax, as even with the increase to 140 percent, he would be eligible for a similarly structured extension from Boston regardless of award status when he reaches unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2024. All of which means the Celtics need to hope Brown lands one of 15 All-NBA berths this summer to entice an extension. Boston would still be well positioned to retain him over rivals, but an early extension would eliminate a storyline that would linger throughout the 2023-24 season. -via NBC Sports / April 2, 2023
The NBA and NBPA have agreed to increase the upper limits on extensions from a 120% increase on a current deal to 140%, which could have a significant impact on the futures of stars like Celtics forward Jaylen Brown. Under the current rules, Brown would be allowed to sign a four-year extension worth $165 million. With the extension rules increased to 140%, however, Brown — who is set to earn $31.8 million in the 2023-24 season, the final year of his current contract — would be able to reach his four-year maximum of $189 million, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. -via ESPN / April 1, 2023
Brian Robb: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will play tonight. Rob Williams and Al Horford are out per Joe Mazzulla. -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / March 31, 2023