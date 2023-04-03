Stephen Curry thinks Warriors can keep team together

“I still feel like we can [keep everyone together],” Curry continued. “Obviously, we understand how important Bob is, we understand how important Coach is, our core, Draymond, Klay [Thompson], myself, Andre [Iguodala], even though he’s had a rough year with injuries and what not, he’s been extremely valuable behind the scenes in helping maintain our culture.
Source: Angelina Martin @ Yahoo! Sports
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Here’s when you know MPJ had it going tonight: Steals the inbounds pass from his own teammate, and just sticks a 3 right on Steph Curry. pic.twitter.com/rSTn6y07ht – 1:37 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combined to shoot 30.3% (17 of 56) from the field and 23.3% (7 of 30) on 3-pointers tonight in Denver.
They’ve been miracle workers so much this season. The timing of them both going cold was too much to overcome nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 12:49 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry: “We have a lot of confidence that we can beat anybody on any given night and we have what it takes to show up in a playoff-type situation where you’re locked in on winning that game.” – 11:41 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry is now 2 of 12 of 3s tonight, easily his worst shooting game of the season from deep – 10:28 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Nuggets have four players in double figures, and the Warriors have two
Those two are Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, and they’re struggling: 13-of-31 shooting, 4 of 15 from deep – 10:02 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole have each recorded over 200 made 3-pointers during the 2022-23 campaign. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/31/war… – 10:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry has made at least one 3-pointer in 241 consecutive regular-season games
He’s 0-of-5 from deep in Denver after the first half – 9:38 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
I caught up with Curry last summer to discuss the “Night Night” celebration in detail.
“It happened quick, and it was one of those situations where you were back in the playoff vibe. I was just feeling amped being back on that stage.”
On @Boardroom:
boardroom.tv/curry-night-ni… – 9:33 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry debuts his “Night Night” Curry 10 PE in Denver.
Curry first did his celebration move last year in Denver, when the Warriors knocked the Nuggets out of the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/b2fKvOesxi – 9:27 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
KCP took his time getting back up after that last bucket. Looked like he took a Steph Curry knee to the groin.
Once he got up, walked directly over to the official. – 9:14 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
KCP and Curry just collided on a Curry layup.
Caldwell-Pope is laying on the ground and holding his knee. Second time he has been banged up in this one.
Appears to be okay, but certainly feeling that one. – 9:14 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Reggie cannot just stare at Steph Curry coming down the middle of the floor and allow him to get to a place where Peyton Watson’s like “Oh, it’s my job to guard him now?” – 9:13 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Warriors lead 36-26 after one. Donte DiVincenzo leads the Warriors with 9 points. Klay Thompson has 8. Curry’s 0-4 and hasn’t scored.
Jamal Murray (8 pts) and Jeff Green (7) lead the Nuggets. Denver’s 0-8 from 3, 12-17 inside the arc. – 9:09 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry goes scoreless and the Warriors are up 36-26 on the Nuggets after the first quarter
Donte DiVincenzo: 9 points
Klay Thompson: 8 points
Jonathan Kuminga: 7 points – 9:08 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry breaks out a new Curry 2 Flotro 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/gqJOR9pKp4 – 8:14 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors shifting back big in Denver while the Nuggets go small without Jokic.
*Warriors starters: Steph Curry, Donte DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney
*Nuggets starters: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Jeff Green – 8:04 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined for 20 made 3-pointers to fuel the Warriors’ win over the Spurs on Friday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 8:00 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
I thought about stealing the pass, skipping it back to Curry and him draining the 3-ball so I can get an assist. But if he missed, this plan would ruin my reputation. pic.twitter.com/yqWGN7mVA3 – 7:45 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Steph Curry and Klay Thompson getting warmed up before they take on the Jokic-less Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/ipsUuhHXGj – 7:41 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets hold on after Seth Curry misses two FTs with a one-point lead. That makes it three in a row and the No. 6 seed gets closer. – 6:00 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Curry misses both but Olynyk misses a fade at the buzzer and the Jazz drop a 111-110 heartbreaker. Utah gets 32 from THT and 23 from Markkanen. The Jazz fall to 36-42 on the season. Back home for three more, beginning on Tuesday with the Lakers – 6:00 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Seth Curry missed both free throws … and Kelly Olynyk misses a midrange jumper that would have won it. Jazz rally comes up just short.
Nets win 111-110. – 6:00 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Seth Curry misses both FTs… but Kelly Olynyk’s shot at the buzzer misses! What a wild ending.
Jazz lose 111-110.
THT: 32 points, 8 ast, 12-25 FG.
Markkanen: 23 points, 8-21 FG, 9 rebs.
Ochai Agbaji: 19 points, 6-13 FG.
Dinwiddie postgame: “Honestly, man, we got lucky.” – 6:00 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jazz have no timeouts left so no matter what they gotta push….AND SETH CURRY MISSES A FREE THROW – 5:58 PM
Vincent Ellis @AlabamaScribe56
Players are just trained to get back to protect the paint. The way defenders lose concentration against Clark reminds me of how it was when Curry arrived as a star. – 3:50 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
To add some juice to this game, there’s only one answer
Alvin Williams vs. Dell Curry in Halftime One-on-One Battle – 12:51 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Corey Kispert is currently tied for 6th in the NBA in 3-point percentage at 43.2%. The guy he is tied with is Stephen Curry. – 12:44 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jimmy Butler: “I’m gonna try the stuff that Steph [Curry] be doing from three, hit the side of the backboard and probably never do it again.” pic.twitter.com/UrtbgUHa1Q – 11:19 AM
The two-time NBA MVP stopped by 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny & Guru” on Friday, where he was asked about uncertainty surrounding the 2023-24 NBA season when it comes to the contracts of 11-year veteran Draymond Green and president of basketball operations/general manager Bob Myers. “I think we can all acknowledge and keep it real that had we not won a championship last year, then those questions would have been a lot more … everyday, I guess?” Curry said. “But when you prove that you can win, then you kind of hold off the dogs in terms of how hard it is to do what we’ve done and keep this together for as long as we have.” -via Yahoo! Sports / April 3, 2023
Brady Hawk: Had to ask Jimmy Butler tonight about his recent look-away jumpers before they even drop “I’m gonna try the stuff that Steph be doing from 3, hit the side of the backboard and probably never do it again.” LOL pic.twitter.com/xl48exHQwe -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / April 2, 2023