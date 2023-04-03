Walker Kessler likely done for the season

Tim MacMahon: Source: Jazz rookie center Walker Kessler is entering concussion protocol, likely ending his season. Kessler is expected to be an All-Rookie selection after averaging 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while shooting 72% from the floor.
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Hopefully Walker Kessler would be back in time when the Jazz are making a run to the Finals – 1:52 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
So to sum up on Walker Kessler, according to League Sources: he is entering concussion protocol and will be out for the remainder of the season. – 1:51 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Source: Jazz rookie center Walker Kessler is entering concussion protocol, likely ending his season.
Kessler is expected to be an All-Rookie selection after averaging 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while shooting 72% from the floor. – 1:43 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
The Triple Team! 3 thoughts on
1. The Jazz almost turned a fun “comeback” into a real-life game-winning comeback!
2. The debate on whether or not to play Markkanen right now
3. Walker Kessler’s FT shooting
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20…8:00 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Walker Kessler to be re-evaluated Monday after sustaining head injury in Jazz’s loss to Nets https://t.co/KALgSyXXb3 pic.twitter.com/MsVSBZMYeS7:42 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Will Hardy on Walker Kessler’s health: “He’s alive. I just saw him. He’ll get reevaluated tomorrow after getting hit in the face or to the side of the head with an elbow. Kind of a weird play on a rebound. Docs looked at him and didn’t want him to come back in the game.” – 6:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Will Hardy said Walker Kessler will be re-evaluated tomorrow…. – 6:08 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Walker Kessler is out for the rest of the game (concussion evaluation) – 5:06 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Walker Kessler (concussion evaluation) is OUT for the remainder of this game. – 5:06 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Walker Kessler (concussion evaluation) will not return today. – 5:06 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Walker Kessler will not return (concussion evaluation) – 5:06 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz are taking Walker Kessler to the locker room to examine him… think he hit his head on the last play. – 4:58 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Walker Kessler might have hit his head. He was pretty wobbly for a minute and now he’s headed back to the locker room – 4:58 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Walker Kessler is super woozy right now….but looks like he’s staying in? – 4:58 PM

Brian Robb: Two incorrect calls in L2M report for Celtics-Jazz on Saturday night. –Missed defensive 3-second call on Walker Kessler with a minute left –Missed foul call on Jaylen Brown while defending Horton-Tucker’s drive with 6 seconds left. -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / March 19, 2023

