Warriors believe Andrew Wiggins may show up in the coming days

“Donte has been fantastic,” Kerr said Thursday to reporters after Warriors practice. “He started out the season playing 20 minutes a night. And then with the injuries, he’s started to play more. And then the absence of [Andrew Wiggins] — putting him in the starting lineup, putting him on the best offensive player at the beginning of games — he just shows you how versatile he is. Donte I think is one of those guys who helps you in so many different ways that you can plug him into any lineup. To me, that is his true value.” -via NBC Sports / March 31, 2023