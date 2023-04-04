Andrew Wiggins could play Friday against Sacramento

Dalton Johnson: Andrew Wiggins won’t play tomorrow for the Warriors. He’s still out for a family matter. Wiggins could play either Friday in Sacramento or Sunday in Portland before either the play-in tournament or playoffs begin
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
LATEST WARRIORS INJURY REPORT FOR TOMORROW’S GAME:
Andre Iguodala – out, left wrist surgery
Ryan Rollins – out, right foot surgery
Andrew Wiggins – out, personal reasons
#DubNation – 10:20 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
For Wiggins updates, the injury report is linked in my bio. Updates every hour! – 9:09 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins won’t play tomorrow for the Warriors.
He’s still out for a family matter. Wiggins could play either Friday in Sacramento or Sunday in Portland before either the play-in tournament or playoffs begin – 8:35 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
We recorded before it was announced that Andrew Wiggins would be back with the Warriors this week.
But @coachthorpe tells @jshector there is a problem with the teams at the bottom of the west playoff picture.
Full episode:
link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1 pic.twitter.com/oXTG9INjMC – 8:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime with @DanFeldmanNBA on the latest news including Andrew Wiggins’ return, plus we get into some really interesting mailbag questions. Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 6:49 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
To be clear – nothing wrong with fans wondering, asking questions or wanting to know when he’ll be back. It’s the folks with no knowledge of the situation I saw on here spreading nasty lies that they prob heard on some rando tik tok, people calling WIggins not dedicated, etc. – 4:41 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
To all the so-called #dubnation members who spread horrible rumors about Andrew Wiggins, Mychal and their family, and criticized him, don’t you dare now put the jersey back on and act like you’re a fan when he returns. – 4:28 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Source: Andrew Wiggins to return to Warriors in final week of the season @ronkroichick
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/xxbaLINRCG – 1:20 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on All-Star Andrew Wiggins’ imminent return to the Golden State Warriors: tinyurl.com/3k2wa2ru – 1:14 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins expected to return this week after lengthy absence, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 1:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Wiggins in the playoffs last season among Warriors:
— 4th in points
— 2nd in rebounds
— 4th in steals
— 1st in blocks
— 4th in threes
Huge piece coming back for the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/mOy4effLPL – 1:06 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins expected to return to Warriors this week, per sources mercurynews.com/2023/04/03/and… – 1:06 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Andrew Wiggins is expected to be back with the Warriors early this week, per @wojespn.
Wiggins has missed 21 games dealing with a personal matter. pic.twitter.com/k4Fp73Q7hd – 12:59 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins plans to attend Warriors-Thunder on Tuesday. The reason for Wiggins’ leave of absence since mid-February is that his father, Mitchell Wiggins, has been dealing with a serious medical situation, sources close to the situation say. 🙏🏽 -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 3, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins is nearing a return to the team and is expected to be back early this week. Wiggins has missed 21 games attending to a family matter. Huge boost for the defending champions and sixth seed in the West. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 3, 2023
There’s a reason Wiggins hasn’t been ruled out for the season. There remains a belief he might show up in the coming days. It isn’t blind ambition. There’s been some level of signaling. But the clock is ticking and nobody behind the scenes is guaranteeing anything. Wiggins has told them he has been working out privately recently, but an intake process and some amount of ramp-up will be needed if he does return. -via The Athletic / April 3, 2023