Live stream: Blazers 66, Grizzlies 66

The Portland Trail Blazers (33-45) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (49-29) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 4, 2023
Portland Trail Blazers 66, Memphis Grizzlies 66 (Q3 11:17)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Grizzlies 66, Blazers 62: halftime. 17 points, 3 rebounds for @skylarmays4. 13 points, 4 assists, 5 rebounds for @ShaedonSharpe. 7 points for @JabariWalker. 6 points, 5 rebounds for @DrewEubanks12. – 9:05 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime: Grizzlies 66 Blazers 62
Umm, I don’t know. One of those games where it feels like the Grizzlies are dominating more than they really are. Portland is hanging around after the Memphis offense had a sluggish run early in the 2nd Q. – 9:05 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant giving the people what they want with a casual two-handed windmill on the break. – 9:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox has missed his last 14 3-pointers going back to the second half of the second Blazers game. – 9:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Keegan Murray is running away with the rookie 3-point shooting record.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies offense doing a Houdini act in the second quarter.
A 19-point lead is just two. – 8:56 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers have outscored the Grizzlies 23-9 so far in the second quarter to cut what was a 19-point lead to 50-48 with 5:41 to play in the first half. – 8:55 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Five 3-pointers for Luke Kennard in the first quarter. But will the game stay close enough for him to go for his own record? – 8:36 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a 5 pack in the first quarter for @LukeKennard5 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QG0ho0V95T – 8:36 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Has anybody benefitted more from the NBA trade deadline than Luke Kennard? – 8:35 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
CLEAR THE WAY, IT’S SHAE 🔨
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/3RVfXuwW81 – 8:26 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
I’d just finished my initial draft of the 50 Best Moments of the Grizzlies season. Ja’s already got me re-editing. – 8:18 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Santi was in my way on the Ja Morant dunk, but I’m guessing it was pretty cool based on crowd reaction. – 8:18 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
i think y’all know what time it is 〽️
📺 @GrizzOnBally pic.twitter.com/xezp7RKBF1 – 8:17 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
If teams were awarded points for blocking Xavier Tillman the Blazers would be in the lead – 8:17 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
There are a lot of absences on the Trail Blazers dressed-out roster tonight. Only nine in uniform. – 7:58 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
STARTERS vs. @Portland Trail Blazers
🎿 @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🔥 @Luke Kennard
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🐶 @Rookiedunker
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/Kf7MxX8VoM – 7:50 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your officials for the regular season finale at FedExForum as the Grizzlies face the Portland Trail Blazers. Mark Lindsay, Brent Barnaky and Matt Kallio. Word is @badunclep could win the shirt off of one of their backs.
He would treasure it for all eternity. – 7:41 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Lo que se filtra del convenio colectivo tendrá un impacto en lo deportivo. El miércoles @DanClayt0n nos habla del tema, acompañando al @CoachCMorales y a este servidor por las plataformas de @ElMercurio_DEP, @OvacionDigital y @RitmoNBA.
#EstamosEnRitmo pic.twitter.com/MVwTGLHF2R – 7:16 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
loyal not barbed wire….never been on the fence 〽️ pic.twitter.com/VW2iEAJYBW – 7:13 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Memphis Grizzlies
⌚️ 5:00 PM PDT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @ripcityradio620
🔗 https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR pic.twitter.com/sYVHGHv2Kf – 7:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nico had 8 3s in W vs Bulls
RoCo had 7 3s in W at Memphis
Nico in 3 non-Bulls games last week: 6 points, 2/11 FGs, 1/9 3s, 9 rebounds
RoCo in 3 non-1st Memphis games: 6 points, 2/9 FGs, 1/5 3s, 10 rebounds
Those are totals, not averages. They need more from that spot vs LAL… – 6:49 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
one of the last air benders we control the wave pic.twitter.com/8kqTOe0COD – 6:47 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
make that first stop the 191 collabs when you slide to the arena tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/4laQKmlVAc – 6:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
Tyler Herro
Kevin Durant
Damian Lillard
Stephen Curry
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/DBZmoV4T4q – 6:42 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lucky to be on @HolleyandSmith today (with the great @JimTrotter_NFL ) and talk MVP race. Lillard & Curry said they would vote for Embiid, but it comes down to how you choose to define “valuable” — and there is not one answer. Jim would vote Giannis.
nbcsports.com/video/nbas-mos… – 6:32 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins said it’s a good chance Dillon Brooks won’t play today. – 6:21 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Taylor Jenkins called today “the start of the reevaluation period” for Steven Adams and said the team wouldn’t have an update on his status until later in the week. – 6:20 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies will have more of an update on Steven Adams towards the end of the week – 6:20 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says he would “ideally” like to get Zion Williamson through a practice before playing him in a game.
Williamson is expected to be re-evaluated before tomorrow’s game against Memphis. – 6:18 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Grizzlies (H) Traditional Home Whites vs. Blazers (A) Traditional Roads
7.8/10 pic.twitter.com/HHkM5Sr7fj – 5:09 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
ICYMI: ‘There’s no Plan B.’ Why April is setting up to be a landscape-shifting month for minor league sports in Memphis.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 5:05 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Trail Blazers Sign Forward Justin Minaya.
Learn More: rip.city/40NMR0o – 4:54 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
all y’all gettin this poster tonight🔥 see ya real soon pic.twitter.com/IXhlyYrqq1 – 4:52 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Portland Trail Blazers are signing G League forward Justin Minaya of Mexico City for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. Minaya played his college basketball at Providence. – 4:23 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Justin Minaya has signed a 10-day contract with Portland and will suit up In Memphis tonight. – 4:19 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Howdy Partners Ep. 26: Jaren Jackson Jr. on …
🏀 Being the DPOY favorite
🏀 The Grizzlies’ rivalry (or not) with the Warriors
🏀 Being called a “bum” and a “clown” by Klay Thompson
🏀 Dillon “The Villain” Brooks
🏀 The time he wrestled Steven Adams
youtu.be/Yc77wabpxkg – 3:23 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Jordan, Durant and Curry left college early
LeBron didn’t go
Only one 2023 NBA All-Star spent 4 years in college: Dame
A 22-year-old rook is now considered ‘old.’
The makeup of today’s rosters began with one man: Spencer Haywood
nbcsports.com/bayarea/race-a… – 2:16 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last home game, @DBane0625
played 38 minutes and travelled 2.80 miles at an average of 4.09 MPH.
@FedEx | #FedExPlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/V32UeFmxXy – 2:11 PM
