Bucks vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (56-22) play against the Washington Wizards (34-44) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 4, 2023
Milwaukee Bucks 0, Washington Wizards 0 (7:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
let’s run 🏃♂️
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/bwnzJZvGnH – 6:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Pritchard: “It’s nothing serious. I’m suiting up tonight. I should be alright to go,” he told me before #Celtics #Jazz on Friday.
He didn’t enter the game that night, but was active, and was ruled out @ MIL last Thursday and tonight. – 6:54 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Payton Pritchard is out again with a nagging left fat pad heel injury & plantar fasciitis. He returned from a nearly month-long absence last as week vs. #Wizards and was limping in the locker room after. He didn’t want to discuss the injury in length, but told me he aggravated it – 6:52 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
tonight’s @MedStarHealth Starting 5 ⬇️
🔹 @Jordan Goodwin
🔹 @Johnny Davis
🔹 @Corey Kispert
🔹 Anthony Gill
🔹 @Daniel Gafford pic.twitter.com/2j7ZsKS6cI – 6:46 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wiz starters vs. MKE:
Jordan Goodwin
Johnny Davis
Corey Kispert
Anthony Gill
Daniel Gafford – 6:45 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
He said it’s too soon to tell if Young will be available to play tomorrow against the Wizards. – 6:40 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers injury report for game 80 lists Haliburton and Duarte as out, Turner as questionable. Same as last week.
The Knicks will be without Julius Randle and former Pacer Duane Washington Jr. – 6:36 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lucky to be on @HolleyandSmith today (with the great @JimTrotter_NFL ) and talk MVP race. Lillard & Curry said they would vote for Embiid, but it comes down to how you choose to define “valuable” — and there is not one answer. Jim would vote Giannis.
nbcsports.com/video/nbas-mos… – 6:32 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis is feeling better from his non-Covid illness and went through his typical pre-game warmups.
He is out tonight against the Bucks and although Wizards have not officially shut him (and others) down for the remaining games, that seems forthcoming. – 6:32 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis was 1 rebound shy of a triple-double & Jevon added 20 points in the Bucks’ 117-111 win against the Wizards on March 5th.
⏪ @betway Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/f82SVHNWIH – 6:13 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT
Ball (R Ankle Surgery) out
Martin (L Knee Soreness) out
Rozier (R Foot Discomfort) out
Hayward (L Thumb Sprain) out
Oubre Jr. (R Shoulder Strain) out
Washington (R Foot Sprain) out
Smith Jr. (R Great Toe Sprain) out
Williams (L Ankle Sprain) out
@NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/IR2Ovl48F5 – 6:07 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Here was Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer’s full response, when I asked for an update on Grayson Allen’s right ankle sprain: pic.twitter.com/aJ8WLSRQye – 5:48 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Asked Mike Budenholzer for an update on Grayson Allen’s right ankle sprain and he made it sound like the team is hopeful Allen will be able to return for their first playoff game, but admitted that’s what would happen if everything goes perfect.
Transcribing the full answer now. – 5:44 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Per @cleantheglass
Differential:
Embiid +11.7
Harden: +6.3
Maxey: +1.7
Giannis +7
Holiday: +11.3
Lopez: +6.8
MIL team Defense:
pts allow. /100 poss: 111.1
w/ Giannis on: 110.3
Giannis off: 112.2
PHI team def:
pts allow./ 100: 114
w/ Embiid on: 111.7
w/ Embiid off: 117.3 pic.twitter.com/NroZUDWSUe – 5:42 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Connaughton’s Coffee Crew.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/gqRlxYolDM – 5:40 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
rookie drip 😌
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/mQEhsMXA49 – 5:30 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
All smiles from the Antetokounbros.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/t0fU6UtVCk – 5:22 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Delon Wright is now questionable for tonight’s game with a non-covid illness. – 4:56 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards have updated their injury report to say Delon Wright is questionable to play tonight because of a non-Covid illness. Deni Avdija, Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Monté Morris and Kristaps Porziņģis already are out for tonight’s game. – 4:52 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tonight at the Cherry Blossom Pop-Up we have:
🌸 Brett Johnson team issued bag
🌸 Chris Pyrate merch
🌸 Bradley Beal x Private Label Bag
🌸 Merch from D.C. sports teams
and a whole lot more! 🛍 pic.twitter.com/rTTkvmXDDL – 3:45 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than 67 points at halftime?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/0OdO8Yk5UM – 3:08 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
If Bucks beat the Wiz tonight and Celtics lose to Philly, Milwaukee will have a three-game lead with three to play. That means Wednesday in Milwaukee could still be very important for Bucks, since Celtics own the tiebreaker over them.
Bulls can’t have everything go their way. – 3:05 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So, if Jokić, Giannis, and Embiid all played the exact same number of minutes total, 2,000 minutes with the starters, and 500 minutes with the bench:
Jokić is at +670
Giannis is at +404
Embiid is at +456
People are creating a narrative that isn’t there and shouldn’t exist. – 3:01 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
“But Ryan! Jokić plays the fewest minutes with the bench of all of those guys!”
Fair!
Here’s what happens when you normalize it: 2,000 starter minutes and 500 bench minutes (basically Giannis’ minute distribution) for each guy based on their per minute adjustments.
Jokić > pic.twitter.com/4Ufjf5yAsh – 3:01 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I pulled these numbers from PBP Stats today and wanted to make a point about sample size. Here’s how the numbers between Jokić, Giannis, and Embiid are actually laid out.
Giannis plays the most minutes with the bench, but he’s the only one with a negative plus-minus there. pic.twitter.com/FjxkwDNLLc – 3:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
this season, we teamed up with the Alliance of Concerned Men to promote peace and harmony in the District ✌️
👕 support the mission by ordering a peace tee → bit.ly/3VA1kJC pic.twitter.com/Oh0ZbP6QXc – 3:01 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With Passover starting at sundown tomorrow, I emerged from my conversation with Meyers Leonard impressed with what he has done to repair his relationship with Jewish community after his major error (which he said was result of ignorance, not malice): miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:44 PM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43
From his first day in LA, @realtuffjuice knew Kobe was DIFFERENT. pic.twitter.com/aTcrjoHwt2 – 2:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Numbers via PBP Stats.
People are using Jokić’s plus-minus advantage against him this season because he’s playing with majority starter minutes.
Well, he’s at 265 minutes with majority bench. Giannis is at 391. Embiid’s at 299.
So, congrats. Y’all really cracked the code 😂 – 2:19 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nikola Jokić: +7 in 265 minutes when sharing the court with 1 or 0 starters.
Giannis Antetokounmpo: -10 in 391 minutes when sharing the court with 1 or 0 starters.
Joel Embiid: +32 in 299 minutes when sharing the court with 1 or 0 starters. – 2:16 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Your 2022-23 G League Defensive Player of the Year is… Wizards two-way big man Jay Huff. – 2:11 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Jay Huff, a Wizards center/forward who is on a two-way contract, has been named the 2022-23 NBA G League Defensive Player of the Year, the NBA announced. The runner-up is another player with Wizards ties: former Capital City Go-Go guard Kris Dunn, now with the Utah Jazz. – 2:08 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Ball, Hayward, Martin, Oubre, Rozier, Washington out for Hornets tonight. Mark Williams doubtful, Dennis Smith questionable.
I’m gonna go ahead and guess the Raptors give Trent and O.G. an extra day to get closer to healthy. – 2:04 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
55 🆚 21 🔑
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/LMsKjboVUO – 2:00 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija (left elbow bursitis) is out for Wizards-Bucks tonight and at Hawks tomorrow. TBD whether he’ll play the final two games of the season Friday and Sunday.
Avdija will miss maximum 6 games in Years 2 and 3 of his NBA career. – 1:47 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Should Thanasis Antetokounmpo be on the Bucks … or any NBA roster?
Some NBA officials weigh in on the topic:
woelfelspressbox.com/2023/04/should… – 1:16 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
