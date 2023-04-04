Cavaliers vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (49-30) play against the Orlando Magic (34-44) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 4, 2023
Cleveland Cavaliers 0, Orlando Magic 0 (7:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nightly questionable decisions on their way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. Murray has been good against projections. Sabonis has to rest at some point. I like Magic/Cavs matchup.
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
Here is today’s (4/4) pregame interview session with @OrlandoMagic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley:
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Even with Adebayo back, Heat are staying with Max Strus in starting lineup and Kevin Love off the bench. Heat starters are Adebayo, Strus, Butler, Herro and Vincent. So Lowry also stays in reserve. Orlando Robinson is inactive since one healthy player had to be so designated. – 6:32 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs sticking with the same starting lineup from Sunday here in Orlando: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:25 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Tonight’s Starting 🖐️
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs starters tonight v. ORL:
Garland
Mitchell
Wade
E. Mobley
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Caris LeVert joins me on the pregame show as the #Cavs gear up to clinch home court with a win in Orlando!
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Dean Wade will start once again in place of injured Isaac Okoro tonight against Orlando, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. – 5:57 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Fitted in Orlando.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Adding this to the “Most Improved” conversation… 📈
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
it’s @MagicGaming night in the O baybeee pic.twitter.com/EYGpegDvSI – 3:00 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
“It’s huge. That was (a) goal coming in from the beginning of the season and it’s been part of everybody’s mindset. That’s one thing we talked about was having to protect homecourt.” – @MarkelleF on the @OrlandoMagic having a winning record at @AmwayCenter
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
March may be over but top plays live forever pic.twitter.com/Q3Taio3SBE – 1:51 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The latest episode of #knuckleheads with @Quentin Richardson and @21Blackking with @Orlando Magic forward @Paolo Banchero is out NOW…check it out!
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
Here is this morning’s (4/4) interview session with @OrlandoMagic forward @Pp_doesit:
#MagicTogether
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
Here is this morning’s (4/4) interview session with @OrlandoMagic guard @MarkelleF:
#MagicTogether
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
Here is this morning’s (4/4) interview session with @OrlandoMagic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley:
#MagicTogether
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat announces that Kaseya Center will now be its arena name immediately, including for Sunday’s 1 p.m. regular season finale against Orlando. The Brickell based software company is paying $117 million over 17 years, per our @doug_hanks – 1:14 PM
