Live stream: Celtics 57, 76ers 60

The Boston Celtics (54-24) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (51-27) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 4, 2023
Boston Celtics 57, Philadelphia 76ers 60 (Q3 06:33)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tyrese Maxey’s struggles against Boston continue. He’s now 1-for-6 in 21 minutes in this game, and just picked up an offensive foul for a pretty obvious push-off on Derrick White. – 9:14 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
They’re emptying the benches here, we’re done
Big one in Boston tomorrow – 9:09 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
14 total points from the Non Harden and Embiid Sixers at the half. They should have built a nice lead. Also feel like the decibel level in the arena is directly tied to roll players making shots sometimes. – 9:08 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
One major concern the Sixers are going to have about this potential playoff matchup (among many) is that Tyrese Maxey has struggled a lot against Boston. Doesn’t get good shots against their wings.
1-6 from the field in the first half, 18-46 against Boston on the season. – 8:59 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Sixers 53, Celtics 46
Dominant showing from Joel Embiid, who has 24 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists on 9-for-13 shooting in 18 minutes.
James Harden has 15 and 4, while Malcolm Brogdon had 13 off the bench to lead Boston. – 8:59 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
The Joel Embiid-James Harden duo scored 39 of the Sixers’ first-half points vs. the Sixers.
That pair also has seven of the team’s nine assists. – 8:58 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Marcus Smart in a bright PUMA TRC Blaze Court! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/Cj3PGfqW07 – 8:58 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers up 53-46 at the half. Embiid has 24 of them on 9-13 shooting. Harden has 15/4.
Boston’s shooting just 40.9% from the field and 5-19 from 3.
Not an A effort from many in this one so far, especially from those not contending for an MVP award. Meaningless April game vibes – 8:58 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#76ers end 2Q on an 11-4 run, lead #Celtics 53-46 at half. Brogdon 13, Tatum 12; Embiid 24, Harden 15.
3pt:
BOS: 5-19
PHL: 5-15 – 8:58 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
halftime in South Philly!
halftime in South Philly!
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 53, Celtics 46. Embiid already with 24-10-3. Harden with 15 points and 4 assists. Boston was shooting under 40 percent until that last finish by Smart. – 8:57 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Sixers took a 6-point lead, Embiid sat and it disappeared.
Embiid returns, and Sixers lead by 7 at half. – 8:57 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
here to remind you this is a 7-footer moving like that. pic.twitter.com/XrOfOkQT3T – 8:56 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead Boston, 53-46, at halftime.
Embiid: 24 PTS / 10 REB / 3 AST
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
24-10-3 for Embiid at halftime. Not much else of note to report. Big guy good – 8:55 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers’ 3p defense has been quite bad thus far. Getting some good shooting luck (BOS 5/18 from 3). May not matter tonight, but they need to correct it. Mostly a discipline issue, imo. – 8:53 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Need to find some alternatives to these 3s not falling. That’s what makes Brogdon so consistent. – 8:51 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
The hustle plays lead to great plays ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/JLsflSVHie – 8:46 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Derrick White is SO important to what the Celtics do pic.twitter.com/cLNz4INXf0 – 8:44 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Malcolm Brogdon up to 13 points in 12 minutes already. Came in averaging 16.5 points over his last 4 games. Sixth man has been stepping up his game recently. – 8:43 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
The case for Derrick White for All-Defense?
Most blocks by any player under 6-7
Best defensive rating among Boston’s starters.
And he just showed off his transition defense be Philly.
More: nbcsports.com/boston/celtics… pic.twitter.com/17LH5qMw9z – 8:41 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Embiid is 6 for 7 from the field and 6 for 7 at the line, and the rest of the 76ers are 6 for 23 from the field and 0 for 0 at the line. – 8:41 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
whenever anyone says “that dude’s a winning basketball player” they’re talking about derrick white pic.twitter.com/JgxRgFH6J3 – 8:40 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tallest American NBA player Luke Kornet with the emphatic block pic.twitter.com/6aQcqPVCRE – 8:39 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
White stops Reed in transition then feeds Brogdon the perfect pass! – 8:38 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Nice contest just now from Derrick White then he dropped a dime to Malcolm Brogdon on the other end. He’s up to 7 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists now. – 8:38 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Harden doesn’t look like he has much tonight as #Celtics go ahead vs. #76ers bench unit to start the 2Q – 8:36 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid said after the loss in Milwaukee (and dealing with the calf for the past week or so) that he wanted to get back to his aggressive self. That 18-point first quarter on 6-of-7 shooting with 7 rebounds certainly fits that mold. – 8:36 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Sixers not named Joel Embiid tonight: 5-for-18 for 12 points.
Sixers lead the Celtics 30-29 early in the second. – 8:36 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
7-0 Celtics run to start the 2nd quarter with Embiid on the bench. Good stuff from this lineup. – 8:35 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics going with a lineup consisting of 3 point guards and 2 centers to start the 2nd half lol – 8:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid finished the first quarter with 18 points on 5-for-6 shooting to go with seven rebounds. The Sixers lead 28-22. – 8:32 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Tyrese Maxey clearly thinks he draws as much contact on one end (no call) as Brogdan does on the other (called foul.) what do you think? pic.twitter.com/WMAGZCqywd – 8:30 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics down 28-22 after the first quarter. Embiid doing MVP things with 18 points, but it’s only a 6-point game. C’s hanging around after going down early. – 8:30 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid, in the first quarter, scored 64% of the total he scored Sunday against the Bucks.
Also amassed 78% of his rebound total from Sunday. – 8:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
After 1 quarter:
18 PTS — Joel Embiid
15 PTS — Celtics starters pic.twitter.com/yHzgwDBCtV – 8:29 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Embiid dominates the 1st with 18 points but Philly is only up 6. Now let’s see what happens when he goes to the bench – 8:29 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers outside of Joel Embiid that quarter: 4 of 12 from the field, zero free-throw attempts.
Good thing he’s on the team. – 8:29 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Embiid might go for 50 points tonight. Already at 18 points at the end of the first quarter. That’s gonna help his MVP bid. – 8:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Jarringly tough shooting start for Maxey, who has been so efficient for the past month or so. He’s 1 of 5 from the floor and just blew a layup. – 8:26 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
It was nice of Tyrese Maxey to not attack Mike Muscala 1-on-1 with the mismatch.
Some things are bigger than basketball. – 8:25 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Some send out a screenshot of Muscala defending Maxey. The internet needs that one. – 8:24 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum set a Celtics franchise record by scoring 78 points in the last two games without a single turnover in 69 minutes.
He’s committed 3 in the first 9:17 tonight.
20-19, Sixers.
Embiid: 13
Tatum: 7 – 8:22 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
13 quick points for Joel Embiid on 4-5 from the field and 5-6 from the line.
Boston does not have the personnel to handle him 1-on-1, but it’s still kinda crazy for him to be that efficient with how far they are helping off Tucker. – 8:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Very hot start for Joel Embiid, who already has 9 points and 3 boards in the opening five-plus minutes. Philly out to a 12-7 lead over Boston, which has opened the game 3-for-12 from the field. – 8:13 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers lead 12-7 at the first timeout. Celtics are just 3-of-12 from the floor (including 1-of-5 from Jayson Tatum). Joel Embiid is off to an aggressive start, with nine points on 3-of-3 from the floor and 3-of-4 from deep. – 8:13 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Wonder how long Boston will stick with Grant Williams on Embiid with Horford roaming if Embiid keeps destroying the former – 8:13 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics missing open early looks, but Tatum looks engaged. Embiid looks like this is one final chance to make an MVP bid. He has 9 pts in 5 min. #76ers – 8:13 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid out here looking like .. well, um, the MVP.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The NBA’s all-time “CBA rules named after them” team:
PG: Derrick Rose (Rose Rule max)
SG: Allan Houston (amnesty provision)
SF: Jaylen Brown (140% extension rule)
PF: Larry Bird (Bird Rights)
C: Kevin Garnett (max contract)
6th Man: Gilbert Arenas (Arenas provision) – 8:11 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Joel Embiid completely horizontal about 5’ off the ground makes you hold your breath. I hate this rule that has guys trying for these crazy chargers. pic.twitter.com/qT42CqbBa3 – 8:11 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
10-2 #76ers early with Embiid imposing his will inside. #Celtics have been way off on their jump shots. – 8:10 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum turning the Philly defense into Swiss cheese pic.twitter.com/lgkSehgywz – 8:10 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
The rule that incentivizes Marcus Smart to undercut Joel Embiid like that just has to go. An incredibly dangerous play that is encouraged. – 8:09 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics come out flat. Joel Embiid cooking. Jayson Tatum not happy with calls so far. 10-2 Sixers lead early on. – 8:09 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
just realized Grant Williams and Tobias Harris both went to Tennessee and wear No. 12 in the NBA. anyway, Celtics vs. Sixers is underway – 8:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Interesting gamesmanship going on tonight in Philadelphia as Jaylen Brown is sitting out this one, but is expected to play tomorrow against Toronto. Philly comes into this one having lost all three games so far this season against the Celtics, who they’ll likely see in Round 2. – 8:01 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Orlando somehow beating the Cavaliers here would lock the Sixers into at least the third seed. Philadelphia will likely know that result at some point during their own game vs. Boston. – 7:53 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Marcus Smart in seven games this season without Jaylen Brown available: 15.3 PTS, 8.7 AST, 3.9 REB, 2.6 STL, 0.6 BLK.
Smart always seems to be a defensive menace when Joel Embiid is on the opposite side. @DKSportsbook has Smart at over/under 1.5 BLK+STL tonight. pic.twitter.com/WsCUNEDi3A – 7:47 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Sixers – Wells Fargo Center – April 4, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Tatum, G. Williams, Horford
Philadelphia – James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Joel Embiid
OUT: Boston: Brown, R. Williams, Gallinari Philadelphia: None pic.twitter.com/vNidOhxbx9 – 7:35 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers starters vs Celtics :
PHI starters:
Harris
Tucker
Embiid
Maxey
Harden – 7:34 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/CXAmYYtE6H – 7:30 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Jeff Dowtin Jr.,checks in, it’s his 50th and final game on his two-way deal
No indication Raptors have anyone on waivers, which take 48 hours to clear, so Dowtin not likely to be eligible to play Wednesday in Boston – 7:27 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Bucks #Wizards 7 – MIL #1, magic #3, would be a slam dunk with win & BOS loss.
#Timberwolves #Nets 7:30 – BKN #6, magic #2, own tiebreaker vs. MIA. Clinch with win & MIA loss
#Celtics #76ers 8 – BOS #2, magic #1, clinch with win. PHI magic #1 to clinch 3. Clinch w/ CLE L @ ORL – 7:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Pritchard: “It’s nothing serious. I’m suiting up tonight. I should be alright to go,” he told me before #Celtics #Jazz on Friday.
He didn’t enter the game that night, but was active, and was ruled out @ MIL last Thursday and tonight. – 6:54 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Payton Pritchard is out again with a nagging left fat pad heel injury & plantar fasciitis. He returned from a nearly month-long absence last as week vs. #Wizards and was limping in the locker room after. He didn’t want to discuss the injury in length, but told me he aggravated it – 6:52 PM
Payton Pritchard is out again with a nagging left fat pad heel injury & plantar fasciitis. He returned from a nearly month-long absence last as week vs. #Wizards and was limping in the locker room after. He didn’t want to discuss the injury in length, but told me he aggravated it – 6:52 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown will sit against the Sixers tonight, though he isn’t expected to be out long-term. Brown is one of four Celtics listed as out on the injury report.
masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 6:49 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Per @ByJayKing, Celtics anticipate Brown and Williams playing tomorrow. – 6:47 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics are sitting Jaylen Brown tonight alongside Robert Williams. Brown’s shot-making was a big part of Boston’s last win at Philadelphia. Would imagine C’s start Sam Hauser to keep Grant Williams available to guard Joel Embiid in rotation: White-Smart-Hauser-Tatum-Horford. – 6:46 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Celtics, who Raps are playing tomorrow, are without Jaylen Brown, Payton Pritchard and Robert Williams tonight. – 6:45 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Justin Champagnie is not here with the Celtics tonight. I’m told a deal has not been finalized yet, but one is expected to be later this week. – 6:42 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Celtics guard Jaylen Brown will NOT play tonight vs. the #Sixers. – 6:33 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lucky to be on @HolleyandSmith today (with the great @JimTrotter_NFL ) and talk MVP race. Lillard & Curry said they would vote for Embiid, but it comes down to how you choose to define “valuable” — and there is not one answer. Jim would vote Giannis.
nbcsports.com/video/nbas-mos… – 6:32 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown (back) is OUT tonight. Mazzulla said he should return tomorrow vs. #Raptors. #76ers – 6:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Celtics guard Jaylen Brown will NOT play tonight vs. the Sixers’s – 6:32 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joe Mazzulla says Jaylen Brown is out tonight against the Sixers. Says they anticipate him playing tomorrow, but will see how he feels. – 6:31 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Al Horford says we are coming together at the right time as we head into tonight’s matchup against the Sixers. pic.twitter.com/7U1weliaIj – 6:30 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tyrese Maxey is wearing the rare headband for him. pic.twitter.com/d7pd1dD6BR – 6:26 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Per @cleantheglass
Differential:
Embiid +11.7
Harden: +6.3
Maxey: +1.7
Giannis +7
Holiday: +11.3
Lopez: +6.8
MIL team Defense:
pts allow. /100 poss: 111.1
w/ Giannis on: 110.3
Giannis off: 112.2
PHI team def:
pts allow./ 100: 114
w/ Embiid on: 111.7
w/ Embiid off: 117.3 pic.twitter.com/NroZUDWSUe – 5:42 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Much like the Boston Celtics and Robert Williams, our rec league team is without key big man @designer_smarf tonight – 5:24 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
On #thisleague UNCUT with @TheSteinLine, topics are Kyrie Irving’s future, Stephen Curry picking Joel Embiid for MVP, Nick Nurse’s future, Jared Dudley’s new assignment and getting investigated in The Bubble: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 4:38 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris hopes Sixers get their mojo back in time for NBA playoffs inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:37 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
If Bucks beat the Wiz tonight and Celtics lose to Philly, Milwaukee will have a three-game lead with three to play. That means Wednesday in Milwaukee could still be very important for Bucks, since Celtics own the tiebreaker over them.
Bulls can’t have everything go their way. – 3:05 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Jaylen Brown spoke quite fondly of his Celtics partnership with Jayson Tatum in a new interview with @Shams Charania: “We’re a part of each other’s destiny” masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 3:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So, if Jokić, Giannis, and Embiid all played the exact same number of minutes total, 2,000 minutes with the starters, and 500 minutes with the bench:
Jokić is at +670
Giannis is at +404
Embiid is at +456
People are creating a narrative that isn’t there and shouldn’t exist. – 3:01 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I pulled these numbers from PBP Stats today and wanted to make a point about sample size. Here’s how the numbers between Jokić, Giannis, and Embiid are actually laid out.
Giannis plays the most minutes with the bench, but he’s the only one with a negative plus-minus there. pic.twitter.com/FjxkwDNLLc – 3:01 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
New newsletter:
* Update on what’s left to play for in the regular season.
* Quick list of the reported CBA changes.
* A few mailbag questions, mostly on PJ Tucker and concerns about the rotation.
Posted for free and paid newsletter subscribers.
dailysix.com/week-in-review… – 2:40 PM
tale of the tape.
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/eC2DK0L6bJ – 2:22 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nikola Jokić: +7 in 265 minutes when sharing the court with 1 or 0 starters.
Giannis Antetokounmpo: -10 in 391 minutes when sharing the court with 1 or 0 starters.
Joel Embiid: +32 in 299 minutes when sharing the court with 1 or 0 starters. – 2:16 PM
