Celtics vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center

The Boston Celtics are spending $3,287,825 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $2,950,919 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 4, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: TNT
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

