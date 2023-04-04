Live stream: Hawks 67, Bulls 55

The Atlanta Hawks (39-39) play against the Chicago Bulls (38-40) at United Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 4, 2023

Atlanta Hawks 67, Chicago Bulls 55 (Q3 09:57)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

Alex Caruso is cooking.

Literally.

Alex Caruso is cooking.

Literally.

Pretty impressive chicken pesto pasta segment on the League Pass halftime broadcast.

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

Bulls finish on an 8-0 run in the last minute to cut the lead down to 12 at the half. – Bulls finish on an 8-0 run in the last minute to cut the lead down to 12 at the half. – 9:05 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports



LaVine leads Bulls with 15. Williams 9 pts, 2 blks & steal – #Bulls finished 2ndQ with an 8-0 to get within 65-53 at half. But for most of night, Hawks have been carving up Bulls defense like they’re a bunch of figurines. Bogdanovich has 16 pts, Jalen Johnson 12, Bey 11.LaVine leads Bulls with 15. Williams 9 pts, 2 blks & steal – 9:04 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

HALF: Hawks 65, Bulls 53.

Chicago ends the quarter on an 8-0 run, with the last possession coming off a turnover. – HALF: Hawks 65, Bulls 53.Chicago ends the quarter on an 8-0 run, with the last possession coming off a turnover. – 9:02 PM

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA

Very fourth quarter like possession there for the Hawks. Hope that stings going into the locker room. – Very fourth quarter like possession there for the Hawks. Hope that stings going into the locker room. – 9:02 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

Dejounte Murray gets an offensive rebound on his back, the Hawks score to extend their lead to 20, and the UC starts raining down boos. 9:02 PM Dejounte Murray gets an offensive rebound on his back, the Hawks score to extend their lead to 20, and the UC starts raining down boos. pic.twitter.com/5SINOCpivD

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

The Bulls deficit ballooned to 20 points before Patrick Beverley and Zach Lavine splashed 3-pointers to breathe some life back into this one.

Still, the Bulls trail 65-53 after a sluggish opening half to a high-stakes, must-win game. Not the type of energy this team can afford. – The Bulls deficit ballooned to 20 points before Patrick Beverley and Zach Lavine splashed 3-pointers to breathe some life back into this one.Still, the Bulls trail 65-53 after a sluggish opening half to a high-stakes, must-win game. Not the type of energy this team can afford. – 9:02 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Hawks 65, Bulls 53 at half

LaVine 15 pts, 4 assists

Vucevic 10 pts, 5 rebs

4-16 from 3

Bogdanovic 16 pts

Johnson 12 pts

Bey 11 pts

55.6% FG – Hawks 65, Bulls 53 at halfLaVine 15 pts, 4 assistsVucevic 10 pts, 5 rebs4-16 from 3Bogdanovic 16 ptsJohnson 12 ptsBey 11 pts55.6% FG – 9:02 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Quin Snyder looked like he was holding his breath while watching DJM try to get passed Pat Beverly.

But the Hawks are up 65-45 with just under a min. left in 2Q. – Quin Snyder looked like he was holding his breath while watching DJM try to get passed Pat Beverly.But the Hawks are up 65-45 with just under a min. left in 2Q. – 9:00 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Keegan Murray is running away with the rookie 3-point shooting record.

Murray 196

Mitchell 187

Lillard 185

Bey 175

Edwards 171

Doncic 168

Shamet 167

Curry 166 – Keegan Murray is running away with the rookie 3-point shooting record.Murray 196Mitchell 187Lillard 185Bey 175Edwards 171Doncic 168Shamet 167Curry 166 – 8:57 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

4:05, 2Q Caruso picks up his 3rd foul and has to sit after Bogi draws an and-1. – 4:05, 2Q Caruso picks up his 3rd foul and has to sit after Bogi draws an and-1. – 8:57 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Atlanta’s Jalen Johnson has been a huge problem for

Six-foot-9 forward flew under radar after playing just 13 games for Duke in 20-21, Wisconsin native. – Atlanta’s Jalen Johnson has been a huge problem for #Bulls tonight. He’s got 12 points in 1stH and his career-high is 15.Six-foot-9 forward flew under radar after playing just 13 games for Duke in 20-21, Wisconsin native. – 8:55 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

With two steals in tonight’s first half alone, Jalen Johnson has matched his career high for thefts in a single game (2, 7x). – With two steals in tonight’s first half alone, Jalen Johnson has matched his career high for thefts in a single game (2, 7x). – 8:54 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

4:29, 2Q — Bulls call timeout with the Hawks up 56-41. The Hawks have made 4 of their last 5 shots and have held the Bulls to 2-4 from the floor since the last timeout. – 4:29, 2Q — Bulls call timeout with the Hawks up 56-41. The Hawks have made 4 of their last 5 shots and have held the Bulls to 2-4 from the floor since the last timeout. – 8:54 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

JJ w/ a big boy move to bump Coby White off and gets to the rim for the dunk. – JJ w/ a big boy move to bump Coby White off and gets to the rim for the dunk. – 8:44 PM

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA

Man, Drummond was a beast inside. Always has been. – Man, Drummond was a beast inside. Always has been. – 8:44 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Andre Drummond had 3 blocks in 5 minutes in his first rotational turn – Andre Drummond had 3 blocks in 5 minutes in his first rotational turn – 8:44 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

The bench was solid but they weren’t able to create much more separation. DJM and Saddiq return with 8:34 left in 2Q. Hawks lead 42-33. – The bench was solid but they weren’t able to create much more separation. DJM and Saddiq return with 8:34 left in 2Q. Hawks lead 42-33. – 8:43 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Patrick Williams and Andre Drummond providing a little boost off the bench.

Patrick has scored a team-high nine points. Both delivered several monstrous blocks in this second quarter. – Patrick Williams and Andre Drummond providing a little boost off the bench.Patrick has scored a team-high nine points. Both delivered several monstrous blocks in this second quarter. – 8:43 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

And he makes up for trying to get cute w/ a steal and dunk off the Bulls’ inbound. – And he makes up for trying to get cute w/ a steal and dunk off the Bulls’ inbound. – 8:40 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Jalen did job of busting up DeRozan’s dribble but tried to get fancy with a behind the back pass when the Hawks didn’t have the numbers. – Jalen did job of busting up DeRozan’s dribble but tried to get fancy with a behind the back pass when the Hawks didn’t have the numbers. – 8:38 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Bogdan Bogdanovic knocked down three three-pointers in tonight’s opening frame, marking his 40th career quarter with at least three made triples (seventh such quarter of the season). – Bogdan Bogdanovic knocked down three three-pointers in tonight’s opening frame, marking his 40th career quarter with at least three made triples (seventh such quarter of the season). – 8:36 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Hawks lead 36-26 after one quarter.

Bulls offense got off to a slow start (45.5% from the field, 2-for-6 from 3-point range) while the Hawks came out hot.

Vooch leads with eight points, LaVine has six, Patrick Williams adds five off the bench. – Hawks lead 36-26 after one quarter.Bulls offense got off to a slow start (45.5% from the field, 2-for-6 from 3-point range) while the Hawks came out hot.Vooch leads with eight points, LaVine has six, Patrick Williams adds five off the bench. – 8:36 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

#Bulls got a nice kick in the teeth from the shorthanded Hawks, who lead 36-26 after 1stQ. Difference is 3-point line, ATL is 5-for-9, Bulls 2-for-6. Bogdanovich is 3-4 from long range for 11 pts. – 8:35 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

1Q: Hawks 36, Bulls 26

Hawks shot 5-9 from 3 in that quarter and held the Bulls to 2-6 from distance. – 1Q: Hawks 36, Bulls 26Hawks shot 5-9 from 3 in that quarter and held the Bulls to 2-6 from distance. – 8:35 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

With his first block of the contest, Onyeka Okongwu has extended his block streak to a career-high tying 14 straight games. It’s also the longest active block streak in the NBA. – With his first block of the contest, Onyeka Okongwu has extended his block streak to a career-high tying 14 straight games. It’s also the longest active block streak in the NBA. – 8:33 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

World Series champ A.J. Pierzynski is in the house for White Sox night! ⚾️ 8:31 PM World Series champ A.J. Pierzynski is in the house for White Sox night! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/VtmeeMVXbO

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA

Trae would not have missed OO in transition like that. OO cooked Vuc down the court. – Trae would not have missed OO in transition like that. OO cooked Vuc down the court. – 8:30 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Saddiq Bey with a tough finish. Gets under both Patrick Williams and Vooch for the layup. I have no idea how he finished that. – Saddiq Bey with a tough finish. Gets under both Patrick Williams and Vooch for the layup. I have no idea how he finished that. – 8:29 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Really, really hard for the Bulls to keep up with any team when they’re shooting at this kind of clip. The Hawks are 4-for-6 from 3-point range and shooting 66.7% from the field to start. – Really, really hard for the Bulls to keep up with any team when they’re shooting at this kind of clip. The Hawks are 4-for-6 from 3-point range and shooting 66.7% from the field to start. – 8:29 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

W/ 3:26 in 1Q, Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu check in.

Saddiq B3y called for the 3 and drains it as the shot clock expired. – W/ 3:26 in 1Q, Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu check in.Saddiq B3y called for the 3 and drains it as the shot clock expired. – 8:29 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

This feels like a milestone, Patrick Williams drives past John Collins for a dunk, rather than pulling up from 17 feet. 8:28 PM This feels like a milestone, Patrick Williams drives past John Collins for a dunk, rather than pulling up from 17 feet. #Bulls

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Alex Caruso just took an elbow to the face, but was called with a blocking foul on the play.

Billy Donovan challenged it, but that was unsuccessful. – Alex Caruso just took an elbow to the face, but was called with a blocking foul on the play.Billy Donovan challenged it, but that was unsuccessful. – 8:25 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Zach LaVine’s long-time pal Perrion Callandret told me there was a hyped high school game in Seattle, packed house for Zach vs. DeJounte Murray back in the day. Zach was a senior, Murray a soph. They’re back at it tonight. – Zach LaVine’s long-time pal Perrion Callandret told me there was a hyped high school game in Seattle, packed house for Zach vs. DeJounte Murray back in the day. Zach was a senior, Murray a soph. They’re back at it tonight. – 8:24 PM

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA

Bulls using their challenge already – seems early – Bulls using their challenge already – seems early – 8:23 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Bogdan Bogdanovic has connected on at least one triple in 10 straight games. It’s the 13th time in his career that he’s knocked down at least one three-pointer in 10-or-more consecutive games (third time this season). – Bogdan Bogdanovic has connected on at least one triple in 10 straight games. It’s the 13th time in his career that he’s knocked down at least one three-pointer in 10-or-more consecutive games (third time this season). – 8:22 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

DJM drove into the paint and Caruso moved in a looked to draw the charge. Officials called Caruso for a blocking foul. Bulls are going to challenge the call. – DJM drove into the paint and Caruso moved in a looked to draw the charge. Officials called Caruso for a blocking foul. Bulls are going to challenge the call. – 8:22 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Billy Donovan with the very rare 1st-quarter challenge on an Alex Caruso block – Billy Donovan with the very rare 1st-quarter challenge on an Alex Caruso block – 8:22 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

AJ Griffin will be tonight’s 6th man. He checks in for Bogi w/ 6:31 in 1Q. – AJ Griffin will be tonight’s 6th man. He checks in for Bogi w/ 6:31 in 1Q. – 8:20 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Not sure why Not sure why #Bulls would need to help on anybody in this Trae-less Hawks lineup, but they’ve left Bogdanovich open for three 3s. Atlanta leads 15-5 early – 8:18 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Another 3 from Bogi. He’s 3-3 from 3.

But the Hawks overhelp and leave Beverly open in the corner for an open 3. Hawks lead 13-5. – Another 3 from Bogi. He’s 3-3 from 3.But the Hawks overhelp and leave Beverly open in the corner for an open 3. Hawks lead 13-5. – 8:18 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

United Center was loud and pumped at start. Hawks open with 13-2 run. – United Center was loud and pumped at start. Hawks open with 13-2 run. – 8:17 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

1Q, 9:43 — Bulls call timeout w/ the Hawks up 9-2. JC has made one of his FTs already and has one more when they return from the timeout.

Hawks are 3-6 from the floor and 2-3 from 3 thanks to Bogi’s hot start. – 1Q, 9:43 — Bulls call timeout w/ the Hawks up 9-2. JC has made one of his FTs already and has one more when they return from the timeout.Hawks are 3-6 from the floor and 2-3 from 3 thanks to Bogi’s hot start. – 8:17 PM

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA

Murray just did his “my turn” shot – fortunately the Hawks get it back to Bogi to continue his HEAT – Murray just did his “my turn” shot – fortunately the Hawks get it back to Bogi to continue his HEAT – 8:13 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Bogi hits a 2nd straight 3, then gets inside. He has all 8 of the Hawks’ points right now. – Bogi hits a 2nd straight 3, then gets inside. He has all 8 of the Hawks’ points right now. – 8:12 PM

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA

Reminder that DeRozan is a Certified Hawks Hater. – Reminder that DeRozan is a Certified Hawks Hater. – 8:11 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Hawks starters tonight against the Bulls.

Dejounte Murray

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Saddiq Bey

John Collins

Clint Capela – Hawks starters tonight against the Bulls.Dejounte MurrayBogdan BogdanovicSaddiq BeyJohn CollinsClint Capela – 7:47 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

The first five are the same against Atlanta tonight.

@FirstAlert | #BullsNation 7:30 PM The first five are the same against Atlanta tonight.@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/Wdtw15vXLt

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

#Hawks

ATL 2 GB of MIA. 4 GB of BKN – #Bulls @ 8 a big one – CHI #10, 1 GB of ATL/TOR, clinches #10 w/ win or ORL loss. CHI clinches tiebreaker vs. ATL w/ win too. ATL moves magic # to 2 with a win to clinch at least #9, keep themselves alive in push for 6/7. Currently tied for #8.ATL 2 GB of MIA. 4 GB of BKN – 7:12 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Nico had 8 3s in W vs Bulls

RoCo had 7 3s in W at Memphis

Nico in 3 non-Bulls games last week: 6 points, 2/11 FGs, 1/9 3s, 9 rebounds

RoCo in 3 non-1st Memphis games: 6 points, 2/9 FGs, 1/5 3s, 10 rebounds

Those are totals, not averages. They need more from that spot vs LAL… – Nico had 8 3s in W vs BullsRoCo had 7 3s in W at MemphisNico in 3 non-Bulls games last week: 6 points, 2/11 FGs, 1/9 3s, 9 reboundsRoCo in 3 non-1st Memphis games: 6 points, 2/9 FGs, 1/5 3s, 10 reboundsThose are totals, not averages. They need more from that spot vs LAL… – 6:49 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Quin Snyder mentioned that Trae Young didn’t make the trip to Chicago. He said that Young is fighting a pretty nasty bug. – Quin Snyder mentioned that Trae Young didn’t make the trip to Chicago. He said that Young is fighting a pretty nasty bug. – 6:38 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

If Bucks beat the Wiz tonight and Celtics lose to Philly, Milwaukee will have a three-game lead with three to play. That means Wednesday in Milwaukee could still be very important for Bucks, since Celtics own the tiebreaker over them.

Bulls can’t have everything go their way. – If Bucks beat the Wiz tonight and Celtics lose to Philly, Milwaukee will have a three-game lead with three to play. That means Wednesday in Milwaukee could still be very important for Bucks, since Celtics own the tiebreaker over them.Bulls can’t have everything go their way. – 3:05 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls need to lock in and hoop – Atlanta’s without two key starters in De’Andre Hunter and Trae Young. Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ and me on @WBBMNewsradio 6:45 pre. Fired up. – Bulls need to lock in and hoop – Atlanta’s without two key starters in De’Andre Hunter and Trae Young. Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ and me on @WBBMNewsradio 6:45 pre. Fired up. – 3:00 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Atlanta is 2-5 without Trae Young this season … Bulls luck continues … it’s a close call, but Hawks officially now on bum team alert for tonight! – Atlanta is 2-5 without Trae Young this season … Bulls luck continues … it’s a close call, but Hawks officially now on bum team alert for tonight! – 2:57 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Hawks announce Trae Young-OUT vs Bulls ( illness) Wow. 6:45 pre @WBBMNewsradio – Hawks announce Trae Young-OUT vs Bulls ( illness) Wow. 6:45 pre @WBBMNewsradio – 2:28 PM

