Live stream: Hawks 67, Bulls 55

The Atlanta Hawks (39-39) play against the Chicago Bulls (38-40) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 4, 2023
Atlanta Hawks 67, Chicago Bulls 55 (Q3 09:57)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Alex Caruso is cooking.
Literally.
Pretty impressive chicken pesto pasta segment on the League Pass halftime broadcast. pic.twitter.com/DMBI6LK6Ud – 9:15 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Pat with the steal, Zach with the buzzer-beater.
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/sNhFR04CNY – 9:06 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Bulls finish on an 8-0 run in the last minute to cut the lead down to 12 at the half. – 9:05 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls finished 2ndQ with an 8-0 to get within 65-53 at half. But for most of night, Hawks have been carving up Bulls defense like they’re a bunch of figurines. Bogdanovich has 16 pts, Jalen Johnson 12, Bey 11.
LaVine leads Bulls with 15. Williams 9 pts, 2 blks & steal – 9:04 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Intermission.
Zach LaVine: 15 points (7-11 FG), 4 assists pic.twitter.com/iLXcQZedQJ – 9:04 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
HALF: Hawks 65, Bulls 53.
Chicago ends the quarter on an 8-0 run, with the last possession coming off a turnover. – 9:02 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Very fourth quarter like possession there for the Hawks. Hope that stings going into the locker room. – 9:02 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Dejounte Murray gets an offensive rebound on his back, the Hawks score to extend their lead to 20, and the UC starts raining down boos. pic.twitter.com/5SINOCpivD – 9:02 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls deficit ballooned to 20 points before Patrick Beverley and Zach Lavine splashed 3-pointers to breathe some life back into this one.
Still, the Bulls trail 65-53 after a sluggish opening half to a high-stakes, must-win game. Not the type of energy this team can afford. – 9:02 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Hawks 65, Bulls 53 at half
LaVine 15 pts, 4 assists
Vucevic 10 pts, 5 rebs
4-16 from 3
Bogdanovic 16 pts
Johnson 12 pts
Bey 11 pts
55.6% FG – 9:02 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Quin Snyder looked like he was holding his breath while watching DJM try to get passed Pat Beverly.
But the Hawks are up 65-45 with just under a min. left in 2Q. – 9:00 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
4:05, 2Q Caruso picks up his 3rd foul and has to sit after Bogi draws an and-1. – 8:57 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Atlanta’s Jalen Johnson has been a huge problem for #Bulls tonight. He’s got 12 points in 1stH and his career-high is 15.
Six-foot-9 forward flew under radar after playing just 13 games for Duke in 20-21, Wisconsin native. – 8:55 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With two steals in tonight’s first half alone, Jalen Johnson has matched his career high for thefts in a single game (2, 7x). – 8:54 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
4:29, 2Q — Bulls call timeout with the Hawks up 56-41. The Hawks have made 4 of their last 5 shots and have held the Bulls to 2-4 from the floor since the last timeout. – 8:54 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
JJ w/ a big boy move to bump Coby White off and gets to the rim for the dunk. – 8:44 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Nope.
@Andre Drummond | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/yiaCrthpJa – 8:44 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The bench was solid but they weren’t able to create much more separation. DJM and Saddiq return with 8:34 left in 2Q. Hawks lead 42-33. – 8:43 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams and Andre Drummond providing a little boost off the bench.
Patrick has scored a team-high nine points. Both delivered several monstrous blocks in this second quarter. – 8:43 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
And he makes up for trying to get cute w/ a steal and dunk off the Bulls’ inbound. – 8:40 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Jalen did job of busting up DeRozan’s dribble but tried to get fancy with a behind the back pass when the Hawks didn’t have the numbers. – 8:38 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Bogdan Bogdanovic knocked down three three-pointers in tonight’s opening frame, marking his 40th career quarter with at least three made triples (seventh such quarter of the season). – 8:36 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Hawks lead 36-26 after one quarter.
Bulls offense got off to a slow start (45.5% from the field, 2-for-6 from 3-point range) while the Hawks came out hot.
Vooch leads with eight points, LaVine has six, Patrick Williams adds five off the bench. – 8:36 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls got a nice kick in the teeth from the shorthanded Hawks, who lead 36-26 after 1stQ. Difference is 3-point line, ATL is 5-for-9, Bulls 2-for-6. Bogdanovich is 3-4 from long range for 11 pts. – 8:35 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Hawks 36, Bulls 26
Hawks shot 5-9 from 3 in that quarter and held the Bulls to 2-6 from distance. – 8:35 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first block of the contest, Onyeka Okongwu has extended his block streak to a career-high tying 14 straight games. It’s also the longest active block streak in the NBA. – 8:33 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
ZACH TAKES FLIGHT.
@ZachLaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/n0hEfV6k3g – 8:32 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
World Series champ A.J. Pierzynski is in the house for White Sox night! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/VtmeeMVXbO – 8:31 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Vooch coming in hot!
@NikolaVucevic | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/tbinGFSCam – 8:30 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Trae would not have missed OO in transition like that. OO cooked Vuc down the court. – 8:30 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Saddiq Bey with a tough finish. Gets under both Patrick Williams and Vooch for the layup. I have no idea how he finished that. – 8:29 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Really, really hard for the Bulls to keep up with any team when they’re shooting at this kind of clip. The Hawks are 4-for-6 from 3-point range and shooting 66.7% from the field to start. – 8:29 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
W/ 3:26 in 1Q, Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu check in.
Saddiq B3y called for the 3 and drains it as the shot clock expired. – 8:29 PM
W/ 3:26 in 1Q, Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu check in.
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
This feels like a milestone, Patrick Williams drives past John Collins for a dunk, rather than pulling up from 17 feet. #Bulls – 8:28 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Deebo’s getting warm.
@DeMar DeRozan | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/a4KVLGfP1G – 8:26 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso just took an elbow to the face, but was called with a blocking foul on the play.
Billy Donovan challenged it, but that was unsuccessful. – 8:25 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Zach LaVine’s long-time pal Perrion Callandret told me there was a hyped high school game in Seattle, packed house for Zach vs. DeJounte Murray back in the day. Zach was a senior, Murray a soph. They’re back at it tonight. – 8:24 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Bogdan Bogdanovic has connected on at least one triple in 10 straight games. It’s the 13th time in his career that he’s knocked down at least one three-pointer in 10-or-more consecutive games (third time this season). – 8:22 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
DJM drove into the paint and Caruso moved in a looked to draw the charge. Officials called Caruso for a blocking foul. Bulls are going to challenge the call. – 8:22 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan with the very rare 1st-quarter challenge on an Alex Caruso block – 8:22 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
AJ Griffin will be tonight’s 6th man. He checks in for Bogi w/ 6:31 in 1Q. – 8:20 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Not sure why #Bulls would need to help on anybody in this Trae-less Hawks lineup, but they’ve left Bogdanovich open for three 3s. Atlanta leads 15-5 early – 8:18 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Another 3 from Bogi. He’s 3-3 from 3.
But the Hawks overhelp and leave Beverly open in the corner for an open 3. Hawks lead 13-5. – 8:18 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q, 9:43 — Bulls call timeout w/ the Hawks up 9-2. JC has made one of his FTs already and has one more when they return from the timeout.
Hawks are 3-6 from the floor and 2-3 from 3 thanks to Bogi’s hot start. – 8:17 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
A casual 360 windmill 😮💨
@Derrick Jones Jr. l #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/FAKU6Fx2Np – 8:16 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Murray just did his “my turn” shot – fortunately the Hawks get it back to Bogi to continue his HEAT – 8:13 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Bogi hits a 2nd straight 3, then gets inside. He has all 8 of the Hawks’ points right now. – 8:12 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
You can feel the play-in atmosphere at the UC tonight. #Bulls pic.twitter.com/3pl2rHe70r – 8:10 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks starters tonight against the Bulls.
Dejounte Murray
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Saddiq Bey
John Collins
Clint Capela – 7:47 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
The first five are the same against Atlanta tonight.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/Wdtw15vXLt – 7:30 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Hawks #Bulls @ 8 a big one – CHI #10, 1 GB of ATL/TOR, clinches #10 w/ win or ORL loss. CHI clinches tiebreaker vs. ATL w/ win too. ATL moves magic # to 2 with a win to clinch at least #9, keep themselves alive in push for 6/7. Currently tied for #8.
ATL 2 GB of MIA. 4 GB of BKN – 7:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
BIG night of #NBA implications ahead:
#Raptors #Hornets 7 p.m. – TOR #9, tied with ATL for #8, 1 GB of #Heat for #7 (own tiebreaker), magic #3 to clinch #9
#Heat #Pistons 7 – MIA #7, 2 GB of #Nets for #6 (losing magic #3), magic #3 to clinch 7, #2 to clinch 8… – 7:01 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Look good, feel good, play good.
@Klarna | @ZachLaVine pic.twitter.com/dkOu6hdJi0 – 7:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nico had 8 3s in W vs Bulls
RoCo had 7 3s in W at Memphis
Nico in 3 non-Bulls games last week: 6 points, 2/11 FGs, 1/9 3s, 9 rebounds
RoCo in 3 non-1st Memphis games: 6 points, 2/9 FGs, 1/5 3s, 10 rebounds
Those are totals, not averages. They need more from that spot vs LAL… – 6:49 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Quin Snyder mentioned that Trae Young didn’t make the trip to Chicago. He said that Young is fighting a pretty nasty bug. – 6:38 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
If #NBA Playoffs started today, who is the most dangerous play-in East team?
Miami #Heat
Atlanta #Hawks
Toronto #Raptors
Chicago #Bulls – 3:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
If #NBA Playoffs started today, who is the most dangerous East team?
Miami #Heat
Atlanta #Hawks
Toronto #Raptors
Chicago #Bulls – 3:22 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
If Bucks beat the Wiz tonight and Celtics lose to Philly, Milwaukee will have a three-game lead with three to play. That means Wednesday in Milwaukee could still be very important for Bucks, since Celtics own the tiebreaker over them.
Bulls can’t have everything go their way. – 3:05 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls need to lock in and hoop – Atlanta’s without two key starters in De’Andre Hunter and Trae Young. Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ and me on @WBBMNewsradio 6:45 pre. Fired up. – 3:00 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Atlanta is 2-5 without Trae Young this season … Bulls luck continues … it’s a close call, but Hawks officially now on bum team alert for tonight! – 2:57 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Shootaround vibes 😎
@PlanetFitness | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/Oywcna5K0o – 2:32 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Hawks announce Trae Young-OUT vs Bulls ( illness) Wow. 6:45 pre @WBBMNewsradio – 2:28 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Who is in @KOT4Q’s Bulls Mt. Rushmore? 🤔
A new episode of Chicago’s Own with Don C is live now on Bulls.com & YouTube. pic.twitter.com/bQtDcCnQEm – 2:02 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
No Trae Young tonight against the Bulls. He is out with a non-COVID illness. pic.twitter.com/Atg7WQEmf9 – 2:01 PM
