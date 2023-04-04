Heat vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Miami Heat play against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena
The Miami Heat are spending $3,692,884 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $8,072,098 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 4, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports DET
Away TV: Bally Sports Sun
Home Radio: 950 AM
Away Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WRTO Mix 98.3 FM
