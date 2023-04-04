Heat vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Miami Heat play against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena

The Miami Heat are spending $3,692,884 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $8,072,098 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 4, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports DET

Away TV: Bally Sports Sun

Home Radio: 950 AM

Away Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WRTO Mix 98.3 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!