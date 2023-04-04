Jaylen Brown on Jayson Tatum: We're part of each other's destiny

Shams Charania: Celtics star Jaylen Brown sits down with @Stadium: “I get why people try to break up duos because so far, (Jayson and I) have been incredibly successful. At this point, we’re part of each other’s destiny.” On rookie year lessons, headlocks with Marcus Smart, sacrifice, much more.
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics @ Sixers tonight:
Jaylen Brown, Payton Pritchard are QUESTIONABLE
Robert Williams III, Danilo Gallinari are OUT – 1:25 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Celtics star Jaylen Brown sits down with @Stadium: “I get why people try to break up duos because so far, (Jayson and I) have been incredibly successful. At this point, we’re part of each other’s destiny.” On rookie year lessons, headlocks with Marcus Smart, sacrifice, much more. pic.twitter.com/WlnrlFh9f6 – 1:15 PM
Jayson Tatum @jaytatum0
I always dreamt about this moment #Tatum1 pic.twitter.com/VMpo1fdr14 – 12:30 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Back in early 2021, Celtics fan @DPower2487 tweeted that @JayTatum0 should have a signature shoe.
This week, Jordan Brand just sent him one of the first pairs of Jayson’s Tatum 1s.
“David, Here it is,” said @Jumpman23 pic.twitter.com/aBwnB1zZZh – 11:14 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics will sit Robert Williams vs. the #76ers and play Al Horford. Jaylen Brown (questionable) also a possible rest candidate on the front end of the B2B. – 5:10 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Looks a lot like the platoon game for the bigs. Al tomorrow night, Rob Wednesday vs. Toronto
Celtics Injury Report vs. Philadelphia:
Jaylen Brown – Low Back Pain – QUESTIONABLE
Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT
Robert Williams – Left Knee Injury Management – OUT – 5:08 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Robert Williams out for Tuesday’s game vs. 76ers per Celtics. With back-to-back looming, this is a smart way for C’s to stagger Rob/Horford absences over Tuesday/Wednesday B2Bs. Jaylen Brown (back pain) also questionable for Tuesday night. – 4:55 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Robert Williams is OUT vs 76ers due to knee management. Jaylen Brown (lower back pain) is questionable. – 4:53 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics announce Jaylen Brown is QUESTIONABLE tomorrow against the Sixers with low back pain. Robert Williams III is OUT for knee injury management purposes. – 4:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players averaging 30+ PPG this season:
— Joel Embiid
— Luka Doncic
— Damian Lillard
— Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
— Giannis Antetokounmpo
— Jayson Tatum
Only 2 players did it last season. pic.twitter.com/IaNvcOr8jL – 2:46 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The NBA has a new CBA, and I broke down all the changes in depth. Including, but not limited to:
– Unintended consequences of the changes.
– Rules for specific people (The Jaylen Brown Rule! The Rob Pelinka Rule!)
– Why I think the NBA is about to expand.
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-c… – 1:59 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
April 3 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.46
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.93
3. Luka Dončić: 15.33
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.44
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.14
6. Damian Lillard: 13.96
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 8. 13.82
8. Anthony Davis: 13.27
9. Domantas Sabonis: 12.54
10. LeBron James: 12.52 pic.twitter.com/hcwVCqmPgm – 1:36 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Houston Rockets reportedly target Jaylen Brown
sportando.basketball/en/houston-roc… – 10:28 AM
Houston Rockets reportedly target Jaylen Brown
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
ICYMI @BostonSportsBSJ — I talked to Will Hardy and a handful of players who have been coached by him about his #Spurs, #Celtics and now #Jazz success.
Jayson Tatum said he knew Hardy wouldn’t be in Boston for long: bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/03/31/nba… – 5:52 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum opening up on the Ime Udoka situation last December, written with @sam_amick theathletic.com/3992484/2022/1… – 3:18 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
That time Grant Williams was taking credit for motivating Jaylen Brown to save the day at the free throw line and Jaylen interrupted with, “Man, I wasn’t listening to a thing you said. All I heard was blah, blah, blah.” theathletic.com/4135609/2023/0… – 3:18 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
April 2 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.5
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.03
3. Luka Dončić: 15.33
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.36
5. Damian Lillard: 14.06
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.18
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.84
8. Anthony Davis: 13.22
9. Domantas Sabonis: 12.59
10. LeBron James: 12.51 pic.twitter.com/rf3Jig7HPR – 10:03 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW — @BostonSportsBSJ I talked to Tre Jones, Kelly Olynyk and more about what makes Will Hardy a great coach, and looked back at his #celtics team with him, Tatum, Grant & more: bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/03/31/nba… – 5:11 PM
Does (Jaylen Brown) stay in Boston? Kendrick Perkins: That is another problem that I’m having. If something is going on in that locker room or in that organization because he is giving me all the signs that he wants out of Boston… whether it’s him addressing the fan base whether it’s him basically talking about let’s see how much the organization really value me because my name is in trade rumors every single year. And not only do you lose Ime Udoka, you also lose Damon Stoudemire who was kind of like that real one that they could come to him or he could kind of be like, “Hey man stop f*cking around, you bullsh*tting” He’s not on that bench no more. -via YouTube / April 4, 2023
Tim Bontemps: The Celtics say Robert Williams is out and Jaylen Brown is questionable for tomorrow’s game in Philadelphia against the 76ers. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / April 3, 2023
Bobby Manning: Tatum joked Will Hardy wanted to be an a***hole with the amount of double-teams Jazz threw at him. Said it felt like he was seeing a double every time he crossed half court. -via Twitter @RealBobManning / April 1, 2023
Jay King: Jayson Tatum on Blake Griffin: “It’s just great to see somebody that was essentially at the top of this league and now in a different role and he doesn’t have an ego at all. And (he) essentially does whatever he needs to do to help us be a better team each and every night.” -via Twitter @ByJayKing / April 1, 2023
Brian Robb: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will play tonight. Rob Williams and Al Horford are out per Joe Mazzulla. -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / March 31, 2023