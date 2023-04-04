Kendrick Perkins on Jaylen Brown: 'He is giving me all the signs that he wants out of Boston'

Does (Jaylen Brown) stay in Boston? Kendrick Perkins: That is another problem that I’m having. If something is going on in that locker room or in that organization because he is giving me all the signs that he wants out of Boston… whether it’s him addressing the fan base whether it’s him basically talking about let’s see how much the organization really value me because my name is in trade rumors every single year. And not only do you lose Ime Udoka, you also lose Damon Stoudemire who was kind of like that real one that they could come to him or he could kind of be like, “Hey man stop f*cking around, you bullsh*tting” He’s not on that bench no more.
Source: YouTube
Source: YouTube
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics will sit Robert Williams vs. the #76ers and play Al Horford. Jaylen Brown (questionable) also a possible rest candidate on the front end of the B2B. – 5:10 PM
#Celtics will sit Robert Williams vs. the #76ers and play Al Horford. Jaylen Brown (questionable) also a possible rest candidate on the front end of the B2B. – 5:10 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Looks a lot like the platoon game for the bigs. Al tomorrow night, Rob Wednesday vs. Toronto
Celtics Injury Report vs. Philadelphia:
Jaylen Brown – Low Back Pain – QUESTIONABLE
Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT
Robert Williams – Left Knee Injury Management – OUT – 5:08 PM
Looks a lot like the platoon game for the bigs. Al tomorrow night, Rob Wednesday vs. Toronto
Celtics Injury Report vs. Philadelphia:
Jaylen Brown – Low Back Pain – QUESTIONABLE
Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT
Robert Williams – Left Knee Injury Management – OUT – 5:08 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Robert Williams out for Tuesday’s game vs. 76ers per Celtics. With back-to-back looming, this is a smart way for C’s to stagger Rob/Horford absences over Tuesday/Wednesday B2Bs. Jaylen Brown (back pain) also questionable for Tuesday night. – 4:55 PM
Robert Williams out for Tuesday’s game vs. 76ers per Celtics. With back-to-back looming, this is a smart way for C’s to stagger Rob/Horford absences over Tuesday/Wednesday B2Bs. Jaylen Brown (back pain) also questionable for Tuesday night. – 4:55 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Robert Williams is OUT vs 76ers due to knee management. Jaylen Brown (lower back pain) is questionable. – 4:53 PM
Celtics say Robert Williams is OUT vs 76ers due to knee management. Jaylen Brown (lower back pain) is questionable. – 4:53 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics announce Jaylen Brown is QUESTIONABLE tomorrow against the Sixers with low back pain. Robert Williams III is OUT for knee injury management purposes. – 4:53 PM
Celtics announce Jaylen Brown is QUESTIONABLE tomorrow against the Sixers with low back pain. Robert Williams III is OUT for knee injury management purposes. – 4:53 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The NBA has a new CBA, and I broke down all the changes in depth. Including, but not limited to:
– Unintended consequences of the changes.
– Rules for specific people (The Jaylen Brown Rule! The Rob Pelinka Rule!)
– Why I think the NBA is about to expand.
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-c… – 1:59 PM
The NBA has a new CBA, and I broke down all the changes in depth. Including, but not limited to:
– Unintended consequences of the changes.
– Rules for specific people (The Jaylen Brown Rule! The Rob Pelinka Rule!)
– Why I think the NBA is about to expand.
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-c… – 1:59 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Houston Rockets reportedly target Jaylen Brown
sportando.basketball/en/houston-roc… – 10:28 AM
Houston Rockets reportedly target Jaylen Brown
sportando.basketball/en/houston-roc… – 10:28 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Shoutout to the Hometown LEGEND @AlexisMorrisWBB for Representing the 409 in Great Fashion and winning the National Championship!!! Carry the hell on… #BMTFinest 🫡💯 pic.twitter.com/eeIuXPzq23 – 9:42 PM
Shoutout to the Hometown LEGEND @AlexisMorrisWBB for Representing the 409 in Great Fashion and winning the National Championship!!! Carry the hell on… #BMTFinest 🫡💯 pic.twitter.com/eeIuXPzq23 – 9:42 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Caitlin Clark & Iowa got that work BUT i’m rolling with #BeaumontsFinest a lil more!!! @alexismorris45 @lsuwbkb Geaux 🐅💜💛 – 3:28 PM
Caitlin Clark & Iowa got that work BUT i’m rolling with #BeaumontsFinest a lil more!!! @alexismorris45 @lsuwbkb Geaux 🐅💜💛 – 3:28 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum opening up on the Ime Udoka situation last December, written with @sam_amick theathletic.com/3992484/2022/1… – 3:18 PM
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum opening up on the Ime Udoka situation last December, written with @sam_amick theathletic.com/3992484/2022/1… – 3:18 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
That time Grant Williams was taking credit for motivating Jaylen Brown to save the day at the free throw line and Jaylen interrupted with, “Man, I wasn’t listening to a thing you said. All I heard was blah, blah, blah.” theathletic.com/4135609/2023/0… – 3:18 PM
That time Grant Williams was taking credit for motivating Jaylen Brown to save the day at the free throw line and Jaylen interrupted with, “Man, I wasn’t listening to a thing you said. All I heard was blah, blah, blah.” theathletic.com/4135609/2023/0… – 3:18 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
like… will voters say “There’s no way LeBron plays 65 games anymore” and it sways them to vote him All-NBA when they might not have? Will that cost Jaylen Brown a spot? – 1:30 PM
like… will voters say “There’s no way LeBron plays 65 games anymore” and it sways them to vote him All-NBA when they might not have? Will that cost Jaylen Brown a spot? – 1:30 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
🔘 Julius Randle injury (2:23)
🔘 Wemby (12:23)
🔘 Biggest Ws/Ls of regular season (21:41)
🔘 Jaylen Brown (28:39)
🔘 Mavs (42:02)
🎧 bit.ly/hwkx882
🍎 apple.co/3nCB3iM
✳️ spoti.fi/3nDDYaI
📺 bit.ly/hwdk882
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YL1pxbvyRu – 11:32 AM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
🔘 Julius Randle injury (2:23)
🔘 Wemby (12:23)
🔘 Biggest Ws/Ls of regular season (21:41)
🔘 Jaylen Brown (28:39)
🔘 Mavs (42:02)
🎧 bit.ly/hwkx882
🍎 apple.co/3nCB3iM
✳️ spoti.fi/3nDDYaI
📺 bit.ly/hwdk882
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YL1pxbvyRu – 11:32 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The #Celtics extension outlook with Jaylen Brown looks a lot different this morning after the NBA and players agreed to a new CBA late last night. A closer look at a significant change to extension rules and how they impact Brown masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:29 AM
New: The #Celtics extension outlook with Jaylen Brown looks a lot different this morning after the NBA and players agreed to a new CBA late last night. A closer look at a significant change to extension rules and how they impact Brown masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:29 AM
More on this storyline
NBA Central: Kendrick Perkins calls out Charles Barkley for being ringless 👀 pic.twitter.com/5BpfImX8Za -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / March 31, 2023
Kendrick Perkins: The Mavs are down like a Honda Civic on 4 flats!!! They might as well start planning the exit meetings and planning their Vacation!!! Carry the hell on… Btw they better hope Kyrie don’t bounce on them this off-season! -via Twitter @KendrickPerkins / March 30, 2023
Tim Bontemps: The Celtics say Robert Williams is out and Jaylen Brown is questionable for tomorrow’s game in Philadelphia against the 76ers. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / April 3, 2023
INSIDER: Rockets to Pursue JAYLEN BROWN, Go In “NEW DIRECTION” #houston #rockets #nba @johngranato @lancezierlein -via Twitter / April 3, 2023