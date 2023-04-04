Live stream: Kings 67, Pelicans 54

The Sacramento Kings (47-31) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (40-38) at Smoothie King Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 4, 2023
Sacramento Kings 67, New Orleans Pelicans 54 (Q3 10:38)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
First half box score @SacramentoKings at @PelicansNBA pic.twitter.com/u1j28f3cV1 – 9:14 PM
First half box score @SacramentoKings at @PelicansNBA pic.twitter.com/u1j28f3cV1 – 9:14 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Kings had 19 assists and 6 turnovers in the 1st half.
Pels are 4th in the league in turnovers forced over the last 10 games. They’ve gotta find a way to be more disruptive in those Sabonis DHO actions. – 9:09 PM
Kings had 19 assists and 6 turnovers in the 1st half.
Pels are 4th in the league in turnovers forced over the last 10 games. They’ve gotta find a way to be more disruptive in those Sabonis DHO actions. – 9:09 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings lead at the break, 65-54.
👑 @Malik Monk: 14 PTS, 3 AST
👑 @De’Aaron Fox: 12 PTS, 5 AST
👑 @Domantas Sabonis: 12 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST pic.twitter.com/F6mh5ENEPl – 9:08 PM
HALFTIME: Kings lead at the break, 65-54.
👑 @Malik Monk: 14 PTS, 3 AST
👑 @De’Aaron Fox: 12 PTS, 5 AST
👑 @Domantas Sabonis: 12 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST pic.twitter.com/F6mh5ENEPl – 9:08 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
King Clutch 👑
@swipathefox caps a Kings 9-point lead to end the first half. pic.twitter.com/1M7dDjJJgm – 9:06 PM
King Clutch 👑
@swipathefox caps a Kings 9-point lead to end the first half. pic.twitter.com/1M7dDjJJgm – 9:06 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Kings 65, Pelicans 54
Ingram 14 pts, 5 rebs, 5 assts
Valanciunas 10 pts, 5 rebs
Jones 7 pts, 3 assts
Kings dropped 40 on the Pels in the 2nd by torching them in transition. Also held BI scoreless in the 2nd. Pels have to do a better job controlling the pace – 9:05 PM
End of 1st half: Kings 65, Pelicans 54
Ingram 14 pts, 5 rebs, 5 assts
Valanciunas 10 pts, 5 rebs
Jones 7 pts, 3 assts
Kings dropped 40 on the Pels in the 2nd by torching them in transition. Also held BI scoreless in the 2nd. Pels have to do a better job controlling the pace – 9:05 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
3s at halftime:
Pelicans: 3 of 10
Kings: 7 of 22
Malik Monk has 14 points off the bench. – 9:04 PM
3s at halftime:
Pelicans: 3 of 10
Kings: 7 of 22
Malik Monk has 14 points off the bench. – 9:04 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Halftime: Kings 65, Pelicans 54
Monk has 14. Fox has 12. Sabonis has 12-6-6.
Sacramento has 19 assists/3 turnovers. – 9:04 PM
Halftime: Kings 65, Pelicans 54
Monk has 14. Fox has 12. Sabonis has 12-6-6.
Sacramento has 19 assists/3 turnovers. – 9:04 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Big recovery block from Keegan Murray, followed by a turnaround from Fox. Kings lead 65-54 at the half. Monk leads with 14 points. 12 each for Fox and Sabonis. – 9:04 PM
Big recovery block from Keegan Murray, followed by a turnaround from Fox. Kings lead 65-54 at the half. Monk leads with 14 points. 12 each for Fox and Sabonis. – 9:04 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
That’s it for the first half
#Pelicans | @HUBInsurance pic.twitter.com/4BKJHT3tsA – 9:04 PM
That’s it for the first half
#Pelicans | @HUBInsurance pic.twitter.com/4BKJHT3tsA – 9:04 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Kings 65, Pels 54
– Kings in 2Q: 40 points, 15/22 FG, 5/8 3P
– BI: 14p, 5r, 5a
– JV: 10p, 5r, 2a
– Herb: 7p, 3a, 2r
– Dyson: 7p, 3/3 FG
Pels: 48.8 FG%, 3/10 3P, 9/10 FT
Kings: 52/0 FG%, 7/22 3P, 6/8 FT – 9:04 PM
HALF: Kings 65, Pels 54
– Kings in 2Q: 40 points, 15/22 FG, 5/8 3P
– BI: 14p, 5r, 5a
– JV: 10p, 5r, 2a
– Herb: 7p, 3a, 2r
– Dyson: 7p, 3/3 FG
Pels: 48.8 FG%, 3/10 3P, 9/10 FT
Kings: 52/0 FG%, 7/22 3P, 6/8 FT – 9:04 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Malik Monk came to get down tonight. He has 14 points in 11 minutes; 4 of 5 from the field and 2 of 2 from 3-point range. – 9:02 PM
Malik Monk came to get down tonight. He has 14 points in 11 minutes; 4 of 5 from the field and 2 of 2 from 3-point range. – 9:02 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
It’s really a track meet when Fox and Monk are on the floor together. Easily one of the fastest duos in the league. – 9:01 PM
It’s really a track meet when Fox and Monk are on the floor together. Easily one of the fastest duos in the league. – 9:01 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Good for De’Aaron Fox to see a 3-pointer drop. It’s been a while. – 9:01 PM
Good for De’Aaron Fox to see a 3-pointer drop. It’s been a while. – 9:01 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox has missed his last 14 3-pointers going back to the second half of the second Blazers game. – 9:00 PM
De’Aaron Fox has missed his last 14 3-pointers going back to the second half of the second Blazers game. – 9:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
🗜 SZN doesn’t end for Off-Night.
@Davion Mitchell | #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/up1F5AWKUT – 8:58 PM
🗜 SZN doesn’t end for Off-Night.
@Davion Mitchell | #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/up1F5AWKUT – 8:58 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Dyson Daniels reacting really well to getting called for a 8-count violation. He’s swarmed defensively, picked up a loose ball and scored a couple of timely hoops at the rim. – 8:57 PM
Dyson Daniels reacting really well to getting called for a 8-count violation. He’s swarmed defensively, picked up a loose ball and scored a couple of timely hoops at the rim. – 8:57 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Nice dish by B.I. leads to a 3-point play by Dyson 👏 pic.twitter.com/FdwFeOny0m – 8:57 PM
Nice dish by B.I. leads to a 3-point play by Dyson 👏 pic.twitter.com/FdwFeOny0m – 8:57 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Keegan Murray is running away with the rookie 3-point shooting record.
Murray 196
Mitchell 187
Lillard 185
Bey 175
Edwards 171
Doncic 168
Shamet 167
Curry 166 – 8:57 PM
Keegan Murray is running away with the rookie 3-point shooting record.
Murray 196
Mitchell 187
Lillard 185
Bey 175
Edwards 171
Doncic 168
Shamet 167
Curry 166 – 8:57 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“In his face like acne right now.” -Mark Jones on Davion Mitchell’s defense. – 8:54 PM
“In his face like acne right now.” -Mark Jones on Davion Mitchell’s defense. – 8:54 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Fox hits a nasty euro-step 😮💨
@swipathefox | #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/7jK20AcVWE – 8:48 PM
Fox hits a nasty euro-step 😮💨
@swipathefox | #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/7jK20AcVWE – 8:48 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Mindful of the Spurs’ upset win at Sacramento, Monty Williams said of Pop’s crew, “You can’t drive just looking in the mirror, you better watch traffic.” – 8:46 PM
Mindful of the Spurs’ upset win at Sacramento, Monty Williams said of Pop’s crew, “You can’t drive just looking in the mirror, you better watch traffic.” – 8:46 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
With his second assist of the night at NOP at the 7:31 mark of Q1, Domantas Sabonis has passed Spud Webb (1991-92: 547) for the seventh-most assists in a single season in the Sacramento era.
Sabonis is now up to 548 assists this season. pic.twitter.com/OtxuhF74UY – 8:45 PM
With his second assist of the night at NOP at the 7:31 mark of Q1, Domantas Sabonis has passed Spud Webb (1991-92: 547) for the seventh-most assists in a single season in the Sacramento era.
Sabonis is now up to 548 assists this season. pic.twitter.com/OtxuhF74UY – 8:45 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
BUZZER BEATER ‘LIK 👌
@AhmadMonk | #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/Uc2hEBbPmu – 8:39 PM
BUZZER BEATER ‘LIK 👌
@AhmadMonk | #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/Uc2hEBbPmu – 8:39 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Lot of basketball left! 🏀
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/NhGoo9g1F1 – 8:38 PM
Lot of basketball left! 🏀
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/NhGoo9g1F1 – 8:38 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Ingram in the first quarter:
🏀 14 PTS
🏀 4 REB
🏀 2 AST
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/4J6ByOpg9v – 8:37 PM
Ingram in the first quarter:
🏀 14 PTS
🏀 4 REB
🏀 2 AST
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/4J6ByOpg9v – 8:37 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans jumped out to a 14-4 start but trail the Kings 25-22 at the end of the first quarter. Turnovers were the biggest reason for the change in momentum. Didn’t prevent Brandon Ingram from a 14/4/2 line though. – 8:37 PM
Pelicans jumped out to a 14-4 start but trail the Kings 25-22 at the end of the first quarter. Turnovers were the biggest reason for the change in momentum. Didn’t prevent Brandon Ingram from a 14/4/2 line though. – 8:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Kings 25, Pelicans 22
Ingram 14 pts, 4 rebs
Valanciunas 4 pts, 3 rebs
Murphy 4 pts
Pels went 7-18 from the field. BI accounted for four of those field goals. Pels gotta get the ball moving and get everyone else involved. – 8:37 PM
End of the 1st: Kings 25, Pelicans 22
Ingram 14 pts, 4 rebs
Valanciunas 4 pts, 3 rebs
Murphy 4 pts
Pels went 7-18 from the field. BI accounted for four of those field goals. Pels gotta get the ball moving and get everyone else involved. – 8:37 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Monk buries a 3-ball. Kings lead 25-22 after 1Q. It was shaky, but nice recovery. 2-for-14 shooting from 3. Huerter and Sabonis lead with 8 points each. – 8:37 PM
Monk buries a 3-ball. Kings lead 25-22 after 1Q. It was shaky, but nice recovery. 2-for-14 shooting from 3. Huerter and Sabonis lead with 8 points each. – 8:37 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
1Q: Kings 25, Pelicans 22
On the pregame radio show, Jay Triano told G-Man the Kings want to shoot 40 3s tonight. They were 2 of 14 in the first quarter. – 8:36 PM
1Q: Kings 25, Pelicans 22
On the pregame radio show, Jay Triano told G-Man the Kings want to shoot 40 3s tonight. They were 2 of 14 in the first quarter. – 8:36 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
this ball movement 🤌🤌🤌
#BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/5YbrPTPfV9 – 8:36 PM
this ball movement 🤌🤌🤌
#BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/5YbrPTPfV9 – 8:36 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans showing off their No. 1 in the league three-point defense, with Kings starting 1/13 there in 1Q, but Malik Monk sinks a deep one at buzzer for 25-22 Sac lead – 8:35 PM
#Pelicans showing off their No. 1 in the league three-point defense, with Kings starting 1/13 there in 1Q, but Malik Monk sinks a deep one at buzzer for 25-22 Sac lead – 8:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Malik Monk sighting. Good to see after he missed last game with a lower leg strain. – 8:32 PM
Malik Monk sighting. Good to see after he missed last game with a lower leg strain. – 8:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
This is your center …
From Kings PR: With his second assist of the night at NOP at the 7:31 mark of Q1, Domantas Sabonis has passed Spud Webb (1991-92: 547) for the seventh-most assists in a single season in the Sacramento era.
Sabonis is now up to 548 assists this season. – 8:30 PM
This is your center …
From Kings PR: With his second assist of the night at NOP at the 7:31 mark of Q1, Domantas Sabonis has passed Spud Webb (1991-92: 547) for the seventh-most assists in a single season in the Sacramento era.
Sabonis is now up to 548 assists this season. – 8:30 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Kings:
With his second assist of the night at NOP at the 7:31 mark of Q1, Domantas Sabonis has passed Spud Webb (1991-92: 547) for the seventh-most assists in a single season in the Sacramento era.
Sabonis is now up to 548 assists this season. – 8:28 PM
From Kings:
With his second assist of the night at NOP at the 7:31 mark of Q1, Domantas Sabonis has passed Spud Webb (1991-92: 547) for the seventh-most assists in a single season in the Sacramento era.
Sabonis is now up to 548 assists this season. – 8:28 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kevin Huerter hasn’t hit a 3-ball, but he’s firing away inside the arc for 8 points on 4-of-7 shooting. – 8:26 PM
Kevin Huerter hasn’t hit a 3-ball, but he’s firing away inside the arc for 8 points on 4-of-7 shooting. – 8:26 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
QB1 🎯
@Domantas Sabonis 🤝 @Kevin Huerter | #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/xpiCDQUFG3 – 8:18 PM
QB1 🎯
@Domantas Sabonis 🤝 @Kevin Huerter | #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/xpiCDQUFG3 – 8:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
🔒 LOCKED IN 🔒
B.I. cookin’ early pic.twitter.com/gWFqlVjsGM – 8:17 PM
🔒 LOCKED IN 🔒
B.I. cookin’ early pic.twitter.com/gWFqlVjsGM – 8:17 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brandon Ingram starts so hot that Larry Nance Jr. has already brought out the international sign for “let him cook” on the bench after only 4 minutes of game – 8:16 PM
Brandon Ingram starts so hot that Larry Nance Jr. has already brought out the international sign for “let him cook” on the bench after only 4 minutes of game – 8:16 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
KEEP FIGHTIN’ B.I.
TREY FOR TREY 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gt9aYV4LlD – 8:14 PM
KEEP FIGHTIN’ B.I.
TREY FOR TREY 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gt9aYV4LlD – 8:14 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox misses a pair of triples to open the game. Huerter follows with a pair of misses from 3. These two shot 2-of-20 last game from long range. 7-0 Pelicans lead. – 8:14 PM
Fox misses a pair of triples to open the game. Huerter follows with a pair of misses from 3. These two shot 2-of-20 last game from long range. 7-0 Pelicans lead. – 8:14 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Really interested in seeing how Willie Green is going to manage Jonas Valanciunas and Larry Nance Jr. Both have big roles to play tonight – 8:06 PM
Really interested in seeing how Willie Green is going to manage Jonas Valanciunas and Larry Nance Jr. Both have big roles to play tonight – 8:06 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Western Conference teams with a winning road record this season:
🏀 Sacramento Kings: 24-14 pic.twitter.com/vdT4fQCygI – 8:02 PM
Western Conference teams with a winning road record this season:
🏀 Sacramento Kings: 24-14 pic.twitter.com/vdT4fQCygI – 8:02 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/H49s5GBqYy – 7:58 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/H49s5GBqYy – 7:58 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Congrats to our Last Chance Seat Winners! They traded in their 300 level tickets for sideline tickets, thanks to @LALottery 💯
Get to games early, showing your Pels spirit and you could be next to win!
Check out more ways to win at https://t.co/jkqMUTqX2Z pic.twitter.com/Vu5kjOg2mr – 7:44 PM
Congrats to our Last Chance Seat Winners! They traded in their 300 level tickets for sideline tickets, thanks to @LALottery 💯
Get to games early, showing your Pels spirit and you could be next to win!
Check out more ways to win at https://t.co/jkqMUTqX2Z pic.twitter.com/Vu5kjOg2mr – 7:44 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:36 PM
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
First 5️⃣
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/mNg4y9wT5v – 7:35 PM
First 5️⃣
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/mNg4y9wT5v – 7:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Larry is supporting Opportunities Academy for tonight’s auction!
Bid on @Larry Nance Jr‘s jersey from tonight’s game:
https://t.co/xrVtpWChTl pic.twitter.com/PhKXTfkcfQ – 7:28 PM
Larry is supporting Opportunities Academy for tonight’s auction!
Bid on @Larry Nance Jr‘s jersey from tonight’s game:
https://t.co/xrVtpWChTl pic.twitter.com/PhKXTfkcfQ – 7:28 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Roll Call: where are you watching the game tonight? 👀 pic.twitter.com/HsBlZxB2Jj – 7:07 PM
Roll Call: where are you watching the game tonight? 👀 pic.twitter.com/HsBlZxB2Jj – 7:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Good to be home 🏠
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/KG9OgiKwzk – 7:04 PM
Good to be home 🏠
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/KG9OgiKwzk – 7:04 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“He’s the right person for this responsibility.”
🎙 Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green gives his praise to Coach Brown’s work leading the Kings this season. pic.twitter.com/WDEmh87LU4 – 7:03 PM
“He’s the right person for this responsibility.”
🎙 Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green gives his praise to Coach Brown’s work leading the Kings this season. pic.twitter.com/WDEmh87LU4 – 7:03 PM
Maddie Lee @maddie_m_lee
And the Reds get that run right back with a leadoff double from India, sac bunt from Friedl and RBI single from Fraley. – 6:57 PM
And the Reds get that run right back with a leadoff double from India, sac bunt from Friedl and RBI single from Fraley. – 6:57 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
no smoothies, just Kings in the arena 👑 pic.twitter.com/7XRsosKU4l – 6:56 PM
no smoothies, just Kings in the arena 👑 pic.twitter.com/7XRsosKU4l – 6:56 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jose Alvarado – without a boot – coming out got some shots up. pic.twitter.com/hE0ZG64BT1 – 6:49 PM
Jose Alvarado – without a boot – coming out got some shots up. pic.twitter.com/hE0ZG64BT1 – 6:49 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nightly questionable decisions on their way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. Murray has been good against projections. Sabonis has to rest at some point. I like Magic/Cavs matchup.
DEPOSIT MATCH: bit.ly/KINGSBEATPrize… pic.twitter.com/FOWSV7hTp1 – 6:48 PM
Nightly questionable decisions on their way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. Murray has been good against projections. Sabonis has to rest at some point. I like Magic/Cavs matchup.
DEPOSIT MATCH: bit.ly/KINGSBEATPrize… pic.twitter.com/FOWSV7hTp1 – 6:48 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Episode 2 of 𝘽𝙚𝙩𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘾𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙨 is out now!
Go behind the scenes with the Sacramento Kings Dance Team as they navigate the 2022-23 NBA season. – 6:45 PM
Episode 2 of 𝘽𝙚𝙩𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘾𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙨 is out now!
Go behind the scenes with the Sacramento Kings Dance Team as they navigate the 2022-23 NBA season. – 6:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Big news! @SmoothieKing launched their new smoothie bowls today!
A perfect pregame snack for our PelSquad 🙌 pic.twitter.com/znpjRMDUsH – 6:42 PM
Big news! @SmoothieKing launched their new smoothie bowls today!
A perfect pregame snack for our PelSquad 🙌 pic.twitter.com/znpjRMDUsH – 6:42 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ep. 138 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Kings still have questions that need answers with four games remaining in season. With @SeanCunningham, @BrendenNunesNBA and @James_HamNBA kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/kings-still-… – 6:40 PM
Ep. 138 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Kings still have questions that need answers with four games remaining in season. With @SeanCunningham, @BrendenNunesNBA and @James_HamNBA kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/kings-still-… – 6:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Only 4 NBA teams are off tonight:
– Knicks and Pacers (at Indiana Wed.)
– Clippers (vs Lakers Wed.)
– Mavericks (vs Kings Wed.) – 6:33 PM
Only 4 NBA teams are off tonight:
– Knicks and Pacers (at Indiana Wed.)
– Clippers (vs Lakers Wed.)
– Mavericks (vs Kings Wed.) – 6:33 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The Kings are just the third team to do so in the last 30 years. pic.twitter.com/cDUpCb4DbD – 6:30 PM
The Kings are just the third team to do so in the last 30 years. pic.twitter.com/cDUpCb4DbD – 6:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Only 4 NBA teams are off tonight:
– Knicks (at Indiana Wed.)
– Clippers (vs Lakers Wed.)
– Suns (back-to-back vs Nuggets, at Los Angeles Thu./Fri.)
– Mavericks (vs Kings Wed.) – 6:27 PM
Only 4 NBA teams are off tonight:
– Knicks (at Indiana Wed.)
– Clippers (vs Lakers Wed.)
– Suns (back-to-back vs Nuggets, at Los Angeles Thu./Fri.)
– Mavericks (vs Kings Wed.) – 6:27 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion update expected tomorrow. Asked Willie Green about Zion practicing before playing.
He said “ideally” you’d like for him to practice before returning. Didn’t say he had to though.
Pels have one practice left – Sat. in Minnesota.
Again, should learn more on Zion tomorrow. – 6:19 PM
Zion update expected tomorrow. Asked Willie Green about Zion practicing before playing.
He said “ideally” you’d like for him to practice before returning. Didn’t say he had to though.
Pels have one practice left – Sat. in Minnesota.
Again, should learn more on Zion tomorrow. – 6:19 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
INJURY UPDATE vs. New Orleans Pelicans 4/4:
Malik Monk (left lower leg soreness) – AVAILABLE – 6:19 PM
INJURY UPDATE vs. New Orleans Pelicans 4/4:
Malik Monk (left lower leg soreness) – AVAILABLE – 6:19 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says he would “ideally” like to get Zion Williamson through a practice before playing him in a game.
Williamson is expected to be re-evaluated before tomorrow’s game against Memphis. – 6:18 PM
Willie Green says he would “ideally” like to get Zion Williamson through a practice before playing him in a game.
Williamson is expected to be re-evaluated before tomorrow’s game against Memphis. – 6:18 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
On Zion Williamson playing, Willie Green says the team would ideally have him go through a practice before playing in a game – 6:18 PM
On Zion Williamson playing, Willie Green says the team would ideally have him go through a practice before playing in a game – 6:18 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
A huuuuuge game for the Kings tonight in New Orleans.
Can the Kings wrap up the Pacific Division tonight?
We’ll be LIVE for NIGHT CHAT after the game:
https://t.co/ouXt1qMoTN pic.twitter.com/wVqkZUzJRK – 6:15 PM
A huuuuuge game for the Kings tonight in New Orleans.
Can the Kings wrap up the Pacific Division tonight?
We’ll be LIVE for NIGHT CHAT after the game:
https://t.co/ouXt1qMoTN pic.twitter.com/wVqkZUzJRK – 6:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:15 PM
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:15 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Malik Monk is available for tonight’s game against the Pelicans, per the Kings. – 6:13 PM
Malik Monk is available for tonight’s game against the Pelicans, per the Kings. – 6:13 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
INJURY UPDATE vs. New Orleans Pelicans 4/4:
Malik Monk (left lower leg soreness) – AVAILABLE – 6:13 PM
INJURY UPDATE vs. New Orleans Pelicans 4/4:
Malik Monk (left lower leg soreness) – AVAILABLE – 6:13 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Malik Monk (leg) will be available for tonight’s game against the Pelicans. – 6:09 PM
Kings guard Malik Monk (leg) will be available for tonight’s game against the Pelicans. – 6:09 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
NJURY UPDATE vs. New Orleans Pelicans 4/4:
Malik Monk (left lower leg soreness) – AVAILABLE – 6:09 PM
NJURY UPDATE vs. New Orleans Pelicans 4/4:
Malik Monk (left lower leg soreness) – AVAILABLE – 6:09 PM
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
Today’s game-worn jersey auction will be in support of Opportunities academy! Bid on my jersey from tonight game, signed and personalized to you!
All proceeds will be matched by me and donated to NOLA public schools to help better their campuses!
auctions.neworleanssaints.com/iSynApp/allAuc… – 6:07 PM
Today’s game-worn jersey auction will be in support of Opportunities academy! Bid on my jersey from tonight game, signed and personalized to you!
All proceeds will be matched by me and donated to NOLA public schools to help better their campuses!
auctions.neworleanssaints.com/iSynApp/allAuc… – 6:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Just a few chances left to play Courtside Challenge on the #Pelicans app!
@SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/BkLj0NnCji – 6:00 PM
Just a few chances left to play Courtside Challenge on the #Pelicans app!
@SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/BkLj0NnCji – 6:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
In honor of today’s crosstown home opener, we throw it back to @Tyrese_Ellis00 throwing out the first pitch ⚾️
Let’s go, @rivercats! #ClawsUp pic.twitter.com/dS0G8Hsn3A – 6:00 PM
In honor of today’s crosstown home opener, we throw it back to @Tyrese_Ellis00 throwing out the first pitch ⚾️
Let’s go, @rivercats! #ClawsUp pic.twitter.com/dS0G8Hsn3A – 6:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Fox & Sabonis FEAST in the paint 🍽️ pic.twitter.com/Je92tfpm9m – 5:48 PM
Fox & Sabonis FEAST in the paint 🍽️ pic.twitter.com/Je92tfpm9m – 5:48 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
If you’re on the fence about going to Pelicans game tonight, there are some great deals on tickets.
This from @SeatGeek (Pels official secondary market). pic.twitter.com/ejDHHm8Lv1 – 4:57 PM
If you’re on the fence about going to Pelicans game tonight, there are some great deals on tickets.
This from @SeatGeek (Pels official secondary market). pic.twitter.com/ejDHHm8Lv1 – 4:57 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Listen in as @ErinESummers previews tonight’s matchup versus the Kings! 😁
#Pelicans | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/w9igNy9YKK – 4:23 PM
Listen in as @ErinESummers previews tonight’s matchup versus the Kings! 😁
#Pelicans | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/w9igNy9YKK – 4:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
If #NBA Playoffs starts today, who is the most dangerous play-in West team?
Los Angeles #Lakers
New Orleans #Pelicans
Minneapolis #Timberwolves
Oklahoma City #Thunder – 3:27 PM
If #NBA Playoffs starts today, who is the most dangerous play-in West team?
Los Angeles #Lakers
New Orleans #Pelicans
Minneapolis #Timberwolves
Oklahoma City #Thunder – 3:27 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans 3PM leaderboard:
1) CJ McCollum — 201
2) Trey Murphy — 188
3) Jose Alvarado — 83
4) Devonte’ Graham — 66
5) Naji Marshall — 65 – 3:26 PM
Pelicans 3PM leaderboard:
1) CJ McCollum — 201
2) Trey Murphy — 188
3) Jose Alvarado — 83
4) Devonte’ Graham — 66
5) Naji Marshall — 65 – 3:26 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd misses Mavericks’ practice for medical appointment, plans to coach tomorrow vs. Kings dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:21 PM
Jason Kidd misses Mavericks’ practice for medical appointment, plans to coach tomorrow vs. Kings dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:21 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Getting ready in the Crescent City 👑 pic.twitter.com/SW85FSzOHF – 2:45 PM
Getting ready in the Crescent City 👑 pic.twitter.com/SW85FSzOHF – 2:45 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić (left thigh injury recovery) and Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery) are both probable for tomorrow night’s game against the Kings. – 2:15 PM
Luka Dončić (left thigh injury recovery) and Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery) are both probable for tomorrow night’s game against the Kings. – 2:15 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
A BIG test tonight for the Kings.
We’re LIIIIIIIIVE talking about it:
youtube.com/watch?v=-sTEKN… pic.twitter.com/P8vZu8v19z – 2:01 PM
A BIG test tonight for the Kings.
We’re LIIIIIIIIVE talking about it:
youtube.com/watch?v=-sTEKN… pic.twitter.com/P8vZu8v19z – 2:01 PM