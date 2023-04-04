Kings vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Sacramento Kings play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Sacramento Kings are spending $2,911,140 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $3,708,949 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 4, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports NO

Away TV: NBCSCA

Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM / S: KGLA 105.7 FM

Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?