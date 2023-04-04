Kings vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Sacramento Kings play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Sacramento Kings are spending $2,911,140 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $3,708,949 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 4, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports NO
Away TV: NBCSCA
Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM / S: KGLA 105.7 FM
Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
Peja Stojakovic’s son Andrej acknowledges Domantas Sabonis’ utilization of his father’s wisdom and stories in his career 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Gek6U5JXvJ3:47 AM

