Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic likely to play against Sacramento

Dallas Mavericks PR: Luka Dončić (left thigh injury recovery) and Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery) are both probable for tomorrow night’s game against the Kings.
Source: Twitter @MavsPR
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavericks won’t shut down Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to help their NBA draft lottery odds — yet: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:17 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic mentioned that Mavs haven’t been able to recreate chemistry from last season. How much have they missed Jalen Brunson?
“A lot,” Doncic said with a pained smile. “I mean, amazing guy, amazing player, for sure.” – 1:38 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Snippers from Luka Doncic’s post-practice interview:
Any consideration given to shutting down for the season?
“No.”
He said the team chemistry this season hasn’t matched last year’s West finals squad. How much Mavs miss Brunson?
Long pause, smile: “A lot.” – 1:18 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka says he has no intention of shutting things down. Says he will play Wednesday against Sacramento. – 1:18 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic: “I’m playing tomorrow. When there’s still a chance, I’m going to play.” – 1:10 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
New pod out this morning alongside @ChrisBHaynes. Covering:
🏀 New NBA labor deal
🏀 Kyrie’s future in Dallas
🏀 Steph’s MVP thoughts
🏀 The coaching carousel latest
🏀 Tales from our time as residents of the NBA Bubble
LISTEN/RATE/REVIEW/SUBSCRIBE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 10:47 AM
Jeff Wade @SkinWade
The mighty @TheSteinLine joins me and @BenRogers for all things Mavs, Kyrie and Luka at 12:05 on @971TheFreak pic.twitter.com/1DJtWmjFoh – 10:34 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Dallas Mavericks reportedly still plan to re-sign Kyrie Irving
sportando.basketball/en/dallas-mave… – 8:56 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Some interesting numbers from Kai Jones Last 10 Games (20mpg)
Rim Finishing Percentage 83% 📈
Turnover Percentage 33% 📉
Block Percentage 3.5% 📈
And1 Percentage 50% 📈 – 6:25 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Mavericks reportedly considering shutting down Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:26 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The Kyrie Irving project hasn’t been as successful as the Mavericks probably hoped 😬 pic.twitter.com/h8YVo9cgm5 – 1:30 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Good things from Bey and Johnson here.
Bey starts by trying to deny Luka an angle to lose him on the Kleber screen up top.
Then the Bey/Johnson rotations are on point. pic.twitter.com/kU2SeohOwO – 11:05 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Here’s why it might be a good idea not to put a pitchfork in this Mavericks’ season: Kyrie Irving is healthy. Read about it here:
Irving: ‘Nights like this’ come easy when he’s healthy – The Official Home of the Dallas Mavericks (mavs.com) – 4:38 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
L2M from last night. Two incorrect calls:
A travel by Trae w/:37 left in 4th that preceded a missed jumper and Mavs rebound.
An offensive foul by McGee off the ball that helped Kyrie get the basket to tie the game w/:28 left in OT
official.nba.com/l2m/L2MReport.… – 3:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players averaging 30+ PPG this season:
— Joel Embiid
— Luka Doncic
— Damian Lillard
— Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
— Giannis Antetokounmpo
— Jayson Tatum
Only 2 players did it last season. pic.twitter.com/IaNvcOr8jL – 2:46 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
The Mavericks are “seriously considering” shutting down Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, per @ShamsCharania.
Dallas currently sits at the No. 11 in the Western Conference, one game behind the final play-in spot.
➡️ yhoo.it/3m1Fy5U pic.twitter.com/bAkmClaQHi – 2:32 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
The Mavericks are ‘seriously considering’ shutting down Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, per @ShamsCharania.
Dallas currently sits at the No. 11 in the Western Conference, one game behind the final play-in spot.
➡️ yhoo.it/3m1Fy5U pic.twitter.com/FsjC2HzEbO – 2:31 PM
More on this storyline
Callie Caplan: Luka Doncic, when asked whether he and Kyrie Irving have had enough time to learn to play together: “I don’t think offense is the problem. I’ve always said this. It’s our defensive end. I think anybody can score on us. Whoever it is, anybody can score on us.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / April 4, 2023
Despite the Dallas Mavericks’ struggles since acquiring Kyrie Irving, the plan is still to re-sign the star guard, league sources told Bleacher Report. Irving is eligible for an extension, but he will instead allow his future to be decided in free agency this summer, sources said. Dallas is 9-16 since making the blockbuster trade, but the shortcomings do not fall on Irving’s shoulders. -via Bleacher Report / April 4, 2023
George Karl: I love Luka and was rooting for Dallas to have a break thru year. But the Mavs are done this Season. Some of it falls on Kyrie but it’s a combo of bad connection on offense, bad habits on defense and the pieces not fitting. That’s on Mgmt and Coaching too. -via Twitter @CoachKarl22 / April 4, 2023