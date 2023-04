Lauri Markkanen confirms he will play at the World Cup with Finland

There was a rumbling that Danny Ainge said you could buy a house in Utah. Is that true? Lauri Markkanen: Yeah. A lot of times, I’d have friends come over. In Cleveland, we owned a house. I hadpeople coming over to visit me. I remember in September, October, or even November, guys were afraid to book tickets from Finland because flights are expensive. They were asking me, “Are you going to be there?” I didn’t really havepeople coming over because they were worried about buying tickets and if I got flipped or traded somewhere else. Yeah, it felt good knowing that – even though it’s a business and if the right deal comes along, you could still get traded – it definitely felt good tohear that so we could get out of our apartment and we have a new place (house) to live in now with my family. It was a good feeling to get that approval from the front office . -via HoopsHype / April 4, 2023