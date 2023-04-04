Lauri Markkanen confirms he will play at the World Cup with Finland

Will you be with Finland for the FIBA World Cup this summer? Lauri Markkanen: Yeah. That was a big thing for us. I think we were the first country other than the host country to qualify. That’s our first-time basketball performance-wise qualifying. It was a big thing for us. I always want to represent the country, and I’m looking forward to it.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jazz fans. Think of how well Lauri Markkanen and Ochai Agbaji move off the ball, and how much gravity Walker Kessler has as a vertical lob threat. Add Jordan Hawkins to that equation.
What does your offense have? – 10:27 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Since he probably can’t win a statistical battle against Lauri Markkanen or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the best argument for Jalen Brunson as NBA’s Most Improved Player boils down to this:
Leadership and impact on winning
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:32 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lauri Markkanen is also QUESTIONABLE. Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, and Rudy Gay are OUT. – 6:25 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz Injury Report vs LAL:
QUESTIONABLE – Lauri Markkanen (left hand contusion)
QUESTIONABLE – Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain)
OUT – Jordan Clarkson (left hand – fourth finger sprain)
OUT – Rudy Gay (low back soreness)
OUT – Walker Kessler (concussion protocol) – 6:24 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Collin Sexton, who hasn’t played since before the All-Star break has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game against the @lakers.
Lauri Markkanen is also questionable.
Jordan Clarkson (finger sprain), Rudy Gay (back soreness), Walker Kessler (concussion) are out. – 6:24 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Lauri Markkanen is the FIRST player in NBA history to put up these numbers in a season 😮 pic.twitter.com/hbl4IVXhAZ – 1:24 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇫🇮 Lauri Markkanen became the FIRST NBA PLAYER to achieve 100 dunks and 200 3-pointers in a single season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yQR6NOzLMN – 2:32 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets are doing a great job of doubling down and bothering Lauri Markkanen so far. – 4:16 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lauri Markkanen off to an 0-3 start in his return, but THT has picked up the slack with 8p. Kessler has 2p/3r, plus two FTAs coming after the timeout. Nets lead the Jazz 11-10 with 6:19 left 1Q. – 3:49 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jazz HC Will Hardy talking about Mikal Bridges and Lauri Markkanen’s leap this season:
“I get to watch it on film and it looks like Mikal gets the ball a ton here. He’s a hell of a player, he’s a hell of a talent. He developed really well while he was in Phoenix. You’re starting… pic.twitter.com/jfver9Tviw – 2:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Will Hardy said Lauri Markkanen (wrist) will go through pregame warmups and see how he’s feeling. – 2:13 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz injury report vs. BKN:
*QUESTIONABLE – Lauri Markkanen (left hand contusion)
OUT – Jordan Clarkson (left hand – fourth finger sprain)
OUT – Rudy Gay (low back soreness)
OUT – Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain) – 5:03 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Lauri Markkanen has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrows game in Brooklyn. – 5:01 PM
There was a rumbling that Danny Ainge said you could buy a house in Utah. Is that true? Lauri Markkanen: Yeah. A lot of times, I’d have friends come over. In Cleveland, we owned a house. I hadpeople coming over to visit me. I remember in September, October, or even November, guys were afraid to book tickets from Finland because flights are expensive. They were asking me, “Are you going to be there?” I didn’t really havepeople coming over because they were worried about buying tickets and if I got flipped or traded somewhere else. Yeah, it felt good knowing that – even though it’s a business and if the right deal comes along, you could still get traded – it definitely felt good tohear that so we could get out of our apartment and we have a new place (house) to live in now with my family. It was a good feeling to get that approval from the front office. -via HoopsHype / April 4, 2023
Lauri Markkanen: I always knew what I could do as a player. I never stopped believing. When you’re having those tough times, I had a rough year and a half towards the end of the Chicago era. It’s hard to see the opportunity. I was focused on the day-to-day stuff. I’m not thinking about going to other teams or having the opportunity all of a sudden. I think it was a slow progress. I think I needed that year in Cleveland before this could happen. It’s all part of the journey. I wouldn’t say I stopped believing, but I wasn’t sure if the opportunity was going to present itself. Not everybody gets a second chance, so I’ve got to be thankful. -via HoopsHype / April 4, 2023
Lauri Markkanen: It was a refreshing year for me. I’m not knocking Chicago or anything like that, but I put so much pressure on myself. Then, not being able to perform at that high level, I kind of lost the joy of the game because I was expecting big things, but it wasn’t happening. I think Cleveland was an important year for me to be with a really great group of guys in the locker room and their staff. -via HoopsHype / April 4, 2023