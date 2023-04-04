Luka Doncic: We miss Jalen Brunson "a lot"

Callie Caplan: Snippers from Luka Doncic’s post-practice interview: Any consideration given to shutting down for the season? “No.” He said the team chemistry this season hasn’t matched last year’s West finals squad. How much Mavs miss Brunson? Long pause, smile: “A lot.”
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic, when asked whether he and Kyrie Irving have had enough time to learn to play together: “I don’t think offense is the problem. I’ve always said this. It’s our defensive end. I think anybody can score on us. Whoever it is, anybody can score on us.” – 1:50 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic mentioned that Mavs haven’t been able to recreate chemistry from last season. How much have they missed Jalen Brunson?
“A lot,” Doncic said with a pained smile. “I mean, amazing guy, amazing player, for sure.” – 1:38 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Snippers from Luka Doncic’s post-practice interview:
Any consideration given to shutting down for the season?
“No.”
He said the team chemistry this season hasn’t matched last year’s West finals squad. How much Mavs miss Brunson?
Long pause, smile: “A lot.” – 1:18 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka says he has no intention of shutting things down. Says he will play Wednesday against Sacramento. – 1:18 PM
Jeff Wade @SkinWade
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson is one of 3 top candidates to win Most Improved.
“He didn’t have the opportunity in Dallas, obviously for good reason. He had a heckuva player down there. He’s had a bigger role here, a bigger opportunity. And he’s just stepped it up.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:20 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Mavericks reportedly considering shutting down Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:26 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Good things from Bey and Johnson here.
Bey starts by trying to deny Luka an angle to lose him on the Kleber screen up top.
Then the Bey/Johnson rotations are on point. pic.twitter.com/kU2SeohOwO – 11:05 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Since he probably can’t win a statistical battle against Lauri Markkanen or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the best argument for Jalen Brunson as NBA’s Most Improved Player boils down to this:
Leadership and impact on winning
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players averaging 30+ PPG this season:
— Joel Embiid
— Luka Doncic
— Damian Lillard
— Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
— Giannis Antetokounmpo
— Jayson Tatum
Only 2 players did it last season. pic.twitter.com/IaNvcOr8jL – 2:46 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
The Mavericks are “seriously considering” shutting down Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, per @ShamsCharania.
Dallas currently sits at the No. 11 in the Western Conference, one game behind the final play-in spot.
➡️ yhoo.it/3m1Fy5U pic.twitter.com/bAkmClaQHi – 2:32 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
The Mavericks are ‘seriously considering’ shutting down Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, per @ShamsCharania.
Dallas currently sits at the No. 11 in the Western Conference, one game behind the final play-in spot.
➡️ yhoo.it/3m1Fy5U pic.twitter.com/FsjC2HzEbO – 2:31 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
There is so much wrong with this team that the more significant surprise is likely that Luka/KB and company were able to overcome those shortcomings last year, not that the team is succumbing to them this yr.
The FO has sucked for a while now. – 2:15 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
A lot of the Luka criticisms are warranted at the moment, as it will always be when losing, but I’ll always find it strange the way people simply remove the past to present arguments … like Luka wasn’t the leader of a team in the Conference Finals last year. – 2:12 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
April 3 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.46
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.93
3. Luka Dončić: 15.33
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.44
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.14
6. Damian Lillard: 13.96
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 8. 13.82
8. Anthony Davis: 13.27
9. Domantas Sabonis: 12.54
10. LeBron James: 12.52 pic.twitter.com/hcwVCqmPgm – 1:36 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The 2022-23 NBA Sportsmanship Award finalists — one from each division — are Bam Adebayo, Harrison Barnes, Jalen Brunson, Mike Conley, Darius Garland and Boban Marjanović, @TheAthleticNBA has learned. – 9:20 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks seal playoff berth with win over Wizards
Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes lead way as Knicks avoid play-in tournament. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 8:55 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Knicks 118, Wizards 109.
New York clinches a playoff spot, but still has some work to do to lock in a first-round playoff series with Cleveland.
Four Knicks finish with at least 20 points, led by Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes (27 each). – 8:14 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
At the end of the third quarter, the Knicks lead the Wizards 86-79. Corey Kispert has a game-high 25 points. Jalen Brunson has 24 points and seven assists for the Knicks. – 7:43 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Obi Toppin and Mitchell Robinson will start vs WAS tonight, Knicks say – 5:34 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
two stats that tell you what Jalen Brunson is all about and how valuable he is:
* He’s the first player to average 20+ PPG and 6+ APG and also draw 25+ charges in the same season
* The Knicks are 45-33 this season
The Mavs are 37-41 this season
tommybeer.substack.com/p/brunson-and-… – 9:13 AM
