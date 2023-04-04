Luka Doncic: When there's still a chance, I'm going to play

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic, when asked whether he and Kyrie Irving have had enough time to learn to play together: “I don’t think offense is the problem. I’ve always said this. It’s our defensive end. I think anybody can score on us. Whoever it is, anybody can score on us.” – 1:50 PM
Luka Doncic, when asked whether he and Kyrie Irving have had enough time to learn to play together: “I don’t think offense is the problem. I’ve always said this. It’s our defensive end. I think anybody can score on us. Whoever it is, anybody can score on us.” – 1:50 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic mentioned that Mavs haven’t been able to recreate chemistry from last season. How much have they missed Jalen Brunson?
“A lot,” Doncic said with a pained smile. “I mean, amazing guy, amazing player, for sure.” – 1:38 PM
Luka Doncic mentioned that Mavs haven’t been able to recreate chemistry from last season. How much have they missed Jalen Brunson?
“A lot,” Doncic said with a pained smile. “I mean, amazing guy, amazing player, for sure.” – 1:38 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka says he has no intention of shutting things down. Says he will play Wednesday against Sacramento. – 1:18 PM
Luka says he has no intention of shutting things down. Says he will play Wednesday against Sacramento. – 1:18 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic: “I’m playing tomorrow. When there’s still a chance, I’m going to play.” – 1:10 PM
Luka Doncic: “I’m playing tomorrow. When there’s still a chance, I’m going to play.” – 1:10 PM
Jeff Wade @SkinWade
The mighty @TheSteinLine joins me and @BenRogers for all things Mavs, Kyrie and Luka at 12:05 on @971TheFreak pic.twitter.com/1DJtWmjFoh – 10:34 AM
The mighty @TheSteinLine joins me and @BenRogers for all things Mavs, Kyrie and Luka at 12:05 on @971TheFreak pic.twitter.com/1DJtWmjFoh – 10:34 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Mavericks reportedly considering shutting down Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:26 AM
Mavericks reportedly considering shutting down Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:26 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Good things from Bey and Johnson here.
Bey starts by trying to deny Luka an angle to lose him on the Kleber screen up top.
Then the Bey/Johnson rotations are on point. pic.twitter.com/kU2SeohOwO – 11:05 PM
Good things from Bey and Johnson here.
Bey starts by trying to deny Luka an angle to lose him on the Kleber screen up top.
Then the Bey/Johnson rotations are on point. pic.twitter.com/kU2SeohOwO – 11:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players averaging 30+ PPG this season:
— Joel Embiid
— Luka Doncic
— Damian Lillard
— Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
— Giannis Antetokounmpo
— Jayson Tatum
Only 2 players did it last season. pic.twitter.com/IaNvcOr8jL – 2:46 PM
Players averaging 30+ PPG this season:
— Joel Embiid
— Luka Doncic
— Damian Lillard
— Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
— Giannis Antetokounmpo
— Jayson Tatum
Only 2 players did it last season. pic.twitter.com/IaNvcOr8jL – 2:46 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
The Mavericks are “seriously considering” shutting down Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, per @ShamsCharania.
Dallas currently sits at the No. 11 in the Western Conference, one game behind the final play-in spot.
➡️ yhoo.it/3m1Fy5U pic.twitter.com/bAkmClaQHi – 2:32 PM
The Mavericks are “seriously considering” shutting down Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, per @ShamsCharania.
Dallas currently sits at the No. 11 in the Western Conference, one game behind the final play-in spot.
➡️ yhoo.it/3m1Fy5U pic.twitter.com/bAkmClaQHi – 2:32 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
The Mavericks are ‘seriously considering’ shutting down Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, per @ShamsCharania.
Dallas currently sits at the No. 11 in the Western Conference, one game behind the final play-in spot.
➡️ yhoo.it/3m1Fy5U pic.twitter.com/FsjC2HzEbO – 2:31 PM
The Mavericks are ‘seriously considering’ shutting down Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, per @ShamsCharania.
Dallas currently sits at the No. 11 in the Western Conference, one game behind the final play-in spot.
➡️ yhoo.it/3m1Fy5U pic.twitter.com/FsjC2HzEbO – 2:31 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
There is so much wrong with this team that the more significant surprise is likely that Luka/KB and company were able to overcome those shortcomings last year, not that the team is succumbing to them this yr.
The FO has sucked for a while now. – 2:15 PM
There is so much wrong with this team that the more significant surprise is likely that Luka/KB and company were able to overcome those shortcomings last year, not that the team is succumbing to them this yr.
The FO has sucked for a while now. – 2:15 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
A lot of the Luka criticisms are warranted at the moment, as it will always be when losing, but I’ll always find it strange the way people simply remove the past to present arguments … like Luka wasn’t the leader of a team in the Conference Finals last year. – 2:12 PM
A lot of the Luka criticisms are warranted at the moment, as it will always be when losing, but I’ll always find it strange the way people simply remove the past to present arguments … like Luka wasn’t the leader of a team in the Conference Finals last year. – 2:12 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
April 3 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.46
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.93
3. Luka Dončić: 15.33
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.44
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.14
6. Damian Lillard: 13.96
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 8. 13.82
8. Anthony Davis: 13.27
9. Domantas Sabonis: 12.54
10. LeBron James: 12.52 pic.twitter.com/hcwVCqmPgm – 1:36 PM
April 3 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.46
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.93
3. Luka Dončić: 15.33
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.44
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.14
6. Damian Lillard: 13.96
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 8. 13.82
8. Anthony Davis: 13.27
9. Domantas Sabonis: 12.54
10. LeBron James: 12.52 pic.twitter.com/hcwVCqmPgm – 1:36 PM
More on this storyline
Callie Caplan: Snippers from Luka Doncic’s post-practice interview: Any consideration given to shutting down for the season? “No.” He said the team chemistry this season hasn’t matched last year’s West finals squad. How much Mavs miss Brunson? Long pause, smile: “A lot.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / April 4, 2023
George Karl: I love Luka and was rooting for Dallas to have a break thru year. But the Mavs are done this Season. Some of it falls on Kyrie but it’s a combo of bad connection on offense, bad habits on defense and the pieces not fitting. That’s on Mgmt and Coaching too. -via Twitter @CoachKarl22 / April 4, 2023
Mavs Film Room: Shams Charania says that he’s told the Mavs organization is “seriously considering” shutting down Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving for the final games of the season -via Twitter / April 3, 2023