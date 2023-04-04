Mavs still plan to re-sign Kyrie Irving

Despite the Dallas Mavericks’ struggles since acquiring Kyrie Irving, the plan is still to re-sign the star guard, league sources told Bleacher Report. Irving is eligible for an extension, but he will instead allow his future to be decided in free agency this summer, sources said. Dallas is 9-16 since making the blockbuster trade, but the shortcomings do not fall on Irving’s shoulders.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
Mavericks reportedly considering shutting down Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:26 AM
The Kyrie Irving project hasn’t been as successful as the Mavericks probably hoped 😬 pic.twitter.com/h8YVo9cgm5 – 1:30 AM
Here’s why it might be a good idea not to put a pitchfork in this Mavericks’ season: Kyrie Irving is healthy. Read about it here:
Irving: ‘Nights like this’ come easy when he’s healthy – The Official Home of the Dallas Mavericks (mavs.com) – 4:38 PM
L2M from last night. Two incorrect calls:
A travel by Trae w/:37 left in 4th that preceded a missed jumper and Mavs rebound.
An offensive foul by McGee off the ball that helped Kyrie get the basket to tie the game w/:28 left in OT
official.nba.com/l2m/L2MReport.… – 3:53 PM
The Mavericks are “seriously considering” shutting down Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, per @ShamsCharania.
Dallas currently sits at the No. 11 in the Western Conference, one game behind the final play-in spot.
➡️ yhoo.it/3m1Fy5U pic.twitter.com/bAkmClaQHi – 2:32 PM
The Mavericks are ‘seriously considering’ shutting down Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, per @ShamsCharania.
Dallas currently sits at the No. 11 in the Western Conference, one game behind the final play-in spot.
➡️ yhoo.it/3m1Fy5U pic.twitter.com/FsjC2HzEbO – 2:31 PM
Mavericks are thinking about keeping Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving out in their season-last games 😯 pic.twitter.com/e48Wzdzbvw – 1:09 PM
Shams reporting that the Mavs are “seriously considering” shutting down Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
The Mavs could be tanking their final 3 games for a top 10 pick while the Thunder are trying to win and make the play-in. – 12:44 PM
Donovan Mitchell last night:
✅ 40 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 3 STL
Mitchell became the first player in @cavs history to record three straight 40-point games.
He broke a tie with Kyrie Irving for the second-most 40-point games in franchise history (12).
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:31 AM
In #Cavs history, no one had ever scored 40-plus points in 3 straight games. Not LeBron. Not Kyrie. No one. Until Donovan Mitchell did it Sunday. In his first year with the Cavs, Mitchell keeps rewriting the franchise record books.
“It’s legendary”
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/04/d… – 1:47 AM
Mavericks OT loss to Hawks has Kyrie Irving, Dallas looking for ‘glimmer of hope’ dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:50 PM
Donovan Mitchell has more 40-point games in his first 67 games as a member of the #Cavs than Kyrie Irving did in his entire Cleveland tenure. – 10:26 PM
I asked Kyrie Irving about the foul called against him that gave the Hawks their winning points: “That last play was supposed to be a turnover or an offensive foul and I was headed the other way. I know those (refs) are going to look back at that and (know they got it wrong).” – 9:44 PM
Trae Young, on the play that got him the winning FTs:
“If we did it over again, it would be a little bit different spacing … It just happened that DJ was shaping up, and I just got in Kyrie’s way.”
Added that stepping on Josh Green’s foot took him toward Kyrie. – 9:43 PM
An indication that defense just might be the problem for Dallas: The Mavs are now 2-4 in games when Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combine for 60+ points, per @ESPNStatsInfo. – 8:54 PM
Yeah, it’s a huge story that the Mavs, after trading for Kyrie Irving, may miss the Play-In.
But more important is that the Hawks have now been within 1 game of .500 after each of their last 32 games.
And that streak will be 33 no matter their result @ Chicago on Tuesday. – 8:52 PM
Kyrie ruled for foul on Trae Young in final 2 seconds of a tie game in overtime to put him at the line. Hawks win by 2.
youtu.be/Wi5iHxl3KAI pic.twitter.com/2RZWnRRqzR – 8:50 PM
Luka and Kyrie have played 15 games together for the Dallas.
The Mavs are now 4-11. – 8:50 PM
Kyrie Irving just cost the Raptors 😑 Fouled Trae Young in overtime with 2 seconds. Hawks win – 8:50 PM
omg dude did the full wind up for his offensive foul call then changed his mind and tagged Kyrie instead. – 8:48 PM
After colliding with Kyrie with 1.8 left in OT, Trae was at the line appearing to stretch out his back before the 1st attempt.
He made both. 132-130. – 8:47 PM
Trae Young looked to drive and drew a foul off Kyrie Irving with 1.8 to play. Mavs are over the limit and Young will head to the FT line. – 8:46 PM
NBA SCORE ALERT: Dallas 121 Atlanta 121. 37 sec. Left- Hawks ball. Irving -39pts for Mass. – 8:19 PM
Just like we thought — Luka the nice defensive stop and then Kyrie with the nice offensive finish – 8:18 PM
Kyrie Irving ties the game at 121 with 37.0 left. Hawks call timeout. – 8:17 PM
Good news. Mavs didn’t give up 76 in 1st half. Bad news they gave up 70. Good news, despite 5-20 3pt shooting by the best 3pt shooting team in @NBA over the last 2 months, they only trail 70-66. Kyrie w/20 Luka 16. Murray and Bogdanovic 13 to lead ATL. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 7:08 PM
I don’t have the full stats in front of me, but anecdotally, I think Kyrie Irving has shot 85 percent from the field in this building. Continues tonight. – 6:49 PM
Irving’s apparently decided “screw this blending in and letting the offense come to me; I’m going to be assertive early today.” – 6:15 PM
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
ATL starters: Bey, Collins, Capela, Murray, Young
5:10 tip @971TheFreak – 5:43 PM
Talking with NBPA Executive Committee leadership about Kyrie Irving’s future representing the players after the Nets suspended him. Irving was voted off the committee a few months later.
Written w/ @WillGuillory
theathletic.com/3770434/2022/1… – 3:18 PM
Clifford on Kai “It’s his best position, the 5… I think he can get to in the future where he plays a couple positions, but it just hasn’t been close. I want him to experience success, and at the 5, those have been his best games.” – 12:28 PM
So much of The Discourse around Mavs circa mid-Feb was about the Luka + Kyrie offensive fit when it was super clear that this team’s problem was a bad defense getting worse.
Last night, w/ Bam DNP: Miami bigs Cody Zeller and Kevin Love combine for 38 pts on 61% FG in 48 min. – 9:36 AM
Adama Sanogo played one year of HS at The Patrick School in NJ w/ current Golden State Warriors wing Jonathan Kuminga.
The Patrick School is the successor to St. Patrick’s, which produced Kyrie Irving, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Al Harrington, Shaheen Holloway, Sam Dalembert… – 10:31 PM
Teams shooting .610 or better are 24-2 this season.
The two losses: Dallas at Miami tonight, Brooklyn at Philadelphia on Jan. 25.
Weirdly, Kyrie Irving — who was excellent in both contests — was on the team that lost both of those games. – 10:31 PM
With these new rules, can a team afford to give Kyrie a max this summer? – 7:52 PM
Mavs at Miami about to start on BSSW. Mavs start Luka, Kyrie, Hardaway Jr., Bullock and Powell. Miami’s Bam Adebayo is out meaning Cody Zeller starts at center. Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler and Max Strus round out their lineup. – 7:33 PM
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
MIA starters: Strus, Butler, Zeller, Herro, Vincent
6:40 tip @971TheFreak – 6:55 PM
