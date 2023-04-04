Nikola Jokic likely to play after three game absence

Michael Singer: Michael Malone said Nikola Jokic is probable tonight.
Source: Twitter @msinger
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
#Nuggets C Nikola Jokic is likely to play tonight after missing the last 3 games with right calf tightness, Clancy Michael Malone said. With him back, the starting 5 will be fully intact to get valuable minutes together before the playoffs. – 6:47 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Nikola Jokic is questionable to play against the Rockets tomorrow night due to right calf tightness. Jamal Murray is probable due to a sprained right thumb – 9:01 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic (calf tightness) and Zeke Nnaji (knee sprain) are questionable for tomorrow’s game in Houston. Jamal Murray is probable with a thumb sprain. – 5:50 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic (right calf tightness) is questionable tomorrow at Rockets. Jamal Murray (right thumb sprain) is probable to play and a new addition to the injury report. – 5:38 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA MVP race: How Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo fared against each other this season
(By @therealmikekb)
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-m… – 4:06 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Check out our video about the story of KK Joker:
basketnews.com/stream/170880-… – 3:26 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
It appears that Jokic and Embiid each handled the Bucks matchup slightly differently. – 1:52 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
If the Warriors won all of their final four games, they could have locked up the 6th seed. But, after losing to the Jokic-less Nuggets, the play-in tournament is very much a possibility.
ESPN story: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:42 AM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Peyton Watson said Nikola Jokic is “probably the most professional guy I’ve ever been around.”
Credits him and the rest of the vets in Denver’s locker room for showing him how to be a pro. – 11:20 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Denver is leaning into defense and finishers for its bench players with Braun and Watson, and Kamagate potentially next year in the middle. That shapes up beautifully for the Nuggets with the shooting of Mal, MPJ and Jokic.
Great proof-of-concept showing by the rooks tonight. – 11:12 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the no-Joker Nuggets as they defeat the Warriors 112-110:
-MPJ: 29 and 11
-Murray: 26-3-8-2-2
-Peyton Watson: Fucking a million brownie points with Nuggets nation
The Nuggets Magic Number for the 1 seed is down to…1 pic.twitter.com/c4izdUvxKS – 10:57 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Rollercoaster ride for fans at the game.
Jokic-less Denver Nuggets squad escapes with a 112-110 win over GSW after Klay Thompson gets two looks at the rim. Game securing block. pic.twitter.com/F9RngixG59 – 10:57 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors lose in Denver to the Nuggets without Jokic. A win would’ve put them in the driver’s seat for #5 seed. But this loss drops them back into a tie with the Clippers. Danger below. Lakers and Pelicans both loom. All four have 38 losses heading into final week. – 10:55 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Hell of a final defensive play to seal that for Denver. Shouldn’t have needed it. But then again, Jokic ain’t out there – 10:55 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Annnd just like that, as the Warriors lose to the Jokic-less Nuggets, there’s a defacto 3-way tie for 5th in the West, with the Lakers, Clippers & Warriors all having 38 losses.
Due to the tiebreakers, if they all were to finish with the same record it’d be:
5: LAC
6: LAL
7: GSW – 10:55 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
First 2.5 quarters: MPJ kept Denver in it by doing everything
The quarter since: Jamal Murray balling out and Peyton Watson Arrival parade.
Denver’s whole team is just en fuego with all the energy and effort they have lacked without Jokic all season. – 10:42 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets just had an offensive possession with Vlatko at center that looked a lot like Joker at center. – 9:07 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
AG picks up his second foul, and Malone is challenging it. A rare first-quarter usage. But that’s how thin the #Nuggets are right now without Joker and Zeke. – 8:54 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Mavericks … glub glub glub. T’Wolves, sinking almost as fast after losing at home to Portland. Warriors get this in Denver w/o Jokic, avoiding the play-in looks a lot more likely. – 8:53 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Not a ton of buzz in the building today. Nuggets fans don’t appear as invested in this one without Joker healthy. – 8:40 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors shifting back big in Denver while the Nuggets go small without Jokic.
*Warriors starters: Steph Curry, Donte DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney
*Nuggets starters: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Jeff Green – 8:04 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jeff Green is starting in Nikola Jokic’s place alongside Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon, the Nuggets announce. – 8:04 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Steph Curry and Klay Thompson getting warmed up before they take on the Jokic-less Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/ipsUuhHXGj – 7:41 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Nikola Jokic is officially ruled out for tonight for his third straight game with right calf tightness, according to the Nuggets’ injury report. – 7:38 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
No Nikola Jokic for the Nuggets tonight against Golden State. This will be his third consecutive missed game as he deals with right calf tightness. – 7:38 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets just announced Nikola Jokic and Zeke Nnaji are out for tonight’s game.
Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Michael Porter Jr. are available. – 7:36 PM
The Nuggets just announced Nikola Jokic and Zeke Nnaji are out for tonight’s game.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Nikola Jokic is OUT tonight for the Nuggets against the Warriors with right calf tightness – 7:34 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic is gonna sit til he’s positive he’s lost the MVP, isn’t he. More power to him, rest that calf big fella. Come back in time to lock up the #1 seed in the West and hit the playoffs strong, that’s all I ask. – 7:10 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic not playing in recent games.
“I think he realizes that playing 82 games is great but he realizes if he wants to play deep in the playoffs, have to be healthy.”
Malone said that this isn’t about rest but there’s a real injury there with Jokic. pic.twitter.com/LsRfFuRNQM – 6:50 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Malone says Zeke Nnaji probably won’t play. Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are likely to play. Nikola Jokic is “more doubtful than questionable.” – 6:47 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Malone said Zeke Nnaji is OUT.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Domantas Sabonis in March:
✅ 327 PTS
✅ 203 REB
✅ 120 AST
He’s the fourth player since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least 300p/200r/100a in a month, joining:
Grant Hill (March 1996)
Russell Westbrook (April 2021)
Nikola Jokic (Jan. 2022)
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 4:45 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is questionable today vs. Warriors. Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all probable and expected to play. – 3:43 PM
Nikola Jokic is questionable today vs. Warriors. Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all probable and expected to play. – 3:43 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
NBA assists leaders in March (min 6 games):
1. James Harden – 11.5 per game
2. Spencer Dinwiddie – 9.7 per game
2. Chris Paul – 9.7 per game
4. Nikola Jokic – 9.4 per game
5. Trae Young – 9.1 per game
Dinwiddie’s 146 total assists were the most in the league. – 1:41 PM
NBA assists leaders in March (min 6 games):
1. James Harden – 11.5 per game
2. Spencer Dinwiddie – 9.7 per game
2. Chris Paul – 9.7 per game
4. Nikola Jokic – 9.4 per game
5. Trae Young – 9.1 per game
Dinwiddie’s 146 total assists were the most in the league. – 1:41 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
NBA assists leaders in March (min 6 games):
1. James Harden – 11.5 per game
2. Spencer Dinwiddie – 9.7 per game
3. Chris Paul – 9.7 per game
4. Nikola Jokic – 9.4 per game
5. Trae Young – 9.1 per game
Dinwiddie’s 146 total assists were the most in the league. – 1:38 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
KK Joker decisively won against KK Pirot and advanced to the First Division (KLS) as the second-placed team. – 9:34 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic’s club KK Joker from his hometown of Sombor will now compete at the highest level of Serbian basketball 😯 pic.twitter.com/hDWoBzvdj5 – 9:34 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
New That’s OD: How good LeBron has looked in return fitting in with Alpha AD, happy Russ looks like OKC Russ with Clips, should Embiid absence vs Jokic in Denver impact MVP vote? @Dave McMenamin and I break it all down as we head toward epic Lakers-Clips showdown youtu.be/r45H-nK60Uw – 9:20 PM
Michael Singer: #Nuggets injury report: Nikola Jokic is questionable (right calf tightness); Jamal Murray is probable (right thumb sprain); Zeke Nnaji is questionable (right knee sprain). -via Twitter @msinger / April 3, 2023
Denver: Nikola Jokic (right calf tightness) and Zeke Nnaji (right knee sprain) have been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s game against Houston. Jamal Murray (right thumb sprain) is probable. -via HoopsHype / April 3, 2023
Anthony Slater: Nikola Jokic officially ruled out for the Nuggets tonight against the Warriors. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / April 2, 2023