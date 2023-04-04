Live stream: Nuggets 65, Rockets 59

The Denver Nuggets (52-26) play against the Houston Rockets (19-60) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 4, 2023
Denver Nuggets 65, Houston Rockets 59 (Q3 09:40)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Bruce Brown starts the second half in Murray’s place. Seems like a safe bet that Murray’s done for the night. – 9:18 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bruce Brown starts the 2nd half for Jamal Murray. He’s probably not returning tonight. – 9:16 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Bruce Brown starting the second half for Denver. No sign of Murray on the bench, yet. – 9:16 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
We love y’all 🫶
Happy Fan Appreciation Night! pic.twitter.com/MbT5oej5Kt – 9:12 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets lead 59-56 over the Houston Rockets at the half.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 9:09 PM
Nuggets lead 59-56 over the Houston Rockets at the half.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets have outscored their opponent by 16 points in the 54 minutes Peyton Watson has played across Denver’s last three games.
He’s been a difference-maker. – 9:08 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Extremely uneven first half for the Nuggets, but they’re winning. Gonna need some guard play without Murray the rest of the way, if that’s how it goes (and it SHOULD go like that). And MPJ getting up a Porter Quarter would not be amiss. – 9:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Rockets 59-56:
-Jokić: 12-3-1 (there will be no triple-double average this season)
-Murray: Just 9 minutes before exiting. Most likely precautionary but not a great sign
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Rockets 59-56:
-Jokić: 12-3-1 (there will be no triple-double average this season)
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets lead 59-56 after one. MPJ joins Jokic in double figures with 11 points. Jalen Green leads all scorers with 16 for Houston. Rockets with a 30-23 edge in rebounds with 9 coming on the offensive glass. – 9:02 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone doesn’t turn around to watch Houston’s final possession as he meanders to the locker room. #Nuggets head to halftime up just 59-56.
Rockets with 27 rebounds and nine offensive. – 9:02 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Nuggets 59, Rockets 56 at half. Green with 16, Smith 12. Sengun and Porter with 4 assists apiece but no other Rockets player has any. Nuggets with assists on 15 of 26 field goals. Jokic with 12, Porter 11. – 9:02 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jokic with a dunk on one and and a block on the other. Nuggets up 8 late in the second. Jokic with 12-3-1-2-1. – 8:57 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
MPJ now with 3 deep buckets before the half 🪣 pic.twitter.com/oIizUlmOIY – 8:54 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
that Alpi and KJ connection 📶
@Alperen Sengun | @KJ Martin pic.twitter.com/I2JyO4g83P – 8:53 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I like MPJ intentionally stretching his range on set shots. A couple feet beyond the arc, then three, four… just getting ready for whatever long threes are needed in a couple weeks and feeling the rhythm. – 8:53 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green rolling a bit offensively. He is 6 of 8 for 14 in 12 minutes. ICYMI, Green on his season, off-season plans and goals houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:50 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray (right thumb sprain) is questionable to return tonight. – 8:50 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Yet another strong stint from Peyton Watson. Good in transition, buried a 3 and finished with his off hand. He’s making a case. – 8:50 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray (right thumb sprain) is questionable to return tonight. He hasn’t returned since subbing out in the 1st quarter. – 8:49 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jamal Murray is questionable to return tonight with a sprained right thumb, which had him on the injury report coming into the game – 8:48 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: Jamal Murray is questionable to return to tonight’s game with a right thumb sprain
#MileHighBasketball – 8:47 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
I’ve seen enough — Peyton Watson is legit.
I’ve seen enough — Peyton Watson is legit.
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Jamal Murray left the court not too long ago, and is questionable to return to this game with a right thumb sprain #Nuggets – 8:46 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Peyton Watson is incredible. He’s really making a strong impression. – 8:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Nuggets guard Jamal Murray with a sprained right thumb. He is questionable to return. – 8:45 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray has a right thumb sprain and is questionable to return. – 8:45 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Peyton Watson is thinking, “this looks like G League defense” and is showing out on offense like this is Grand Rapids. Love to see it. – 8:45 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
DeAndre Jordan buried a jumper at the end of the shot clock. Denver’s entire bench stood up. Among them was Nikola Jokic, who waved his towel around his head at least five times. – 8:45 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Nuggets were on an 11-0, two-minute run before a Martin dunk. Rockets missed their first five shots with three turnovers to start the quarter. De’Andre Jordan answered with a jumper from 15 feet that the Nuggets bench celebrated as much as any flying dunk. – 8:44 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Five straight from Peyton Watson (including a 3) and the Nuggets take a 10-point lead after an 11-0 run from the bench unit. – 8:44 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Nuggets start the 2nd quarter on a 6-0 run. Rockets bench is really struggling to close out the season – 8:41 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Héctor Herrera from the @HoustonDynamo swishes the First Shot tonight 😎 pic.twitter.com/OB7s9eEW2s – 8:40 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Quality Jeff Green minutes. In fact, quality #Nuggets bench minutes. Denver’s bench up 14-3 so far tonight. – 8:39 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets bench with an 0 for 5 start to the second quarter. Silas time out to get Sengun back in. – 8:39 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jalen Green off to a hot start and the #Rockets have a lead heading to the second quarter against the West’s #1 seed. playback.tv/rocketswatch?s… – 8:37 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of 1!
Rockets: 31
Nuggets: 30
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/3xIDQIDQfh – 8:36 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray icing his right thumb (which already has some tape over it) after the first quarter.
Meanwhile, Rockets are game. Houston up 31-30. Denver’s defense back in Denver. – 8:35 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Rockets lead 31-30 after one. Nuggets close the first with Murray/Brown/Braun/Watson/Green.
Brown and MPJ have six points. Houston with a 15-9 advantage in rebounds. – 8:34 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
It feels pretty settled that if Zeke Nnaji isn’t available, then the Nuggets just aren’t going to play a backup center. They’ll go small, with Jeff Green or Aaron Gordon at backup 5. They’re going to get hurt on the offensive glass in that alignment though. – 8:34 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
It feels pretty settled that if Zeke Nnaji isn’t available, then the Nuggets just aren’t going to play a backup center. They’ll go small, with Jeff Green or Aaron Gordon at backup 5. They’re going to get hurt on the offensive glass in that alignment, but it’s their best option. – 8:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 31, Nuggets 30 after 1. A Garuba putback was waved off but will be reviewed. Green with 8 points on 4 of 6 shooting. Averaged 16.7 points on 39.1 % shooting vs. Nuggets. Sengun with 7 points, five rebounds, one assist. Jokic 8 points, one rebound. So, who is the real MVP? – 8:34 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
STRONG move by Sengun 💪 @alperennsengun pic.twitter.com/spfcJR7ONh – 8:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Peyton Watson, good to see you. Denver’s second unit currently Bruce, CB, Jamal, Jeff and Peyton. He’s seizing the Zeke minutes. – 8:30 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic checks out 8 minutes into the first. Denver’s going with the Jeff Green/Aaron Gordon pairing at the 4/5 for now. Nuggets down three.
Jokic with 8 points and a couple of steals. – 8:26 PM
Nikola Jokic checks out 8 minutes into the first. Denver’s going with the Jeff Green/Aaron Gordon pairing at the 4/5 for now. Nuggets down three.
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic coming out at the 4:14 mark, couple minutes earlier than normal. That’s them being cautious with his calf and not overextending him. – 8:24 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jokic scored pretty easily for five minutes, 4 for 4 to start. But missed a jumper and Sengun with a steal after the time out. Rockets take the lead with a 9-0 run. Green 4 of 5 for 8, too. – 8:22 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
JG full steam ahead!
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/VnvVLwca8W – 8:20 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Jok off to a hot start 🃏
8 PTS (4/4) / 2 STL / 1 BLK in the first 5 minutes pic.twitter.com/ncrCdMBoiu – 8:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Right now, everything looks way more difficult for Aaron Gordon than it was for the majority of the season. – 8:18 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic is in his first game back after the calf injury and he is on pace for 150 points. – 8:14 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker 3 for 3 with 7 points in the first 1:30 of tonight’s game. Looked like we got a mock flex after that and-1, too. He’s back. – 8:13 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The NBA’s all-time “CBA rules named after them” team:
PG: Derrick Rose (Rose Rule max)
SG: Allan Houston (amnesty provision)
SF: Jaylen Brown (140% extension rule)
PF: Larry Bird (Bird Rights)
C: Kevin Garnett (max contract)
6th Man: Gilbert Arenas (Arenas provision) – 8:11 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Home finale starters 🏀
📺: @ATTSportsNetSW
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/axp7SctgPn – 8:09 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jalen Green speaking to the fans before tonight’s game: “We’re gonna grind this off-season and be better.” pic.twitter.com/4RSVHr8OqI – 8:07 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green to fans before the Anthem: “What’s up Rockets fans? On behalf of the Fertitta family, my teammates, I want to say thank you to all the fans and season ticket holders. We appreciate the love and support all season.” – 8:06 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
A few lucky fans were gifted some cool Rockets prizes for fan appreciation night!
Thank y’all for your love and support this season 🫶
@Toyota pic.twitter.com/RFQej7o3wo – 8:02 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, I need 2 points, 7 rebounds, and 16 assists in 27 minutes from Nikola Jokić on the night the Nuggets clinch the 1 seed in the West.
The absolute anarchy. – 7:45 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
With end of season nearing, Rockets coach Stephen Silas knows he has no guarantees. Silas: “I am proud of the job that I’ve done. This is the last home game of my three years. So whatever happens, happens.” houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:43 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
“You’re a smart f*ucker,” @KellyIko said to me outside the Rockets locker room. – 7:40 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
last one at the crib 🫶
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/sud0QjWdlc – 7:35 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, who were both on the Nuggets injury report, will start tonight – 7:35 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Hardy said that Udoka Azubuike will start in Kessler’s place, and Damian Jones will see a lot of minutes as the backup.
Added that will not necessarily be the case vs. OKC and Denver, but he thinks it’s the best approach vs. the Lakers. – 7:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Nuggets starters: Porter Jr., Gordon, Jokic, Caldwell-Pope, Murray. – 7:33 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
#Rockets starters tonight:
PG – Kevin Porter Jr
SG – Jalen Green
SF – KJ Martin
PF – Jabari Smith Jr
C – Alperen Şengün
Denver has Jokic, Gordon, Murray and MPJ all starting. – 7:32 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nikola Jokic is back! Let’s pregame.
✅ Nuggets look to wrap up the 1-seed
✅ New game: will they or won’t they
✅ More Swatson?
youtube.com/live/4E47CppAV… – 7:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Going live for tonight’s Nuggets-Rockets Pregame Lounge
– Is Nikola Jokic playing?
– A chance to clinch the West
– Rest-of-season predictions
– Best @DKSportsbook bets
youtube.com/watch?v=4E47Cp… – 7:29 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Zeke Nnaji (knee) is out of the game, his 2nd straight missed, but it is not believed to be a season-ending ailment. The expectation is he’ll be back and be a big part of a reserve unit along with Brown, Braun & Green, that was starting to gain real traction. – 6:53 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
#Nuggets C Nikola Jokic is likely to play tonight after missing the last 3 games with right calf tightness, Clancy Michael Malone said. With him back, the starting 5 will be fully intact to get valuable minutes together before the playoffs. – 6:47 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
He turns 30 today and he’s drilling triples in warmups – as per usual for @FSKPart3. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/s3xea5DodS – 6:34 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas says he’s hopeful, but it’s unlikely Jae’Sean Tate plays in the final two games of the season – 6:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Only 4 NBA teams are off tonight:
– Knicks (at Indiana Wed.)
– Clippers (vs Lakers Wed.)
– Suns (back-to-back vs Nuggets, at Los Angeles Thu./Fri.)
– Mavericks (vs Kings Wed.) – 6:27 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
What’s the final score going to look like ⬇️
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/yTVV1M4rgW – 5:53 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
ICYMI, How Rockets’ Jalen Green rates his second season: ‘Learned a lot.’ Green addresses the aspirations that are unchanged and determination for another off-season to improve. “I feel I’m on track.” houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 5:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Héctor Herrera of the Houston Dynamo will take the final ‘First Shot’ of the season before Rockets-Nuggets tonight. – 5:07 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Watch the journey of how “Be Someone” became an iconic Houston staple 🤘
Available now only at the Rockets Team Shop inside of Toyota Center while supplies last 🚀 pic.twitter.com/RWkXikjKAj – 4:32 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will get to 5 assists first?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 4:07 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Fan Appreciation night and our last home game of the season!
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW (SW2 Alternate Channel)
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN
🚀 @Toyota pic.twitter.com/PlL84c9uga – 4:00 PM
David Cobb @DavidWCobb
Just filed my final dispatch from Houston. What an incredible experience covering the Final Four with @CBSSportsCBB. pic.twitter.com/T4Jul7YvGD – 3:18 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Using the actual plus-minus totals, we can generate an estimate of how valuable each of those starter/bench stints are per minute.
In majority starter lineups, Jokić is destroying worlds. It’s actually not close at all. The Nuggets have been way better. pic.twitter.com/E5buEf3CQB – 3:01 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Denver’s injury report for tonight: Nikola Jokić and Zeke Nnaji are questionable in Houston.
Jamal Murray is probable. – 2:49 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Of course, nobody will assign proper credit to the Nuggets supporting cast nationally because they don’t actually watch the Nuggets play basketball. – 2:24 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
What this really says to me is that Jokić is +659 in majority starter lineups, and that people should be assigning proper credit to Murray, MPJ, Gordon, and KCP (and Bruce Brown) for being rock solid this season.
But also, that +659 number is so far beyond everyone else lol – 2:22 PM
