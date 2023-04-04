Nuggets vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center
The Denver Nuggets are spending $3,102,666 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $7,240,296 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 4, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-SW
Away TV: Altitude 2
Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
Away Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 950 AM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@DavidWCobb
Kemba, Napier, Okafor and Hamilton.
Now, a new one: Adama Sanogo.
Inside a victorious UConn locker room, Ray Allen called him “the force no one could deal with.”
“As good as anybody I remember,” Rudy Gay added.
File from Houston:
cbssports.com/college-basket… – 3:14 AM