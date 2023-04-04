Paul George: Cleveland was close to getting me with LeBron James there

Nearly six years later, Paul George shed more light on how the deal fell through on an episode of Podcast P with Paul George. “I thought I was gonna go to Cleveland,” George shared. “Cleveland was close to getting me with ’Bron there.” According to George, Dahntay Jones, a former teammate and friend of LeBron, played the role of middleman, and took Paul to LeBron’s house to finalize the deal in person. “I’m chopping it up with ’Bron, like ‘Yo, how can we make this work?’” George recalled. “We’re trying to figure it out; he’s going back to [Cavs management], telling them how to get me. So I’m thinking like, ‘Oh, OK, we might make this happen. I might be with ’Bron over here in Cleveland.’”
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Last time UConn won the title, the Miami Heat acquired Shabazz Napier’s draft rights and tried to get LeBron to stay 😅 – 11:42 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
D’Angelo Russell is listed as probable for tomorrow’s game at Utah, after missing the second half of last night’s win at Houston due to left foot soreness.
Anthony Davis is probable, and LeBron questionable. – 6:19 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ injury report tomorrow in Utah:
— AD and DLo are probable.
— LeBron is questionable. pic.twitter.com/GKxI5fepqn – 6:16 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think, on most teams, I’d lean Kuzma/KCP/Caruso because defense becomes so much more valuable in the playoffs.
But for the Lakers right now, without knowing how much of a load Bron can carry in the playoffs, I’d lean the extra shooting and ball-handling of the current group. – 5:49 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Got a question for Lakers Twitter.
Ignore the history, focus on who they are right now. You’re trying to win the 2023 championship, and you have LeBron James and Anthony Davis on your team. Which trio of players would you rather have? – 5:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Sobering thought
Clippers are 10-0 vs Lakers in Tyronn Lue era
Here are the leading scorers for Clippers in those games:
Paul George (163) – injured
Reggie Jackson (151) – Denver
Marcus Morris Sr. (136) – 🤷🏾
Luke Kennard (107) – Memphis
Kawhi Leonard (99) – 4:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
We hear a version of this from Paul George and others around the Clippers every year when it comes to “Lakers town”
Still notable hearing PG say yet again, “We got a lot of work to do” when it comes to Clippers-Lakers base dynamic in LA (via @PodcastPShow) pic.twitter.com/qBq8qdcabV – 3:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George on @PodcastPShow compared Jalen Duren to a “Baby Dwight Howard” … Tyronn Lue said multiple times in Pistons-Clippers media sessions that Duren reminded him of Ben Wallace – 2:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George’s top 5 role players that he played with (via @PodcastPShow)
PG George Hill (IND)
SG Lance Stephenson (IND)
SF Nicolas Batum (LAC)
PF Marcus Morris Sr. (LAC)
C Steven Adams (OKC) – 2:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Lakers started Bron and AD with JaVale McGee, Avery Bradley, and Danny Green (who went all tf the way off)
Now, Lakers have Jarred Vanderbilt instead of JaVale, D’Angelo Russell instead of Bradley, Austin Reaves’ free throws instead of Danny Green’s 3s – 2:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Everyone remembers Kawhi Leonard’s Clippers debut for his home opening address lol
But that game was also Kawhi taking on Anthony Davis and LeBron James without Paul George.
Kawhi had a game-high 30 points in a 112-102 Clippers win over Lakers.
LAC will need that Wednesday… pic.twitter.com/LWxXWaee4I – 2:13 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
April 3 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.46
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.93
3. Luka Dončić: 15.33
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.44
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.14
6. Damian Lillard: 13.96
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 8. 13.82
8. Anthony Davis: 13.27
9. Domantas Sabonis: 12.54
10. LeBron James: 12.52 pic.twitter.com/hcwVCqmPgm – 1:36 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! The Lakers win bog over Houston, fueled by LeBron, AD and Rui Hachimura (who’s rightfully playing more of late). We discuss the new rotation and the possibility of (gasp!) a five seed. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dav… – 11:45 AM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
My mom will be rooting for Mark and SDSU tonight.
She has ALS, too. From diagnosis, life expectancy is 2-5 years on average. She was diagnosed in 2017.
She loves hoops (big fan of LeBron James). There’s us in the 2016 NBA Finals and more recently, with Dad.
Mom had an idea. pic.twitter.com/qhuQirogLr – 10:40 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
In less than one full season in Cleveland, #Cavs Donovan Mitchell has already claimed the single-season 3-point record & displaced LeBron James in another category. Last night, he did something no one in franchise history had ever done in regular season
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/04/d… – 10:40 AM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
“It’s kind of like the LeBron effect. LeBron has done it so many times that people think it’s normal now. It’s not”
After a win against the Sixers last night, the Bucks spoke out about Giannis’ overlooked MVP candidacy: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:26 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch LeBron tie Jason Kidd for fourth all-time in triple-doubles nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/03/wat… – 10:09 AM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Sunday night’s game was Mitchell’s 12th 40-point game this season, bumping LeBron James from atop that single-season list. Mitchell is also the first player in #Cavs history to record three consecutive 40-point regular-season games. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/04/d… – 9:30 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
LeBron James last night:
✅ 18 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 11 AST
James tied Jason Kidd for fourth place on the NBA’s all-time triple-doubles list with 107.
He became the first player in NBA history to record two triple-doubles after turning 38 years old.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:16 AM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Michael Jordan had the highest salary in the NBA only twice (1997 & 1998), and LeBron held the top spot only once (2017)
Most seasons with the top salary:
Steph – 9x
KG – 7x
Kobe – 6x
Ewing – 6x pic.twitter.com/wxVQKN0LYl – 9:00 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 6 AST
✅ 3 BLK
✅ 13-17 FG
It’s the 35th time he’s scored at least 30 points on 70% shooting from the field, breaking a tie with LeBron James for the most such games among active players.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 8:52 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers shot diet has leaned more towards 3s and away from the midrange with Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr., and Kawhi Leonard missing time.
Tyronn Lue says he’s not concerned about any one particular shot, just wants Clippers to find the best shots possible. pic.twitter.com/r48ad42SXz – 8:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers officially say Eric Gordon is questionable tonight at New Orleans due to right hip tightness.
Paul George and Marcus Morris out.
Kawhi Leonard in for first time on 0 days rest in two years.
Also: Brandon Boston Jr. available for first time since late February. – 1:23 PM
More on this storyline
Asked if he ever thinks about surpassing LeBron James and equaling Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan by winning a fifth championship ring, though, Curry admitted that “historical context” is indeed in the back of his mind. “You definitely understand the list that it puts you in every time you get another one, and understanding the historical context of it all,” he told Steiny & Guru on Audacy’s 95.7 The Game. “But the motivation is always just how much better can I get individually. It sounds cheesy as hell but it’s like literally how much better can I get, what is the challenge of this season and do we have a belief we can [win a championship], and until proven otherwise absolutely. So whatever that comes with that, it’s hopefully a potential accomplishment, and the greats that have been champions over and over and over again, the five-timer list or whatever it is? You imagine what it would feel like. But the motivation is just always what you can do. That’s why I continue to try to play at this level and be grateful for the opportunity that even at 14 years in, the level I’m trying to play at, that is a realistic goal.” -via Clutch Points / April 4, 2023
The Los Angeles Lakers’ late-season surge, with Sunday’s victory over the Houston Rockets marking the 10th win in their past 14 games, has LeBron James talking about a hopeful title run once again. “We just want to put ourselves in position to be able to compete for a championship,” James said after the Lakers’ 134-109 win. “It’s a journey, and obviously, we don’t have as much chemistry as a lot of other teams trying to compete for a championship or that have aspirations to win a championship, but I like what we’ve been building over the last month or so. “Even when I was out for the four weeks, I liked what we’ve been building, and I’m happy to be back in the mix.” -via ESPN / April 3, 2023
“It fell through ’cause Cleveland and Indiana are in the same division,” George explained, adding that the Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs, and Toronto Raptors were also in the running to land the perennial All-Star. -via Yahoo! / April 4, 2023
George, who started his own podcast called Podcast P with Paul George, had nothing but praise for Gilgeous-Alexander recently, years after the famous trade. “Man Shai is nice,” George exclaimed. “Like I don’t even know who to compare him to. He’s got his own lane. People don’t understand, he’s bigger than you thin, he might look small on the court, but he’s like 6-foot-6 bro. “Shift, plays at his own speed, he’s deceptively quick. He’s gonna rock you to sleep and then blow by you, everything is just pace. Slow-to-fast, fast-to-slow, he’s going to throw you off — your timing off. You might be in front of him, you might stop him, and you relax — and he’ll boom, attack you right again. You’re like ‘ah sh— I thought I had you.” -via Sports Illustrated / April 4, 2023
Hindsight is 20-20 with Gilgeous-Alexander, as nobody could’ve predicted this level of progression. Oklahoma City took a chance, and it’s paying off tenfold now. “It’s no rivalry bro, I want the best for him,” George said. “Im happy he’s succeeding, like, watching him, seeing what he’s doing, I don’t think nobody predicted he’d be this good. He’s elite, he’s one of the best young guys that don’t get talked about enough — but it’s no rivalry. “He’s not somebody I look at like ‘I gotta out compete him.’ Just because of the trade, when it happened, I reached out to him and said, ‘Yo kid, you just do you. Keep hooping, I’m a big fan of yours. It’s love between me and him.” -via Sports Illustrated / April 4, 2023
