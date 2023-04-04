Raptors vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (39-39) play against the Charlotte Hornets (26-53) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 4, 2023

Toronto Raptors 0, Charlotte Hornets 0 (7:00 pm ET)

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Trent is not active for Raptors, while Jeff Dowtin Jr. is. This is Dowtin’s 50th time dressing, and as a player on a 2-way contract, cannot dress for the final three games of the year unless the Raptors convert him to a full-time contract. (Also needed for his play-in/off avail.) – Trent is not active for Raptors, while Jeff Dowtin Jr. is. This is Dowtin’s 50th time dressing, and as a player on a 2-way contract, cannot dress for the final three games of the year unless the Raptors convert him to a full-time contract. (Also needed for his play-in/off avail.) – 6:40 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

The Usual Five will start for the Raptors in Charlotte this evening, Gary Trent Jr. is inactive – The Usual Five will start for the Raptors in Charlotte this evening, Gary Trent Jr. is inactive – 6:38 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Jaylen Brown (back) is OUT tonight. Mazzulla said he should return tomorrow vs. #76ers – 6:32 PM Jaylen Brown (back) is OUT tonight. Mazzulla said he should return tomorrow vs. #Raptors

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Join us in congratulating the 2022-23 North Carolina State CHAMPS!

#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/dSaDjeJ2sV – 6:32 PM Join us in congratulating the 2022-23 North Carolina State CHAMPS!

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT

Ball (R Ankle Surgery) out

Martin (L Knee Soreness) out

Rozier (R Foot Discomfort) out

Hayward (L Thumb Sprain) out

Oubre Jr. (R Shoulder Strain) out

Washington (R Foot Sprain) out

Smith Jr. (R Great Toe Sprain) out

Williams (L Ankle Sprain) out

@NovantHealth 6:07 PM INJURY REPORTBall (R Ankle Surgery) outMartin (L Knee Soreness) outRozier (R Foot Discomfort) outHayward (L Thumb Sprain) outOubre Jr. (R Shoulder Strain) outWashington (R Foot Sprain) outSmith Jr. (R Great Toe Sprain) outWilliams (L Ankle Sprain) out@NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/IR2Ovl48F5

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Anunoby, Achiuwa and Barton all in for the Raptors, Trent still uncertain but not trending towards playing – Anunoby, Achiuwa and Barton all in for the Raptors, Trent still uncertain but not trending towards playing – 6:05 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Will Barton (sprained ankle) will return for Raptors vs. Hornets, while O.G. Anunoby (sprained ankle) and Precious Achiuwa (non-COVID illness) will also play. Gary Trent Jr. (back spasms) remains a game-time decision, but is unlikely. – Will Barton (sprained ankle) will return for Raptors vs. Hornets, while O.G. Anunoby (sprained ankle) and Precious Achiuwa (non-COVID illness) will also play. Gary Trent Jr. (back spasms) remains a game-time decision, but is unlikely. – 5:34 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Steve Clifford said Nick Richards will start tonight against Toronto. Mark Williams was downgraded to doubtful after this morning’s shootaround. Kai Jones will play some ‘4’ and ‘5.’ More time for JT Thor upcoming as well. 5:27 PM Steve Clifford said Nick Richards will start tonight against Toronto. Mark Williams was downgraded to doubtful after this morning’s shootaround. Kai Jones will play some ‘4’ and ‘5.’ More time for JT Thor upcoming as well. pic.twitter.com/rfPIzUOXkg

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Ball, Hayward, Martin, Oubre, Rozier, Washington out for Hornets tonight. Mark Williams doubtful, Dennis Smith questionable.

I’m gonna go ahead and guess the Raptors give Trent and O.G. an extra day to get closer to healthy. – Ball, Hayward, Martin, Oubre, Rozier, Washington out for Hornets tonight. Mark Williams doubtful, Dennis Smith questionable.I’m gonna go ahead and guess the Raptors give Trent and O.G. an extra day to get closer to healthy. – 2:04 PM