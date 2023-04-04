Raptors vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (39-39) play against the Charlotte Hornets (26-53) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 4, 2023
Toronto Raptors 0, Charlotte Hornets 0 (7:00 pm ET)
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Let’s go, Théo 😤
#LetsFly | @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/kHlWgcYTpm – 6:53 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First five on the court 😎
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/6EAWHJbwjg – 6:48 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets starters for the penultimate home game of the season. Catch the fever. pic.twitter.com/QRukbeyrZI – 6:42 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Trent is not active for Raptors, while Jeff Dowtin Jr. is. This is Dowtin’s 50th time dressing, and as a player on a 2-way contract, cannot dress for the final three games of the year unless the Raptors convert him to a full-time contract. (Also needed for his play-in/off avail.) – 6:40 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The Usual Five will start for the Raptors in Charlotte this evening, Gary Trent Jr. is inactive – 6:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for tonight vs. Toronto:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/JYde9hy20z – 6:38 PM
Starters for tonight vs. Toronto:
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown (back) is OUT tonight. Mazzulla said he should return tomorrow vs. #Raptors. #76ers – 6:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Join us in congratulating the 2022-23 North Carolina State CHAMPS!
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/dSaDjeJ2sV – 6:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT
Ball (R Ankle Surgery) out
Martin (L Knee Soreness) out
Rozier (R Foot Discomfort) out
Hayward (L Thumb Sprain) out
Oubre Jr. (R Shoulder Strain) out
Washington (R Foot Sprain) out
Smith Jr. (R Great Toe Sprain) out
Williams (L Ankle Sprain) out
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Anunoby, Achiuwa and Barton all in for the Raptors, Trent still uncertain but not trending towards playing – 6:05 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Will Barton (sprained ankle) will return for Raptors vs. Hornets, while O.G. Anunoby (sprained ankle) and Precious Achiuwa (non-COVID illness) will also play. Gary Trent Jr. (back spasms) remains a game-time decision, but is unlikely. – 5:34 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Steve Clifford said Nick Richards will start tonight against Toronto. Mark Williams was downgraded to doubtful after this morning’s shootaround. Kai Jones will play some ‘4’ and ‘5.’ More time for JT Thor upcoming as well. pic.twitter.com/rfPIzUOXkg – 5:27 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Join us in congratulating the 2022-23 North Carolina State CHAMPS!
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/LVcyEwIaFm – 4:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
If #NBA Playoffs started today, who is the most dangerous play-in East team?
Miami #Heat
Atlanta #Hawks
Toronto #Raptors
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
If #NBA Playoffs started today, who is the most dangerous East team?
Miami #Heat
Atlanta #Hawks
Toronto #Raptors
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Ball, Hayward, Martin, Oubre, Rozier, Washington out for Hornets tonight. Mark Williams doubtful, Dennis Smith questionable.
I’m gonna go ahead and guess the Raptors give Trent and O.G. an extra day to get closer to healthy. – 2:04 PM
Ball, Hayward, Martin, Oubre, Rozier, Washington out for Hornets tonight. Mark Williams doubtful, Dennis Smith questionable.
James Plowright @British_Buzz
