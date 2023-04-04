Live stream: Spurs 7, Suns 16

The San Antonio Spurs (20-58) play against the Phoenix Suns (43-35) at Footprint Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 4, 2023

San Antonio Spurs 7, Phoenix Suns 16 (Q1 07:56)

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns went with the t-shirt toss gatling gun thing less than 3 minutes in. They are not messing around tonight. – Suns went with the t-shirt toss gatling gun thing less than 3 minutes in. They are not messing around tonight. – 10:17 PM

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

The The #Nuggets miss a chance to clinch the West’s top spot w/the loss. Memphis won & gained a game on Denver. The Nuggets can clinch at Phoenix on Thursday, alhough, Memphis plays the 2nd of a back to back tomorrow at New Orleans. Lose, and the Nuggets are No. 1 w/o having to play. – 10:16 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns off to a 10-5 start after Devin Booker’s pick-6 and Pop wants a timeout – Suns off to a 10-5 start after Devin Booker’s pick-6 and Pop wants a timeout – 10:16 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

The Blazers-Spurs game on Thursday is in Austin. Those fans are in for a treat. – The Blazers-Spurs game on Thursday is in Austin. Those fans are in for a treat. – 10:13 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Cutting Okogie gets Durant pass and finds Ayton inside.

This was after Durant screened for Paul and they got a switch.

#Suns Cutting Okogie gets Durant pass and finds Ayton inside.This was after Durant screened for Paul and they got a switch. #Spurs tied 2-2. – 10:12 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Elbow into empty corner pick and roll into KD postup into ball rotations off KD double into Ayton FTs. Effective! – Elbow into empty corner pick and roll into KD postup into ball rotations off KD double into Ayton FTs. Effective! – 10:11 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

This isn’t exactly “control your own destiny for No. 6” territory, but remember, Friday is the second half of a B2B for Phoenix, so that’s likely a rest game for their guys, and the Clippers would have to lose their last two to fall back behind the Lakers in this scenario. – This isn’t exactly “control your own destiny for No. 6” territory, but remember, Friday is the second half of a B2B for Phoenix, so that’s likely a rest game for their guys, and the Clippers would have to lose their last two to fall back behind the Lakers in this scenario. – 10:11 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

The Nuggets are going to fall to 6-8 since beating Toronto on March 6th. With losses to the Spurs and Rockets.

Not exactly an encouraging final month of the season. – The Nuggets are going to fall to 6-8 since beating Toronto on March 6th. With losses to the Spurs and Rockets.Not exactly an encouraging final month of the season. – 10:11 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

The Suns recognized Spurs coach Gregg Popovich for being inducted into the Hall of Fame before the start of the game. He gave an appreciative, extremely sheepish wave from the bench that made me laugh out loud – The Suns recognized Spurs coach Gregg Popovich for being inducted into the Hall of Fame before the start of the game. He gave an appreciative, extremely sheepish wave from the bench that made me laugh out loud – 10:09 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

The flattened lottery odds are great. Houston, Detroit and San Antonio threw away their entire seasons on purpose from day one and only have 3.5% better odds than Portland, who only had to do this for two weeks. – The flattened lottery odds are great. Houston, Detroit and San Antonio threw away their entire seasons on purpose from day one and only have 3.5% better odds than Portland, who only had to do this for two weeks. – 10:09 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Definitely expecting to see Shaedon on the injury report Thursday vs. the Spurs. – Definitely expecting to see Shaedon on the injury report Thursday vs. the Spurs. – 10:01 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Kings up 16 over the Pelicans with 7 minutes left. That result holding would squash the very slim chance the Suns had at the 3 seed while a Pelicans loss helps with sticking at 4. – Kings up 16 over the Pelicans with 7 minutes left. That result holding would squash the very slim chance the Suns had at the 3 seed while a Pelicans loss helps with sticking at 4. – 9:57 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

From Kings PR: Murray becomes the fifth player in franchise history with 200+ 3PM in a season, joining Buddy Hield (3x), Peja Stojakovic (2003-04: 240), Mitch Richmond (2x) and Huerter. Huerter hit the 200 3PM mark in Sacramento’s last game vs. SAS. – From Kings PR: Murray becomes the fifth player in franchise history with 200+ 3PM in a season, joining Buddy Hield (3x), Peja Stojakovic (2003-04: 240), Mitch Richmond (2x) and Huerter. Huerter hit the 200 3PM mark in Sacramento’s last game vs. SAS. – 9:39 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

From Kings:

Murray becomes the fifth player in franchise history with 200+ 3PM in a season, joining Buddy Hield (3x), Peja Stojakovic (2003-04: 240), Mitch Richmond (2x) and Huerter.

Huerter hit the 200 3PM mark in Sacramento’s last game vs. SAS. – From Kings:Murray becomes the fifth player in franchise history with 200+ 3PM in a season, joining Buddy Hield (3x), Peja Stojakovic (2003-04: 240), Mitch Richmond (2x) and Huerter.Huerter hit the 200 3PM mark in Sacramento’s last game vs. SAS. – 9:39 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs starters: Tre Jones, Devonte’ Graham, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Keita Bates-Diop, Malaki Branham.

Suns starters: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Kevin Durant, Josh Okogie. – Spurs starters: Tre Jones, Devonte’ Graham, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Keita Bates-Diop, Malaki Branham.Suns starters: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Kevin Durant, Josh Okogie. – 9:37 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Tonight’s Starters:

Chris Paul

Devin Booker

Josh Okogie

Kevin Durant

Deandre Ayton – Tonight’s Starters:Chris PaulDevin BookerJosh OkogieKevin DurantDeandre Ayton – 9:32 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“He’s the best. You can’t stop him. There’s no way that he can be stopped.”

Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich on Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/2hFAL7cR7H – 8:57 PM “He’s the best. You can’t stop him. There’s no way that he can be stopped.”Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich on Kevin Durant. #Spurs

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

One more from Monty Williams on Spurs:

“I listen to Pop a lot talk about how much joy he has had developing all these guys and you are starting to see them play in a way that reflects all the work that they have done all year long.” – One more from Monty Williams on Spurs:“I listen to Pop a lot talk about how much joy he has had developing all these guys and you are starting to see them play in a way that reflects all the work that they have done all year long.” – 8:49 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

More Monty Williams on Spurs:

“They are a good team as far as their identity. You may look at their record, but when you look at how they play, I don’t know if I have seen a team this year that backdoors more than they do. They will cut you to submission if you are not careful.” – More Monty Williams on Spurs:“They are a good team as far as their identity. You may look at their record, but when you look at how they play, I don’t know if I have seen a team this year that backdoors more than they do. They will cut you to submission if you are not careful.” – 8:47 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Mindful of the Spurs’ upset win at Sacramento, Monty Williams said of Pop’s crew, “You can’t drive just looking in the mirror, you better watch traffic.” – Mindful of the Spurs’ upset win at Sacramento, Monty Williams said of Pop’s crew, “You can’t drive just looking in the mirror, you better watch traffic.” – 8:46 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“You can’t drive just looking in the mirror. You better watch traffic.”

Monty Williams on facing pic.twitter.com/doBoD8QOWH – 8:46 PM “You can’t drive just looking in the mirror. You better watch traffic.”Monty Williams on facing #Spurs who are w/o key players like Keldon Johnson (foot), Romeo Langford (abductor) and Devin Vassell (knee) but play to identity under Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich #Suns

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Popovich referenced his time with KD on Team USA.

“Nobody know how hard he works. Nobody knows what he does before or after practice, especially after practice.”

Described how KD would go through 25-35 mins of hard workouts after practice and everyone was watching in amazement. – Popovich referenced his time with KD on Team USA.“Nobody know how hard he works. Nobody knows what he does before or after practice, especially after practice.”Described how KD would go through 25-35 mins of hard workouts after practice and everyone was watching in amazement. – 8:43 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

I asked Gregg Popovich about the task of coaching against Kevin Durant.

“He’s the best. You can’t stop him. There’s no way that he can be stopped. Now, you can go double-team him for 48 minutes and he’s smart enough to give it up. But that usually doesn’t happen.” – I asked Gregg Popovich about the task of coaching against Kevin Durant.“He’s the best. You can’t stop him. There’s no way that he can be stopped. Now, you can go double-team him for 48 minutes and he’s smart enough to give it up. But that usually doesn’t happen.” – 8:40 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

You’re not going to want to miss tonight’s broadcast on @BALLYSPORTSAZ!

🎙️ Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Al McCoy will be on the mic during the second quarter of tonight’s game! 8:16 PM You’re not going to want to miss tonight’s broadcast on @BALLYSPORTSAZ!🎙️ Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Al McCoy will be on the mic during the second quarter of tonight’s game! pic.twitter.com/zmFJUGVGt5

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Phoenix Suns @Suns

“Working with the Phoenix Suns, I wanted to create a t-shirt that represented our community in a way that brought vibrancy and story to the forefront.”

– Eunique Yazzie

Shop our latest Originativ collab available exclusively inside the Phoenix Suns team shop tonight! 7:42 PM “Working with the Phoenix Suns, I wanted to create a t-shirt that represented our community in a way that brought vibrancy and story to the forefront.”– Eunique YazzieShop our latest Originativ collab available exclusively inside the Phoenix Suns team shop tonight! pic.twitter.com/UXyLPAAu77

Phoenix Suns @Suns

“I just know what he’s meant to the game. I know what he’s meant to so many coaches and their families, not just in the NBA, but around the world, because he’s had such a huge impact on so many people.”

🗣️ Coach Monty Williams speaks on @spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich being… 7:15 PM “I just know what he’s meant to the game. I know what he’s meant to so many coaches and their families, not just in the NBA, but around the world, because he’s had such a huge impact on so many people.”🗣️ Coach Monty Williams speaks on @spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich being… pic.twitter.com/NqB4Cux7Ml

StatMuse @statmuse

Top 4:

Tyler Herro

Kevin Durant

Damian Lillard

Stephen Curry

Guess the stat. 6:42 PM Top 4:Tyler HerroKevin DurantDamian LillardStephen CurryGuess the stat. pic.twitter.com/DBZmoV4T4q

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Only 4 NBA teams are off tonight:

– Knicks (at Indiana Wed.)

– Clippers (vs Lakers Wed.)

– Suns (back-to-back vs Nuggets, at Los Angeles Thu./Fri.)

– Mavericks (vs Kings Wed.) – Only 4 NBA teams are off tonight:– Knicks (at Indiana Wed.)– Clippers (vs Lakers Wed.)– Suns (back-to-back vs Nuggets, at Los Angeles Thu./Fri.)– Mavericks (vs Kings Wed.) – 6:27 PM

LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom

The San Antonio Spurs will try to notch another shocking win when they take on the Suns tonight in Phoenix. Here’s a preview: 6:20 PM The San Antonio Spurs will try to notch another shocking win when they take on the Suns tonight in Phoenix. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-suns-gra…

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Join us in honoring the 22 Tribal Nations of Arizona with our ORIGINATIV collection and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!

👕: pic.twitter.com/kPG8EP8csK – 5:47 PM Join us in honoring the 22 Tribal Nations of Arizona with our ORIGINATIV collection and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!👕: bit.ly/3KyyaZe

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Forgot to tweet this the other night, but don’t think this should get lost in the weeds: Monty Williams (192) passed Paul Westphal (191) on the Suns’ all-time coaching wins list – Forgot to tweet this the other night, but don’t think this should get lost in the weeds: Monty Williams (192) passed Paul Westphal (191) on the Suns’ all-time coaching wins list – 5:21 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

New @CKnewsletters: There’s a right way to play out the string of a season like this, and Spurs players — at least those who are available — are well aware of what it is. 5:02 PM New @CKnewsletters: There’s a right way to play out the string of a season like this, and Spurs players — at least those who are available — are well aware of what it is. matthewtynan.substack.com/p/spurs-playin…