Live stream: Spurs 7, Suns 16

The San Antonio Spurs (20-58) play against the Phoenix Suns (43-35) at Footprint Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 4, 2023
San Antonio Spurs 7, Phoenix Suns 16 (Q1 07:56)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns went with the t-shirt toss gatling gun thing less than 3 minutes in. They are not messing around tonight. – 10:17 PM
Suns went with the t-shirt toss gatling gun thing less than 3 minutes in. They are not messing around tonight. – 10:17 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
The #Nuggets miss a chance to clinch the West’s top spot w/the loss. Memphis won & gained a game on Denver. The Nuggets can clinch at Phoenix on Thursday, alhough, Memphis plays the 2nd of a back to back tomorrow at New Orleans. Lose, and the Nuggets are No. 1 w/o having to play. – 10:16 PM
The #Nuggets miss a chance to clinch the West’s top spot w/the loss. Memphis won & gained a game on Denver. The Nuggets can clinch at Phoenix on Thursday, alhough, Memphis plays the 2nd of a back to back tomorrow at New Orleans. Lose, and the Nuggets are No. 1 w/o having to play. – 10:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns off to a 10-5 start after Devin Booker’s pick-6 and Pop wants a timeout – 10:16 PM
Suns off to a 10-5 start after Devin Booker’s pick-6 and Pop wants a timeout – 10:16 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The Blazers-Spurs game on Thursday is in Austin. Those fans are in for a treat. – 10:13 PM
The Blazers-Spurs game on Thursday is in Austin. Those fans are in for a treat. – 10:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
The Ayton dive is helping open backside 3s for Durant.
#Suns up 5-4. – 10:13 PM
The Ayton dive is helping open backside 3s for Durant.
#Suns up 5-4. – 10:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cutting Okogie gets Durant pass and finds Ayton inside.
This was after Durant screened for Paul and they got a switch.
#Suns #Spurs tied 2-2. – 10:12 PM
Cutting Okogie gets Durant pass and finds Ayton inside.
This was after Durant screened for Paul and they got a switch.
#Suns #Spurs tied 2-2. – 10:12 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Elbow into empty corner pick and roll into KD postup into ball rotations off KD double into Ayton FTs. Effective! – 10:11 PM
Elbow into empty corner pick and roll into KD postup into ball rotations off KD double into Ayton FTs. Effective! – 10:11 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This isn’t exactly “control your own destiny for No. 6” territory, but remember, Friday is the second half of a B2B for Phoenix, so that’s likely a rest game for their guys, and the Clippers would have to lose their last two to fall back behind the Lakers in this scenario. – 10:11 PM
This isn’t exactly “control your own destiny for No. 6” territory, but remember, Friday is the second half of a B2B for Phoenix, so that’s likely a rest game for their guys, and the Clippers would have to lose their last two to fall back behind the Lakers in this scenario. – 10:11 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
The Nuggets are going to fall to 6-8 since beating Toronto on March 6th. With losses to the Spurs and Rockets.
Not exactly an encouraging final month of the season. – 10:11 PM
The Nuggets are going to fall to 6-8 since beating Toronto on March 6th. With losses to the Spurs and Rockets.
Not exactly an encouraging final month of the season. – 10:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns recognized Spurs coach Gregg Popovich for being inducted into the Hall of Fame before the start of the game. He gave an appreciative, extremely sheepish wave from the bench that made me laugh out loud – 10:09 PM
The Suns recognized Spurs coach Gregg Popovich for being inducted into the Hall of Fame before the start of the game. He gave an appreciative, extremely sheepish wave from the bench that made me laugh out loud – 10:09 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The flattened lottery odds are great. Houston, Detroit and San Antonio threw away their entire seasons on purpose from day one and only have 3.5% better odds than Portland, who only had to do this for two weeks. – 10:09 PM
The flattened lottery odds are great. Houston, Detroit and San Antonio threw away their entire seasons on purpose from day one and only have 3.5% better odds than Portland, who only had to do this for two weeks. – 10:09 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Definitely expecting to see Shaedon on the injury report Thursday vs. the Spurs. – 10:01 PM
Definitely expecting to see Shaedon on the injury report Thursday vs. the Spurs. – 10:01 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Starting 🖐
#PorVida | @Ticketmaster | #ad pic.twitter.com/mkoxVkpZoq – 10:00 PM
Starting 🖐
#PorVida | @Ticketmaster | #ad pic.twitter.com/mkoxVkpZoq – 10:00 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kings up 16 over the Pelicans with 7 minutes left. That result holding would squash the very slim chance the Suns had at the 3 seed while a Pelicans loss helps with sticking at 4. – 9:57 PM
Kings up 16 over the Pelicans with 7 minutes left. That result holding would squash the very slim chance the Suns had at the 3 seed while a Pelicans loss helps with sticking at 4. – 9:57 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
There is a $50 Fan Shop gift card up for grabs in the Digital Arena! 💰🛍
Join during tonight’s game and win big! ➡️ nba.com/spurs/app
#PorVida | @SociosUSA | #ad pic.twitter.com/9im5rl0OMn – 9:45 PM
There is a $50 Fan Shop gift card up for grabs in the Digital Arena! 💰🛍
Join during tonight’s game and win big! ➡️ nba.com/spurs/app
#PorVida | @SociosUSA | #ad pic.twitter.com/9im5rl0OMn – 9:45 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
From Kings PR: Murray becomes the fifth player in franchise history with 200+ 3PM in a season, joining Buddy Hield (3x), Peja Stojakovic (2003-04: 240), Mitch Richmond (2x) and Huerter. Huerter hit the 200 3PM mark in Sacramento’s last game vs. SAS. – 9:39 PM
From Kings PR: Murray becomes the fifth player in franchise history with 200+ 3PM in a season, joining Buddy Hield (3x), Peja Stojakovic (2003-04: 240), Mitch Richmond (2x) and Huerter. Huerter hit the 200 3PM mark in Sacramento’s last game vs. SAS. – 9:39 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Kings:
Murray becomes the fifth player in franchise history with 200+ 3PM in a season, joining Buddy Hield (3x), Peja Stojakovic (2003-04: 240), Mitch Richmond (2x) and Huerter.
Huerter hit the 200 3PM mark in Sacramento’s last game vs. SAS. – 9:39 PM
From Kings:
Murray becomes the fifth player in franchise history with 200+ 3PM in a season, joining Buddy Hield (3x), Peja Stojakovic (2003-04: 240), Mitch Richmond (2x) and Huerter.
Huerter hit the 200 3PM mark in Sacramento’s last game vs. SAS. – 9:39 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs starters: Tre Jones, Devonte’ Graham, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Keita Bates-Diop, Malaki Branham.
Suns starters: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Kevin Durant, Josh Okogie. – 9:37 PM
Spurs starters: Tre Jones, Devonte’ Graham, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Keita Bates-Diop, Malaki Branham.
Suns starters: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Kevin Durant, Josh Okogie. – 9:37 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Tonight’s Starters:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton – 9:32 PM
Tonight’s Starters:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton – 9:32 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Let’s do some Spurs Trivia before the game ⤵️
Which #Spurs50 alum was given the nickname “The Rash” due to his incredible defensive skills? – 9:28 PM
Let’s do some Spurs Trivia before the game ⤵️
Which #Spurs50 alum was given the nickname “The Rash” due to his incredible defensive skills? – 9:28 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Rolling through.
@PlayAtGila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/mrKP7kP09l – 9:09 PM
Rolling through.
@PlayAtGila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/mrKP7kP09l – 9:09 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Appreciating tonight’s @BannerHealth Health Update: pic.twitter.com/Ikn74ShJq9 – 9:03 PM
Appreciating tonight’s @BannerHealth Health Update: pic.twitter.com/Ikn74ShJq9 – 9:03 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Happy Spursday Ya’ll! 🎉
Call Your Shot for a chance to win a Spurs Prize Pack tonight ➡️ https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx
#PorVida | @bet365_us | #ad pic.twitter.com/2kUwoc0qRJ – 9:00 PM
Happy Spursday Ya’ll! 🎉
Call Your Shot for a chance to win a Spurs Prize Pack tonight ➡️ https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx
#PorVida | @bet365_us | #ad pic.twitter.com/2kUwoc0qRJ – 9:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s the best. You can’t stop him. There’s no way that he can be stopped.”
Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich on Kevin Durant. #Spurs #Suns pic.twitter.com/2hFAL7cR7H – 8:57 PM
“He’s the best. You can’t stop him. There’s no way that he can be stopped.”
Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich on Kevin Durant. #Spurs #Suns pic.twitter.com/2hFAL7cR7H – 8:57 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
One more from Monty Williams on Spurs:
“I listen to Pop a lot talk about how much joy he has had developing all these guys and you are starting to see them play in a way that reflects all the work that they have done all year long.” – 8:49 PM
One more from Monty Williams on Spurs:
“I listen to Pop a lot talk about how much joy he has had developing all these guys and you are starting to see them play in a way that reflects all the work that they have done all year long.” – 8:49 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
In the building.
@PlayAtGila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/JGv0HcrYfW – 8:48 PM
In the building.
@PlayAtGila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/JGv0HcrYfW – 8:48 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
More Monty Williams on Spurs:
“They are a good team as far as their identity. You may look at their record, but when you look at how they play, I don’t know if I have seen a team this year that backdoors more than they do. They will cut you to submission if you are not careful.” – 8:47 PM
More Monty Williams on Spurs:
“They are a good team as far as their identity. You may look at their record, but when you look at how they play, I don’t know if I have seen a team this year that backdoors more than they do. They will cut you to submission if you are not careful.” – 8:47 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Mindful of the Spurs’ upset win at Sacramento, Monty Williams said of Pop’s crew, “You can’t drive just looking in the mirror, you better watch traffic.” – 8:46 PM
Mindful of the Spurs’ upset win at Sacramento, Monty Williams said of Pop’s crew, “You can’t drive just looking in the mirror, you better watch traffic.” – 8:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“You can’t drive just looking in the mirror. You better watch traffic.”
Monty Williams on facing #Spurs who are w/o key players like Keldon Johnson (foot), Romeo Langford (abductor) and Devin Vassell (knee) but play to identity under Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich #Suns pic.twitter.com/doBoD8QOWH – 8:46 PM
“You can’t drive just looking in the mirror. You better watch traffic.”
Monty Williams on facing #Spurs who are w/o key players like Keldon Johnson (foot), Romeo Langford (abductor) and Devin Vassell (knee) but play to identity under Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich #Suns pic.twitter.com/doBoD8QOWH – 8:46 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Popovich referenced his time with KD on Team USA.
“Nobody know how hard he works. Nobody knows what he does before or after practice, especially after practice.”
Described how KD would go through 25-35 mins of hard workouts after practice and everyone was watching in amazement. – 8:43 PM
Popovich referenced his time with KD on Team USA.
“Nobody know how hard he works. Nobody knows what he does before or after practice, especially after practice.”
Described how KD would go through 25-35 mins of hard workouts after practice and everyone was watching in amazement. – 8:43 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I asked Gregg Popovich about the task of coaching against Kevin Durant.
“He’s the best. You can’t stop him. There’s no way that he can be stopped. Now, you can go double-team him for 48 minutes and he’s smart enough to give it up. But that usually doesn’t happen.” – 8:40 PM
I asked Gregg Popovich about the task of coaching against Kevin Durant.
“He’s the best. You can’t stop him. There’s no way that he can be stopped. Now, you can go double-team him for 48 minutes and he’s smart enough to give it up. But that usually doesn’t happen.” – 8:40 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
in the Valley 🌵
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/7NLWNi5bwH – 8:35 PM
in the Valley 🌵
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/7NLWNi5bwH – 8:35 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
You’re not going to want to miss tonight’s broadcast on @BALLYSPORTSAZ!
🎙️ Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Al McCoy will be on the mic during the second quarter of tonight’s game! pic.twitter.com/zmFJUGVGt5 – 8:16 PM
You’re not going to want to miss tonight’s broadcast on @BALLYSPORTSAZ!
🎙️ Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Al McCoy will be on the mic during the second quarter of tonight’s game! pic.twitter.com/zmFJUGVGt5 – 8:16 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Dolphins look to add defensive tackle depth, book draft visits with defensive ends: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 8:15 PM
Dolphins look to add defensive tackle depth, book draft visits with defensive ends: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 8:15 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
“Working with the Phoenix Suns, I wanted to create a t-shirt that represented our community in a way that brought vibrancy and story to the forefront.”
– Eunique Yazzie
Shop our latest Originativ collab available exclusively inside the Phoenix Suns team shop tonight! pic.twitter.com/UXyLPAAu77 – 7:42 PM
“Working with the Phoenix Suns, I wanted to create a t-shirt that represented our community in a way that brought vibrancy and story to the forefront.”
– Eunique Yazzie
Shop our latest Originativ collab available exclusively inside the Phoenix Suns team shop tonight! pic.twitter.com/UXyLPAAu77 – 7:42 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
“I just know what he’s meant to the game. I know what he’s meant to so many coaches and their families, not just in the NBA, but around the world, because he’s had such a huge impact on so many people.”
🗣️ Coach Monty Williams speaks on @spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich being… pic.twitter.com/NqB4Cux7Ml – 7:15 PM
“I just know what he’s meant to the game. I know what he’s meant to so many coaches and their families, not just in the NBA, but around the world, because he’s had such a huge impact on so many people.”
🗣️ Coach Monty Williams speaks on @spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich being… pic.twitter.com/NqB4Cux7Ml – 7:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
Tyler Herro
Kevin Durant
Damian Lillard
Stephen Curry
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/DBZmoV4T4q – 6:42 PM
Top 4:
Tyler Herro
Kevin Durant
Damian Lillard
Stephen Curry
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/DBZmoV4T4q – 6:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Only 4 NBA teams are off tonight:
– Knicks (at Indiana Wed.)
– Clippers (vs Lakers Wed.)
– Suns (back-to-back vs Nuggets, at Los Angeles Thu./Fri.)
– Mavericks (vs Kings Wed.) – 6:27 PM
Only 4 NBA teams are off tonight:
– Knicks (at Indiana Wed.)
– Clippers (vs Lakers Wed.)
– Suns (back-to-back vs Nuggets, at Los Angeles Thu./Fri.)
– Mavericks (vs Kings Wed.) – 6:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Here’s why Kevin Durant and LeBron James might not face each other again Friday (w/videos) #Suns #Lakers azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:26 PM
Here’s why Kevin Durant and LeBron James might not face each other again Friday (w/videos) #Suns #Lakers azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:26 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs will try to notch another shocking win when they take on the Suns tonight in Phoenix. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-suns-gra… – 6:20 PM
The San Antonio Spurs will try to notch another shocking win when they take on the Suns tonight in Phoenix. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-suns-gra… – 6:20 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Join us in honoring the 22 Tribal Nations of Arizona with our ORIGINATIV collection and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!
👕: bit.ly/3KyyaZe pic.twitter.com/kPG8EP8csK – 5:47 PM
Join us in honoring the 22 Tribal Nations of Arizona with our ORIGINATIV collection and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!
👕: bit.ly/3KyyaZe pic.twitter.com/kPG8EP8csK – 5:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Forgot to tweet this the other night, but don’t think this should get lost in the weeds: Monty Williams (192) passed Paul Westphal (191) on the Suns’ all-time coaching wins list – 5:21 PM
Forgot to tweet this the other night, but don’t think this should get lost in the weeds: Monty Williams (192) passed Paul Westphal (191) on the Suns’ all-time coaching wins list – 5:21 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
New @CKnewsletters: There’s a right way to play out the string of a season like this, and Spurs players — at least those who are available — are well aware of what it is. matthewtynan.substack.com/p/spurs-playin… – 5:02 PM
New @CKnewsletters: There’s a right way to play out the string of a season like this, and Spurs players — at least those who are available — are well aware of what it is. matthewtynan.substack.com/p/spurs-playin… – 5:02 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs are focusing on taking good, hard looks in these remaining games on Barlow, Champagnie and Mamu to see if they want to go forward with them and also give them an opportunity to continue to grow and gain a foothold in NBA. More time also for Branham and Wesley. – 4:39 PM
Spurs are focusing on taking good, hard looks in these remaining games on Barlow, Champagnie and Mamu to see if they want to go forward with them and also give them an opportunity to continue to grow and gain a foothold in NBA. More time also for Branham and Wesley. – 4:39 PM