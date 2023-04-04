Spurs vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

The San Antonio Spurs play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center

The San Antonio Spurs are spending $5,209,382 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $4,094,010 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 4, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports AZ
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN
Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

