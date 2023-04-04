Spurs vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The San Antonio Spurs play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center

The San Antonio Spurs are spending $5,209,382 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $4,094,010 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 4, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports AZ

Away TV: Bally Sports SW-SA

Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN

