Stephen Curry to star in NBC comedy series

Asked if he ever thinks about surpassing LeBron James and equaling Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan by winning a fifth championship ring, though, Curry admitted that “historical context” is indeed in the back of his mind. “You definitely understand the list that it puts you in every time you get another one, and understanding the historical context of it all,” he told Steiny & Guru on Audacy’s 95.7 The Game. “But the motivation is always just how much better can I get individually. It sounds cheesy as hell but it’s like literally how much better can I get, what is the challenge of this season and do we have a belief we can [win a championship], and until proven otherwise absolutely. So whatever that comes with that, it’s hopefully a potential accomplishment, and the greats that have been champions over and over and over again, the five-timer list or whatever it is? You imagine what it would feel like. But the motivation is just always what you can do. That’s why I continue to try to play at this level and be grateful for the opportunity that even at 14 years in, the level I’m trying to play at, that is a realistic goal.” -via Clutch Points / April 4, 2023