Stephen Curry would pick Joel Embiid for MVP

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, a two-time MVP and the only player in history to win the award unanimously, revealed who his vote would go to this year. “I would say Joel,” Curry told Bleacher Report. “Any person you pick, their body of work could be compared to Jokić or Giannis. But Joel took a leap that I think a lot of people didn’t expect because he was dominant already. That leap turned heads and put Philly in a great position. If I had to pick, it would be him.”
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
In light of the Victor Wembenyama step back and dunk, I ask: what star player wouldn’t you trade for him? Giannis? Steph? Embiid? “The Good Word” with @michaelsmith as this week’s guest pic.twitter.com/lCWwkjDf7u – 8:24 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA MVP race: How Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo fared against each other this season
(By @therealmikekb)
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sounds like Steph Curry knows ball….
libertyballers.com/2023/4/3/23668… – 3:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players averaging 30+ PPG this season:
— Joel Embiid
— Luka Doncic
— Damian Lillard
— Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
— Giannis Antetokounmpo
— Jayson Tatum
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid has logged 224 more minutes than Giannis. That’s more than 4.5 full 48 min ballgames. Voters look at total games played but workload should probably matter too – 2:36 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
NBA Math @NBA_Math
April 3 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.46
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.93
3. Luka Dončić: 15.33
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.44
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.14
6. Damian Lillard: 13.96
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 8. 13.82
8. Anthony Davis: 13.27
9. Domantas Sabonis: 12.54
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid lays out his goals for the remaining 4 games before the playoffs begin #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/03/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:57 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
I’m glad I don’t have an official @NBA awards ballot I’d hate to try to parse candidacies of Luka, SGA, Fox, & Mitchell for the 1st 4All NBA guard slots. Jrue Holiday needs to be considered for his all around game. Booker, Curry, Dame and Harden all great, all didn’t play enough – 11:08 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
When the Bucks met the 76ers on Mar. 4, the two-man game of James Harden and Joel Embiid wrecked the Bucks defense.
Last night, the Bucks went out of their way to take away the pocket pass. And succeeded.
When the Bucks met the 76ers on Mar. 4, the two-man game of James Harden and Joel Embiid wrecked the Bucks defense.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
During this stretch, Grimes is tied with Klay Thompson for the league lead in three-point shooting.
For some context, here are some 3PT numbers in this span:
Quentin Grimes: 29-for-58
Klay Thompson: 29-for-69
Steph Curry: 25-for-68
During this stretch, Grimes is tied with Klay Thompson for the league lead in three-point shooting.
For some context, here are some 3PT numbers in this span:
Quentin Grimes: 29-for-58
Klay Thompson: 29-for-69
Steph Curry: 25-for-68
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
NBA coaches speak to dominance displayed by Joel Embiid, the league’s most unstoppable player inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:20 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#NBA coaches speak to dominance displayed by #Sixers’ Joel Embiid, the league’s most unstoppable player inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:55 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Here’s when you know MPJ had it going tonight: Steals the inbounds pass from his own teammate, and just sticks a 3 right on Steph Curry. pic.twitter.com/rSTn6y07ht – 1:37 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combined to shoot 30.3% (17 of 56) from the field and 23.3% (7 of 30) on 3-pointers tonight in Denver.
Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combined to shoot 30.3% (17 of 56) from the field and 23.3% (7 of 30) on 3-pointers tonight in Denver.
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry: “We have a lot of confidence that we can beat anybody on any given night and we have what it takes to show up in a playoff-type situation where you’re locked in on winning that game.” – 11:41 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steph Curry: “We’ve got to come to a realization that if we’re going to win or do anything in the playoffs, this kind of game like tonight can’t happen.” – 11:37 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry is now 2 of 12 of 3s tonight, easily his worst shooting game of the season from deep – 10:28 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Nuggets have four players in double figures, and the Warriors have two
Nuggets have four players in double figures, and the Warriors have two
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole have each recorded over 200 made 3-pointers during the 2022-23 campaign. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/31/war… – 10:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry has made at least one 3-pointer in 241 consecutive regular-season games
Steph Curry has made at least one 3-pointer in 241 consecutive regular-season games
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
I caught up with Curry last summer to discuss the “Night Night” celebration in detail.
“It happened quick, and it was one of those situations where you were back in the playoff vibe. I was just feeling amped being back on that stage.”
On @Boardroom:
I caught up with Curry last summer to discuss the “Night Night” celebration in detail.
“It happened quick, and it was one of those situations where you were back in the playoff vibe. I was just feeling amped being back on that stage.”
On @Boardroom:
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry debuts his “Night Night” Curry 10 PE in Denver.
Stephen Curry debuts his “Night Night” Curry 10 PE in Denver.
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
KCP took his time getting back up after that last bucket. Looked like he took a Steph Curry knee to the groin.
KCP took his time getting back up after that last bucket. Looked like he took a Steph Curry knee to the groin.
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
KCP and Curry just collided on a Curry layup.
Caldwell-Pope is laying on the ground and holding his knee. Second time he has been banged up in this one.
KCP and Curry just collided on a Curry layup.
Caldwell-Pope is laying on the ground and holding his knee. Second time he has been banged up in this one.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Reggie cannot just stare at Steph Curry coming down the middle of the floor and allow him to get to a place where Peyton Watson’s like “Oh, it’s my job to guard him now?” – 9:13 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Warriors lead 36-26 after one. Donte DiVincenzo leads the Warriors with 9 points. Klay Thompson has 8. Curry’s 0-4 and hasn’t scored.
Warriors lead 36-26 after one. Donte DiVincenzo leads the Warriors with 9 points. Klay Thompson has 8. Curry’s 0-4 and hasn’t scored.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry goes scoreless and the Warriors are up 36-26 on the Nuggets after the first quarter
Donte DiVincenzo: 9 points
Klay Thompson: 8 points
Steph Curry goes scoreless and the Warriors are up 36-26 on the Nuggets after the first quarter
Donte DiVincenzo: 9 points
Klay Thompson: 8 points
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry breaks out a new Curry 2 Flotro 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/gqJOR9pKp4 – 8:14 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors shifting back big in Denver while the Nuggets go small without Jokic.
*Warriors starters: Steph Curry, Donte DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney
Warriors shifting back big in Denver while the Nuggets go small without Jokic.
*Warriors starters: Steph Curry, Donte DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined for 20 made 3-pointers to fuel the Warriors’ win over the Spurs on Friday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 8:00 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
I thought about stealing the pass, skipping it back to Curry and him draining the 3-ball so I can get an assist. But if he missed, this plan would ruin my reputation. pic.twitter.com/yqWGN7mVA3 – 7:45 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Steph Curry and Klay Thompson getting warmed up before they take on the Jokic-less Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/ipsUuhHXGj – 7:41 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets hold on after Seth Curry misses two FTs with a one-point lead. That makes it three in a row and the No. 6 seed gets closer. – 6:00 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Curry misses both but Olynyk misses a fade at the buzzer and the Jazz drop a 111-110 heartbreaker. Utah gets 32 from THT and 23 from Markkanen. The Jazz fall to 36-42 on the season. Back home for three more, beginning on Tuesday with the Lakers – 6:00 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Seth Curry missed both free throws … and Kelly Olynyk misses a midrange jumper that would have won it. Jazz rally comes up just short.
Seth Curry missed both free throws … and Kelly Olynyk misses a midrange jumper that would have won it. Jazz rally comes up just short.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Seth Curry misses both FTs… but Kelly Olynyk’s shot at the buzzer misses! What a wild ending.
Jazz lose 111-110.
THT: 32 points, 8 ast, 12-25 FG.
Markkanen: 23 points, 8-21 FG, 9 rebs.
Ochai Agbaji: 19 points, 6-13 FG.
Seth Curry misses both FTs… but Kelly Olynyk’s shot at the buzzer misses! What a wild ending.
Jazz lose 111-110.
THT: 32 points, 8 ast, 12-25 FG.
Markkanen: 23 points, 8-21 FG, 9 rebs.
Ochai Agbaji: 19 points, 6-13 FG.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jazz have no timeouts left so no matter what they gotta push….AND SETH CURRY MISSES A FREE THROW – 5:58 PM
Vincent Ellis @AlabamaScribe56
Players are just trained to get back to protect the paint. The way defenders lose concentration against Clark reminds me of how it was when Curry arrived as a star. – 3:50 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
To add some juice to this game, there’s only one answer
To add some juice to this game, there’s only one answer
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Corey Kispert is currently tied for 6th in the NBA in 3-point percentage at 43.2%. The guy he is tied with is Stephen Curry. – 12:44 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jimmy Butler: “I’m gonna try the stuff that Steph [Curry] be doing from three, hit the side of the backboard and probably never do it again.” pic.twitter.com/UrtbgUHa1Q – 11:19 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole have each recorded over 200 made 3-pointers during the 2022-23 campaign. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/31/war… – 8:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined for 20 made 3-pointers to fuel the Warriors’ win over the Spurs on Friday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 6:00 PM
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
Almost a year in the making…had to call @mostacksbirdies myself!! Honored to have Mariah join @underratedgolf Season 2 as our Tour Ambassador, and @kpmg_us as our title sponsor. Our journey in making golf more accessible and competitive for all continues 💪🏽⛳️ @KPMGGolf pic.twitter.com/frjWQhbRp7 – 3:07 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry’s @UnderratedGolf Tour for youth golfers announces its 2nd season.
“Less than 2% of [junior] golfers are people of color,” Curry said. “And our tour provides a platform of equity, access & opportunity to boys & girls.”
Inside look at tour:
Stephen Curry’s @UnderratedGolf Tour for youth golfers announces its 2nd season.
“Less than 2% of [junior] golfers are people of color,” Curry said. “And our tour provides a platform of equity, access & opportunity to boys & girls.”
Inside look at tour:
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole have each recorded over 200 made 3-pointers during the 2022-23 campaign. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/31/war… – 10:00 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @warriors guards were 🔥 last night:
Stephen Curry — 33 PTS, 7 3PM
Klay Thompson — 31 PTS, 7 3PM
Jordan Poole — 27 PTS, 6 3PM
It’s just the fourth time in NBA history a team has had three players each make at least six 3P in the same game.
The @warriors guards were 🔥 last night:
Stephen Curry — 33 PTS, 7 3PM
Klay Thompson — 31 PTS, 7 3PM
Jordan Poole — 27 PTS, 6 3PM
It’s just the fourth time in NBA history a team has had three players each make at least six 3P in the same game.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined for 20 made 3-pointers to fuel the Warriors’ win over the Spurs on Friday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 8:00 AM
Asked if he ever thinks about surpassing LeBron James and equaling Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan by winning a fifth championship ring, though, Curry admitted that “historical context” is indeed in the back of his mind. “You definitely understand the list that it puts you in every time you get another one, and understanding the historical context of it all,” he told Steiny & Guru on Audacy’s 95.7 The Game. “But the motivation is always just how much better can I get individually. It sounds cheesy as hell but it’s like literally how much better can I get, what is the challenge of this season and do we have a belief we can [win a championship], and until proven otherwise absolutely. So whatever that comes with that, it’s hopefully a potential accomplishment, and the greats that have been champions over and over and over again, the five-timer list or whatever it is? You imagine what it would feel like. But the motivation is just always what you can do. That’s why I continue to try to play at this level and be grateful for the opportunity that even at 14 years in, the level I’m trying to play at, that is a realistic goal.” -via Clutch Points / April 4, 2023
“I still feel like we can [keep everyone together],” Curry continued. “Obviously, we understand how important Bob is, we understand how important Coach is, our core, Draymond, Klay [Thompson], myself, Andre [Iguodala], even though he’s had a rough year with injuries and what not, he’s been extremely valuable behind the scenes in helping maintain our culture. -via Yahoo! Sports / April 3, 2023
The two-time NBA MVP stopped by 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny & Guru” on Friday, where he was asked about uncertainty surrounding the 2023-24 NBA season when it comes to the contracts of 11-year veteran Draymond Green and president of basketball operations/general manager Bob Myers. “I think we can all acknowledge and keep it real that had we not won a championship last year, then those questions would have been a lot more … everyday, I guess?” Curry said. “But when you prove that you can win, then you kind of hold off the dogs in terms of how hard it is to do what we’ve done and keep this together for as long as we have.” -via Yahoo! Sports / April 3, 2023
On Embiid: “I see a guy that’s hungry, that plays with a chip on his shoulder to help his team win games. He’s tried to be available for them as much as he can. Because he had the ailments early [in his career] but now he’s here and he’s dominating every other night and dominating every big he plays. A guy that you know draws so much attention to himself [on the floor], makes his teammates better.” -via Yahoo! Sports / March 30, 2023
He calls them both, “f***ing unbelievable.” He also urges the world not to take players he mentions frequently, LeBron James and Kevin Durant, for granted. “Never. He’ll be out of the league and people will say, [in a crying voice] ‘LeBron is gone.’ Appreciate him, appreciate KD while he’s here. I don’t take this job for granted so nobody should take me for granted.” -via Yahoo! Sports / March 30, 2023
If ESPN’s final MVP straw poll of 2022-23 is any indication, buckle up, as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has overtaken Denver Nuggets center and two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. By two points. Not only did Embiid edge Jokic in total points — 790 to 788 — but Jokic actually had more first-place votes (42 for Jokic, 40 for Embiid). The difference: Embiid finished in second place on 45 ballots — six more than Jokic — to give the Sixers big man a slight lead over his rival. -via ESPN / March 30, 2023
