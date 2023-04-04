Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins availability: 'We'll take it day by day from here'

Dalton Johnson: Andrew Wiggins went through work in the training room today and an on-court workout today. Steve Kerr: “We’ll take it day by day from here.”
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr, continued on Wiggins: “We’d check in occasionally, but we were just trying to give him give him the space. Andrew is a very quiet guy. Very mild-mannered. It’s one of the reasons he’s so beloved…he’s just he’s a very kind soul. And we’ve missed that.” – 8:44 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr on Wiggins: “He let us know from the beginning what was going on. So it wasn’t mysterious. It was just a case of Andrew being really open about what was happening and us, you know, telling him of course, go take care of your family and do what you need to do.” – 8:42 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
With Andrew Wiggins eminent return to the Warriors, the team will be the healthiest they’ve been all season as they approach the playoffs. Andre Iguodala & Ryan Rollins are the only two players out barring new injuries. #dubnation – 8:38 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Wiggins was able to get some on-court work today with assistant coach Jama Mahalela and head trainer Rick Celebrini.
Steve Kerr says there’s “no way he’s playing in the next few days” but once he’s reassessed later this week they’ll have a better idea of a return date. – 8:35 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Summary of Bob Myers & Andrew Wiggins on his absence:
-Wiggs is back with team, but medical staff will decide when he can play.
-Says he’s been working out, doesn’t expect it to take too long.
-Wiggs didn’t disclose what the family issue was, says he missed the team. #dubnation – 8:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins went through work in the training room today and an on-court workout today.
Steve Kerr: “We’ll take it day by day from here.” – 8:33 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins was evaluated by the training staff today and got some on-court work in. – 8:33 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“This is a guy who’s made sacrifices for the organization… the uniform isn’t the most important thing to us who know him.”
-Bob Myers says the Warriors care about players as individuals beyond the court. Says throughout this he was just talking to Wiggins about how he’s doing. – 8:31 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Andrew Wiggins was asked if amidst his family issue he had time to miss basketball. He said he missed his teammates, competing and “going to war with them.” 🥺🥺🥺 #dubnation – 8:29 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Andrew Wiggins is back with the Golden State Warriors. He is at Chase Center but will not play tonight, a timeline to return will be determined by the Warriors medical staff. Still, great news for the dubs. #dubnation – 8:23 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Wiggins said his conditioning isn’t there yet, but he doesn’t think it will take long before he’s back in game shape. Said he’s in a good headspace. Declined to share details about the family matter that forced him to miss 22 games. He won’t play tonight against Oklahoma City. – 8:21 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins is speaking with reporters now. He thanks those who respected his privacy and the organization for respecting his decision to step away.
He says his conditioning is “not terrible” and doesn’t think it will be too long before he’s able to return to the court. – 8:19 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins on his conditioning: “Not terrible. I’ve been working out. … I don’t think it will be too long before I’m back.” – 8:19 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Bob Myers says Andrew Wiggins’ status to return to play will be up to the medical staff. No timeline from Myers – 8:18 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Myers says Wiggins’ return to play is still fluid. Will be decided by the medical staff. – 8:17 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Andrew Wiggins is back with the Warriors. Bob Myers’ first comments: “Thank you for respecting Andrew’s life and privacy over the last six weeks.” pic.twitter.com/AP8wkYFcma – 8:17 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins is addressing the media with Warriors GM Bob Myers – 8:15 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings playoff countdown: The return of Andrew Wiggins and a potential first-round matchup with the Golden State Warriors
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 11:09 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Herring_NBA and @RohanNadkarni: Suns surge w/Durant, Wiggins return to Golden State, Knicks playoff chances, CBA wrinkles, more. Links: bit.ly/3JwrytM – 10:00 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
LATEST WARRIORS INJURY REPORT FOR TOMORROW’S GAME:
Andre Iguodala – out, left wrist surgery
Ryan Rollins – out, right foot surgery
Andrew Wiggins – out, personal reasons
#DubNation – 10:20 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
For Wiggins updates, the injury report is linked in my bio. Updates every hour! – 9:09 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Steve Kerr after loss to Nuggets: We ultimately didn’t deserve to win sportando.basketball/en/steve-kerr-… – 3:01 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Head Coach Steve Kerr says some mindless possessions for the Warriors – not moving the ball, passing, and turning it over let the Nuggets back into the game. Says the Dubs weren’t sharp and trusting they could move the ball to make a good shot a great one. #dubnation – 11:17 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr: “Up until the middle of the second quarter, we had total control of the game. Then we stopped playing. We lost our focus on both ends … we were mindless out there and weren’t tough enough, disciplined enough and ultimately didn’t deserve to win.” – 11:15 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Technical foul on Steve Kerr. The Warriors are livid right now – 10:07 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on NBA players needing at least 65 games to win awards in the new CBA: “As a league, we kind of want our cake and we want to eat it too. We want 82 games and we want all our players to play every game. It just isn’t gonna work that way.”
Kerr wants fewer than 82 – 7:06 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
It’s been an enjoyable road trip for Pop, meeting up with close friends Steve Kerr, Mike Brown and later this week, Monty Williams.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 3:50 PM
