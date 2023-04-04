Live stream: Thunder 17, Warriors 9

The Oklahoma City Thunder (38-41) play against the Golden State Warriors (41-38) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 4, 2023
Oklahoma City Thunder 17, Golden State Warriors 9 (Q1 06:18)
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors start 3/11
Thunder start 7/13
Oklahoma City leads 17-9 with 6:18 left in the first quarter. Timeout on the floor. – 10:19 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
StatMuse @statmuse
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The #Thunder starters remain the same
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Warriors
SGA
Dort
Giddey
JDub
JWill
Klay is out for Golden State. – 9:35 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Warriors are trying to stay out of the play-in. The Thunder is trying to stay in.
Mark Daigneault on if he talks to the team about the implications of a game like this …
“Not talking about it isn’t apathy. It’s just once you care, what do you do with that?” pic.twitter.com/Q1hqvf9FVr – 9:30 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝Play with each other. Play fast. Play our style of basketball.❞
@NickAGallo checks in with Lindy Waters III to talk key areas of focus for the Thunder ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/txfSwGZtzD – 9:30 PM
❝Play with each other. Play fast. Play our style of basketball.❞
@NickAGallo checks in with Lindy Waters III to talk key areas of focus for the Thunder ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/txfSwGZtzD – 9:30 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins returns to Warriors, but when he’ll play is uncertain
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/R4lykfYP7k – 9:20 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Wiggins was able to get some on-court work today with assistant coach Jama Mahalela and head trainer Rick Celebrini.
Steve Kerr says there’s “no way he’s playing in the next few days” but once he’s reassessed later this week they’ll have a better idea of a return date. – 8:35 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Klay Thompson is now questionable to play tonight vs OKC.
Klay tends to play sorta well against the Thunder, so kind of a big deal if he doesn’t play. – 8:35 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Summary of Bob Myers & Andrew Wiggins on his absence:
-Wiggs is back with team, but medical staff will decide when he can play.
-Says he’s been working out, doesn’t expect it to take too long.
-Wiggs didn’t disclose what the family issue was, says he missed the team. #dubnation – 8:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins went through work in the training room today and an on-court workout today.
Steve Kerr: “We’ll take it day by day from here.” – 8:33 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“This is a guy who’s made sacrifices for the organization… the uniform isn’t the most important thing to us who know him.”
-Bob Myers says the Warriors care about players as individuals beyond the court. Says throughout this he was just talking to Wiggins about how he’s doing. – 8:31 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Golden State Warriors @warriors
“It feels good to be back here in The Bay.”
@22wiggins || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/sir2Je1QP5 – 8:28 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins is speaking with reporters now. He thanks those who respected his privacy and the organization for respecting his decision to step away.
He says his conditioning is “not terrible” and doesn’t think it will be too long before he’s able to return to the court. – 8:19 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Golden State Warriors @warriors
📍Reporting for duty
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/Mk4nl9bKlj – 8:12 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Let’s get the evening started
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/CkqEusSTku – 7:36 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Hardy said that Udoka Azubuike will start in Kessler’s place, and Damian Jones will see a lot of minutes as the backup.
Added that will not necessarily be the case vs. OKC and Denver, but he thinks it’s the best approach vs. the Lakers. – 7:34 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
James Wiseman has only played 70 more minutes in his career than rookie Jalen Duren.
It didn’t work out with Wiseman and the Warriors but @coachthorpe tells @jshector it would be silly to give up on him.
He needs development.
Full episode:
link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial3 pic.twitter.com/3pxgJRA15v – 7:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Previewing the final week
🏀 Mailbag questions
🏀 Playoffs Rotations/Matchups?
#ThunderUp
link.chtbl.com/LOThunder pic.twitter.com/KRjnjUGsaZ – 6:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
Tyler Herro
Kevin Durant
Damian Lillard
Stephen Curry
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/DBZmoV4T4q – 6:42 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lucky to be on @HolleyandSmith today (with the great @JimTrotter_NFL ) and talk MVP race. Lillard & Curry said they would vote for Embiid, but it comes down to how you choose to define “valuable” — and there is not one answer. Jim would vote Giannis.
nbcsports.com/video/nbas-mos… – 6:32 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder What If from @PlayoffStatus
Beat the Warriors tonight: 88% chance of making the play-in
Lose to the Warriors: 61% chance of making the play-in – 6:06 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
NY native and former @GraybeeHoops
And @IMGABasketball G
Lester Quinones @Effort_les was named the NBA G League’s Most Improved Player pic.twitter.com/0qisdB616K – 6:05 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder is back on the road, taking on the Warriors in San Fransisco. OKC looks to play with high intensity and discipline to execute for all 48 minutes tonight.
Prepare for tonight’s contest with @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/yHtErDitsy – 5:30 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Luka Doncic has zero intention of sitting out if his team still has a chance at the playoffs.
Dallas currently sits one game behind the Thunder for the final play-in spot.
➡️ yhoo.it/3MhogfZ pic.twitter.com/pHMGEhQScA – 4:57 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Lester Quiñones has been named the G League’s Most Improved Player
Here’s @GLeagueWarriors coach Seth Cooper on why Quiñones earned his 10-day contract, and eventual two-way contract, as someone who could be in the Warriors’ long-term plans nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:14 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
