Timberwolves vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-40) play against the Brooklyn Nets (43-35) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday April 4, 2023
Minnesota Timberwolves 0, Brooklyn Nets 0 (7:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jaylen Nowell (Left Knee Tendinopathy), Naz Reid (Left Scaphoid Fracture), and Austin Rivers (Illness) are OUT at Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/5gGtXij3J8 – 7:13 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Bucks #Wizards 7 – MIL #1, magic #3, would be a slam dunk with win & BOS loss.
#Timberwolves #Nets 7:30 – BKN #6, magic #2, own tiebreaker vs. MIA. Clinch with win & MIA loss
#Celtics #76ers 8 – BOS #2, magic #1, clinch with win. PHI magic #1 to clinch 3. Clinch w/ CLE L @ ORL – 7:06 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s @Timberwolves starters at Brooklyn:
Conley
Edwards
McDaniels
Towns
Gobert
OUT
Garza – Two-Way Contract
Nowell – Left Knee Tendinopathy
Reid – Left Scaphoid Fracture
Rivers – Illness
Ryan – Two-Way Contract – 7:01 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
BIG night of #NBA implications ahead:
#Raptors #Hornets 7 p.m. – TOR #9, tied with ATL for #8, 1 GB of #Heat for #7 (own tiebreaker), magic #3 to clinch #9
#Heat #Pistons 7 – MIA #7, 2 GB of #Nets for #6 (losing magic #3), magic #3 to clinch 7, #2 to clinch 8… – 7:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Alex Rodriguez and CC Sabathia are in the house for Nets-Wolves. A-Rod is the incoming co-owner for the Wolves. – 6:55 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said the Nets have had “player-led” conversations about locking down the 6th seed:
“It’s been more player-led, not from the coaching staff. Those guys have communicated with each other, which is good. I think they know the importance of each game… They are… – 6:22 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion update expected tomorrow. Asked Willie Green about Zion practicing before playing.
He said “ideally” you’d like for him to practice before returning. Didn’t say he had to though.
Pels have one practice left – Sat. in Minnesota.
Again, should learn more on Zion tomorrow. – 6:19 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn recently said there’s a lot more the Nets can put on Mikal Bridges’ plate. On what he views as Bridges’ next step:
“His ability to handle the basketball I think is the next thing for him. In a lineup could he be out there and handle by himself just with other wing… https://t.co/kDIzqAJ1rr pic.twitter.com/VFoD93k85M – 6:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
If #NBA Playoffs starts today, who is the most dangerous play-in West team?
Los Angeles #Lakers
New Orleans #Pelicans
Minneapolis #Timberwolves
Oklahoma City #Thunder – 3:27 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
When the Towns-Gobert-Edwards trio have been on the floor together since KAT returned, they’ve only scored 1.00 points per possession (awful), but have only allowed .885 PPP (excellent)
Awful-O, excellent-D for those three was also the case before KAT got hurt (1.074 O, 1.066 D) – 2:45 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New episode of THE MISMATCH with @ChrisVernonShow is up!
Find it wherever you get your podcasts. We discussed:
-Will teams avoid the 5-seed?
-Playoff matchups we want
-Should top seeds choose their opponent?
-Sharpe’s flashes
-Wemby’s putback
-CBA changes
-Wiggins’ return pic.twitter.com/gVP3FYfrgh – 2:19 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Asked Nickeil Alexander-Walker at shootaround about the Wolves’ transition defense. He said the team is getting caught between crashing and getting back.
“We’re getting caught in the middle of both. You got to do one or the other.” – 1:58 PM
