Timberwolves vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-40) play against the Brooklyn Nets (43-35) at Barclays Center

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday April 4, 2023

Minnesota Timberwolves 0, Brooklyn Nets 0 (7:30 pm ET)

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Tonight’s @Timberwolves starters at Brooklyn:

Conley

Edwards

McDaniels

Towns

Gobert

OUT

Garza – Two-Way Contract

Nowell – Left Knee Tendinopathy

Reid – Left Scaphoid Fracture

Rivers – Illness

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Jacque Vaughn said the Nets have had “player-led” conversations about locking down the 6th seed:

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Zion update expected tomorrow. Asked Willie Green about Zion practicing before playing.

He said “ideally” you’d like for him to practice before returning. Didn’t say he had to though.

Pels have one practice left – Sat. in Minnesota.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Jacque Vaughn recently said there’s a lot more the Nets can put on Mikal Bridges’ plate. On what he views as Bridges’ next step:

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

When the Towns-Gobert-Edwards trio have been on the floor together since KAT returned, they’ve only scored 1.00 points per possession (awful), but have only allowed .885 PPP (excellent)

Awful-O, excellent-D for those three was also the case before KAT got hurt (1.074 O, 1.066 D) – When the Towns-Gobert-Edwards trio have been on the floor together since KAT returned, they’ve only scored 1.00 points per possession (awful), but have only allowed .885 PPP (excellent)Awful-O, excellent-D for those three was also the case before KAT got hurt (1.074 O, 1.066 D) – 2:45 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Asked Nickeil Alexander-Walker at shootaround about the Wolves’ transition defense. He said the team is getting caught between crashing and getting back.

“We’re getting caught in the middle of both. You got to do one or the other.” – Asked Nickeil Alexander-Walker at shootaround about the Wolves’ transition defense. He said the team is getting caught between crashing and getting back.“We’re getting caught in the middle of both. You got to do one or the other.” – 1:58 PM