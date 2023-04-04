Timberwolves vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Timberwolves vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Timberwolves vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

April 4, 2023- by

By |

The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center

The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $3,743,298 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $3,690,429 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday April 4, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: YES
Away TV: Bally Sports North
Home Radio: WFAN-FM
Away Radio: 102.9 The Wolf

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Nate Duncan
@NateDuncanNBA
I always try not to put too much stock in what happens on tanking teams at the end of the year, but this is some pretty good stuff Shaedon Sharpe is putting on film against a real team. youtu.be/N0CMSnFSKAY2:33 AM

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home