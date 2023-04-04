Trae Young out against Chicago due to illness

Lauren L. Williams: No Trae Young tonight against the Bulls. He is out with a non-COVID illness.
Source: Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Hawks announce Trae Young-OUT vs Bulls ( illness) Wow. 6:45 pre @WBBMNewsradio – 2:28 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
No Trae Young tonight against the Bulls. He is out with a non-COVID illness. pic.twitter.com/Atg7WQEmf9 – 2:01 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
On game-winning play, spacing got messed up. Someone needs to clear using the baseline.
But hard to imagine a player better suited to the impromptu finish here than Trae. He shields ball ASAP, draws contact, makes FTs. pic.twitter.com/ukAZBgAnke – 11:49 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Fake passes are your friend.
Trae freezes Bertans for a beat when he opens his stance to the weak side. pic.twitter.com/jJCnDhqwRM – 11:36 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
NBA Injury Report: Trae Young-questionable vs. Bulls- Non Covid illness. – 6:35 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Marquette coach Shake Smart has struck gold with East Coast recruits i.e. Big East Player of the Year Tyler Kolek and highly-regarded incoming recruit Trae Norman.
Smart is now pursuing another potential EC gem: Mason Blackwood of New Hampton, N.H.
Marquette has offered a… – 5:42 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
For tomorrow’s Hawks @ Bulls game, Trae Young is questionable with a non-COVID illness. pic.twitter.com/EicCcMcyoQ – 5:01 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
L2M from last night. Two incorrect calls:
A travel by Trae w/:37 left in 4th that preceded a missed jumper and Mavs rebound.
An offensive foul by McGee off the ball that helped Kyrie get the basket to tie the game w/:28 left in OT
official.nba.com/l2m/L2MReport.… – 3:53 PM
More on this storyline
Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game at Chicago: Trae Young (non-COVID illness) is questionable. De’Andre Hunter (bone bruise and muscle strain, left knee) is out. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / April 3, 2023
Justin Kubatko: Nikola Jokic last night: ✅ 31 PTS ✅ 11 AST ✅ 10-20 FG ✅ 10-11 FT Jokic has 35 points-assists double-doubles this season, tied with Trae Young for the NBA lead. He became the fourth player in @Denver Nuggets history to reach 12,000 career points. More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / March 26, 2023
The Athletic: Trae Young was ejected from the Hawks’ game against the Pacers after throwing the ball in the direction of a referree. Young was visibly upset with a call the ref made. He’s one tech away from a suspension. 🎥 @HawksOnBally pic.twitter.com/0svKZ2NADs -via Twitter @TheAthleticNBA / March 25, 2023