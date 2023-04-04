Walker Kessler likely out for season

Andy Larsen: Will Hardy says it’s also his understanding that Walker Kessler is out for the rest of the season, barring a surprise. Hardy says Kessler apologized to him for getting the concussion.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Will Hardy confirmed the @utahjazz don’t expect to see Walker Kessler back on the floor this year.
Couldn’t rule it out completely but the focus is on making sure he’s healthy.
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Will Hardy said he expects Walker Kessler to be out for rest of the season.
“In true Walker fashion, he apologized to me for getting a concussion.” – 7:32 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Will Hardy says it’s also his understanding that Walker Kessler is out for the rest of the season, barring a surprise.
Hardy says Kessler apologized to him for getting the concussion. – 7:25 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jazz fans. Think of how well Lauri Markkanen and Ochai Agbaji move off the ball, and how much gravity Walker Kessler has as a vertical lob threat. Add Jordan Hawkins to that equation.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Here’s a cruel number.
Walker Kessler is going to fall two field goals short of qualifying as the league’s leader in field goal percentage.
According to the NBA a player has to make 300 field goals to take home the honors.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Here’s a cruel number.
Walker Kessler is going to fall two field goals short of qualifying as the league’s leader in field goal percentage.
According to the NBA a player has to make 300 field goals to take home the honors.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lauri Markkanen is also QUESTIONABLE. Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, and Rudy Gay are OUT. – 6:25 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz Injury Report vs LAL:
QUESTIONABLE – Lauri Markkanen (left hand contusion)
QUESTIONABLE – Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain)
OUT – Jordan Clarkson (left hand – fourth finger sprain)
OUT – Rudy Gay (low back soreness)
OUT – Walker Kessler (concussion protocol) – 6:24 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Hopefully Walker Kessler would be back in time when the Jazz are making a run to the Finals – 1:52 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
So to sum up on Walker Kessler, according to League Sources: he is entering concussion protocol and will be out for the remainder of the season. – 1:51 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
The Triple Team! 3 thoughts on
1. The Jazz almost turned a fun “comeback” into a real-life game-winning comeback!
2. The debate on whether or not to play Markkanen right now
3. Walker Kessler’s FT shooting
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 8:00 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Walker Kessler to be re-evaluated Monday after sustaining head injury in Jazz’s loss to Nets https://t.co/KALgSyXXb3 pic.twitter.com/MsVSBZMYeS – 7:42 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Will Hardy on Walker Kessler’s health: “He’s alive. I just saw him. He’ll get reevaluated tomorrow after getting hit in the face or to the side of the head with an elbow. Kind of a weird play on a rebound. Docs looked at him and didn’t want him to come back in the game.” – 6:18 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Walker Kessler is out for the rest of the game (concussion evaluation) – 5:06 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Walker Kessler (concussion evaluation) is OUT for the remainder of this game. – 5:06 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz are taking Walker Kessler to the locker room to examine him… think he hit his head on the last play. – 4:58 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Walker Kessler might have hit his head. He was pretty wobbly for a minute and now he’s headed back to the locker room – 4:58 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Walker Kessler is super woozy right now….but looks like he’s staying in? – 4:58 PM
Ben Anderson: Collin Sexton, who hasn’t played since before the All-Star break has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game against the @lakers. Lauri Markkanen is also questionable. Jordan Clarkson (finger sprain), Rudy Gay (back soreness), Walker Kessler (concussion) are out. -via Twitter @BensHoops / April 3, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Source: Jazz rookie center Walker Kessler is entering concussion protocol, likely ending his season. Kessler is expected to be an All-Rookie selection after averaging 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while shooting 72% from the floor. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 3, 2023
Andy Larsen: Walker Kessler is officially out for the rest of this game as Jazz evaluate whether or not he has a concussion. -via Twitter @andyblarsen / April 2, 2023