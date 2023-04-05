Andrew Wiggins on his return: 'I don't think it will be too long before I am out there'

As Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins returns to his team after a 51-day absence, he hopes his return to the basketball court will follow soon after. “I don’t think it will be too long before I am out there,” Wiggins said in his first time speaking to reporters since leaving the team Feb. 13. Wiggins missed 22 games during his time away from the team as he dealt with a personal matter involving an ill family member. He declined to comment on the specifics of the situation. “I’d rather keep it private,” he said. “It’s for me and my family and people close to family.”
Source: Kendra Andrews @ ESPN
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I wrote on why it was so important for the Warriors to keep the reason behind Andrew Wiggins' extended absence such a secret:
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Chase Center welcomed Andrew Wiggins back to the bench in San Francisco with a roaring ovation on Tuesday night.
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Jordan Poole said it's great having Andrew Wiggins back, says he's a bright light in the locker room who everyone is really happy to have back with the team.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Big-time Aaron Wiggins three. OKC is trying hard to hold off this Warriors avalanche.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Donte DiVincenzo is a +10 with 14 points right now
He started the previous 22 games with Wiggins out
Nick Wright @getnickwright
The Warriors, in a gotta have it game, at home, against OKC, just allowed SEVENTY NINE points in the 1st Half.
Yeah… Prime Scottie Pippen couldn't fix this defense, so I don't think Andrew Wiggins returning will do the trick.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Andrew Wiggins rejoins Warriors: No timetable for return to lineup, but conditioning level is 'not terrible'
cbssports.com/nba/news/andre… – 11:04 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Wiggins also just dished out a beautiful tip pass to Saric to force the Warriors to scramble and foul Saric.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins is truly gifted in transition/around the rim. Synergy puts Wiggins in the 67th percentile in the league in transitions (very good) with 1.195 points per possessions.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story: While there's "no way" Andrew Wiggins will return to the game action in the next few days, he's confident he will be playing sooner rather than later:
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Andrew Wiggins gets a hearty welcome back from Warriors fans…
theathletic.com/4382314/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/jYKv27Alp7 – 10:32 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Not a great angle, but here's the moment Chase Center welcomed back Andrew Wiggins with a roar.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors fans give Andrew Wiggins a loud welcome back
Wiggins, always shy, smiled and gave a quick salute to the crowd pic.twitter.com/us5e61c7f2 – 10:31 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Wiggins was introduced to Chase Center on the Jumbotron. He got a big standing ovation, and a big smile spread across his face.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins is on the bench tonight with his Warriors teammates
Sam Amick @sam_amick
From San Francisco: Andrew Wiggins speaks…
Quick takeaways on his press conference, his looming return and what it means for the Warriors, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4382314/2023/0… – 10:12 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“I don’t think it’ll be too long before I’m out there.”
On Andrew Wiggins being back for the Warriors, when he could return to games, what his conditioning level is right now and more nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:57 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins returns to Warriors, but when he'll play is uncertain
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/R4lykfYP7k – 9:20 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr, continued on Wiggins: "We'd check in occasionally, but we were just trying to give him give him the space. Andrew is a very quiet guy. Very mild-mannered. It's one of the reasons he's so beloved…he's just he's a very kind soul. And we've missed that."
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr on Wiggins: "He let us know from the beginning what was going on. So it wasn't mysterious. It was just a case of Andrew being really open about what was happening and us, you know, telling him of course, go take care of your family and do what you need to do."
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
With Andrew Wiggins eminent return to the Warriors, the team will be the healthiest they've been all season as they approach the playoffs. Andre Iguodala & Ryan Rollins are the only two players out barring new injuries.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Wiggins was able to get some on-court work today with assistant coach Jama Mahalela and head trainer Rick Celebrini.
Steve Kerr says there’s “no way he’s playing in the next few days” but once he’s reassessed later this week they’ll have a better idea of a return date. – 8:35 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Summary of Bob Myers & Andrew Wiggins on his absence:
-Wiggs is back with team, but medical staff will decide when he can play.
-Says he’s been working out, doesn’t expect it to take too long.
-Wiggs didn’t disclose what the family issue was, says he missed the team. #dubnation – 8:35 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins was evaluated by the training staff today and got some on-court work in.
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“This is a guy who’s made sacrifices for the organization… the uniform isn’t the most important thing to us who know him.”
-Bob Myers says the Warriors care about players as individuals beyond the court. Says throughout this he was just talking to Wiggins about how he’s doing. – 8:31 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Andrew Wiggins was asked if amidst his family issue he had time to miss basketball. He said he missed his teammates, competing and "going to war with them."
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Wiggins says his decision to come back stemmed from him feeling his was in a safe place to do so. He was always hopefully he'd able to return before the end of the season, but says his family's situation is what dictated all of that decision.
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Andrew Wiggins is back with the Golden State Warriors. He is at Chase Center but will not play tonight, a timeline to return will be determined by the Warriors medical staff. Still, great news for the dubs.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Wiggins said his conditioning isn't there yet, but he doesn't think it will take long before he's back in game shape. Said he's in a good headspace. Declined to share details about the family matter that forced him to miss 22 games. He won't play tonight against Oklahoma City.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins is speaking with reporters now. He thanks those who respected his privacy and the organization for respecting his decision to step away.
He says his conditioning is “not terrible” and doesn’t think it will be too long before he’s able to return to the court. – 8:19 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins on his conditioning: "Not terrible. I've been working out. … I don't think it will be too long before I'm back."
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Bob Myers open up with Andrew Wiggins pic.twitter.com/kOsQnU12RV – 8:18 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Bob Myers says Andrew Wiggins' status to return to play will be up to the medical staff. No timeline from Myers
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Myers says Wiggins' return to play is still fluid. Will be decided by the medical staff.
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Andrew Wiggins is back with the Warriors. Bob Myers' first comments: "Thank you for respecting Andrew's life and privacy over the last six weeks."
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins is addressing the media with Warriors GM Bob Myers
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New episode of THE MISMATCH with @ChrisVernonShow is up!
Find it wherever you get your podcasts. We discussed:
-Will teams avoid the 5-seed?
-Playoff matchups we want
-Should top seeds choose their opponent?
-Sharpe’s flashes
-Wemby’s putback
-CBA changes
-Wiggins’ return pic.twitter.com/gVP3FYfrgh – 2:19 PM
Of course, Wiggins will not just strut back onto the court and immediately be the two-way force he was during last year’s title run. After missing almost two months due to a family matter, the 28-year-old will need a little time to get his conditioning fully up to speed. Though, it proved to be a welcome distraction for him while away from the team. “I feel like working out is a good thing to take your mind off what’s happening. You go there and that’s what you’re focused on,” Wiggins said at a press conference, via Warriors on NBCS. “But I got a lot of shots up, lifted a couple times. But more so, I was on the court getting a lot of work in. Not too much conditioning, but it was in the work, though.” -via Clutch Points / April 5, 2023
Kerith Burke: Poole called Wiggins’ return “awesome.” “He just has such a bright light. He has an amazing spirit. It’s just dope to be around him and it’s definitely good to have him back in the locker room.” -via Twitter @KerithBurke / April 5, 2023
Dalton Johnson: Andrew Wiggins went through work in the training room today and an on-court workout today. Steve Kerr: “We’ll take it day by day from here.” -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / April 4, 2023