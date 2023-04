Andrew Wiggins on his return: 'I don't think it will be too long before I am out there'

Of course, Wiggins will not just strut back onto the court and immediately be the two-way force he was during last year’s title run. After missing almost two months due to a family matter, the 28-year-old will need a little time to get his conditioning fully up to speed. Though, it proved to be a welcome distraction for him while away from the team. “I feel like working out is a good thing to take your mind off what’s happening. You go there and that’s what you’re focused on,” Wiggins said at a press conference, via Warriors on NBCS. “But I got a lot of shots up, lifted a couple times. But more so, I was on the court getting a lot of work in. Not too much conditioning, but it was in the work, though.” -via Clutch Points / April 5, 2023