Anthony Davis and LeBron James listed as questionable tonight vs. Clippers

With less than 30 seconds left in overtime and the game against the Utah Jazz tied at 133-133, James took matters to his own hands and showed that killer instinct that many said he didn’t possess. LeBron muscled his way to the basket and delivered the lay-up that eventually turned out to be the game-winner. LeBron James finished with 37 points, five rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in the contest as the Lakers escaped with the 135-133 victory. Even better, the Lakers forward also matched a Kobe Bryant clutch feat that is sure to annoy his haters and detractors . With his game-winner against the Jazz, James has now equaled Bryant’s record for the most go-ahead shots inside the final 30 seconds of the fourth quarter and overtime(regular season and playoffs) in the last 25 years. LeBron and Kobe each have 40. -via Clutch Points / April 5, 2023