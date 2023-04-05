Bulls vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (38-41) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (57-22) at Fiserv Forum
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday April 5, 2023
Chicago Bulls 0, Milwaukee Bucks 0 (7:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
This may be the “ Deer District” but thousands of Bulls fans are here ! Loved meeting Bulls Nation .. if you’re at the game send me your pics @ctsbulls pic.twitter.com/pnPB7TKu54 – 7:24 PM
This may be the “ Deer District” but thousands of Bulls fans are here ! Loved meeting Bulls Nation .. if you’re at the game send me your pics @ctsbulls pic.twitter.com/pnPB7TKu54 – 7:24 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
The Dragon & Dre.
@Goran Dragic x @Andre Drummond pic.twitter.com/KiUCjnQ4Y4 – 7:24 PM
The Dragon & Dre.
@Goran Dragic x @Andre Drummond pic.twitter.com/KiUCjnQ4Y4 – 7:24 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
What a stat…from Bulls PR
Over the previous three games (3/31-4/4), Chicago recorded the fewest turnovers (18) in team history in a three-game span since turnovers began being tracked in 1970-71.
(via @EliasSports) – 7:21 PM
What a stat…from Bulls PR
Over the previous three games (3/31-4/4), Chicago recorded the fewest turnovers (18) in team history in a three-game span since turnovers began being tracked in 1970-71.
(via @EliasSports) – 7:21 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Get the pregame scouting report on the Chicago Bulls from @Bucks Assistant Coach Chad Forcier and @DaveKoehnPxP on the Bucks Radio Network
on.soundcloud.com/4wDDi – 7:15 PM
Get the pregame scouting report on the Chicago Bulls from @Bucks Assistant Coach Chad Forcier and @DaveKoehnPxP on the Bucks Radio Network
on.soundcloud.com/4wDDi – 7:15 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar warming up in the White Wizenard Kobe 4s.
@DeMar_DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/PpSaB9RyTi – 7:14 PM
DeMar warming up in the White Wizenard Kobe 4s.
@DeMar_DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/PpSaB9RyTi – 7:14 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Doc Rivers says “the MVP race is over”.
Bucks GM Jon Horst tells @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 he disagrees. 👇 pic.twitter.com/K22l0CFdrS – 7:13 PM
Doc Rivers says “the MVP race is over”.
Bucks GM Jon Horst tells @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 he disagrees. 👇 pic.twitter.com/K22l0CFdrS – 7:13 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Nikola Vucevic goes for his 50th double-double game tonight….he won’t top his career high-set in 2018-19 with 60 as a member of the Magic . – 7:12 PM
Nikola Vucevic goes for his 50th double-double game tonight….he won’t top his career high-set in 2018-19 with 60 as a member of the Magic . – 7:12 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bucks are 10-6 when Giannis doesn’t play, saving them from bum team alert. – 7:10 PM
Bucks are 10-6 when Giannis doesn’t play, saving them from bum team alert. – 7:10 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls Radio @670TheScore 6:15 pre @34billy42 @richwyatt_ paging @AlyssaBergamini pic.twitter.com/NTymExuAtz – 7:07 PM
Bulls Radio @670TheScore 6:15 pre @34billy42 @richwyatt_ paging @AlyssaBergamini pic.twitter.com/NTymExuAtz – 7:07 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
— Player A has been incredibly clutch.
— Player B fills the box score best among this trio.
— Player C is an offensive maestro.
@brohrbach takes a blind look at the NBA MVP debate between Embiid, Jokic and Giannis.
➡️ yhoo.it/3nNz5vV pic.twitter.com/dVEw83mZZ6 – 7:01 PM
— Player A has been incredibly clutch.
— Player B fills the box score best among this trio.
— Player C is an offensive maestro.
@brohrbach takes a blind look at the NBA MVP debate between Embiid, Jokic and Giannis.
➡️ yhoo.it/3nNz5vV pic.twitter.com/dVEw83mZZ6 – 7:01 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Patrick Williams gets the start tonight in Milwaukee.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/yg643AYwgP – 7:00 PM
Patrick Williams gets the start tonight in Milwaukee.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/yg643AYwgP – 7:00 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
For the scoreboard watchers among you, Hawks at home to the Washington Generals, um, I mean Wizards; Bulls in Milwaukee where Giannis is getting the night off – 6:53 PM
For the scoreboard watchers among you, Hawks at home to the Washington Generals, um, I mean Wizards; Bulls in Milwaukee where Giannis is getting the night off – 6:53 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Milwaukee will be without their MVP on Wednesday vs. Chicago. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/05/buc… – 6:50 PM
Milwaukee will be without their MVP on Wednesday vs. Chicago. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/05/buc… – 6:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points since the All-Star break:
673 — Embiid
583 — Mikal
579 — Booker
564 — LaVine pic.twitter.com/bZg6I8Bh15 – 6:45 PM
Most points since the All-Star break:
673 — Embiid
583 — Mikal
579 — Booker
564 — LaVine pic.twitter.com/bZg6I8Bh15 – 6:45 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khash Money Middleton getting warm.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/5P1nLwt3lD – 6:45 PM
Khash Money Middleton getting warm.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/5P1nLwt3lD – 6:45 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Brook & Jevon combined for 55 points to secure the 112-100 win over the Bulls just before the NBA All-Star Break on February 16th.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/KBmHTqdaBv – 6:30 PM
Brook & Jevon combined for 55 points to secure the 112-100 win over the Bulls just before the NBA All-Star Break on February 16th.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/KBmHTqdaBv – 6:30 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Giannis is the best player in the world and has been great all year, but last night cemented Joel Embiid as the league’s MVP. He has the moments, the stats and the history on his side. pic.twitter.com/Dj31oOBzDY – 6:24 PM
Giannis is the best player in the world and has been great all year, but last night cemented Joel Embiid as the league’s MVP. He has the moments, the stats and the history on his side. pic.twitter.com/Dj31oOBzDY – 6:24 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Giannis or Embiid for MVP?
@Bucks GM Jon Horst on why the real MVP plays in Milwaukee #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/ZtWrSnBcTQ – 6:10 PM
Giannis or Embiid for MVP?
@Bucks GM Jon Horst on why the real MVP plays in Milwaukee #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/ZtWrSnBcTQ – 6:10 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Grayson Allen will not play in any of the remaining regular season games – 5:51 PM
Grayson Allen will not play in any of the remaining regular season games – 5:51 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Snyder mentioned that Bogi played more than his usual minutes against the Bulls on Tuesday (33 mins) and the Hawks want to be smart about how they play him. – 5:49 PM
Snyder mentioned that Bogi played more than his usual minutes against the Bulls on Tuesday (33 mins) and the Hawks want to be smart about how they play him. – 5:49 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play tonight, per coach Mike Budenholzer – 5:49 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play tonight, per coach Mike Budenholzer – 5:49 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Final notes ahead of tonight’s matchup.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/acd0xqAlzb – 5:01 PM
Final notes ahead of tonight’s matchup.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/acd0xqAlzb – 5:01 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Asked Google’s Bard who it thinks should win the NBA MVP award this season (it said Jokic two weeks ago). https://t.co/HER3aBjaio
DeMar DeRozan is in the conversation! pic.twitter.com/kivVmNs99J – 4:24 PM
Asked Google’s Bard who it thinks should win the NBA MVP award this season (it said Jokic two weeks ago). https://t.co/HER3aBjaio
DeMar DeRozan is in the conversation! pic.twitter.com/kivVmNs99J – 4:24 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Cheers to gameday!!
🍹 @Casamigos Cocktail of the Game pic.twitter.com/hnnUfbXGNd – 4:21 PM
Cheers to gameday!!
🍹 @Casamigos Cocktail of the Game pic.twitter.com/hnnUfbXGNd – 4:21 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls- Bucks., Fired up to call game#80. @670TheScore @Audacy app @chicagobulls radio network. 6:15 pre..notice early pre game..for network tv. 6: 15 pre. – 4:17 PM
Bulls- Bucks., Fired up to call game#80. @670TheScore @Audacy app @chicagobulls radio network. 6:15 pre..notice early pre game..for network tv. 6: 15 pre. – 4:17 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App 👇
@Bucks General Manager Jon Horst will join us at 4:30p ET. #FearTheDeer
📱💻📺 app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/9TqTxl9AQM – 4:10 PM
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App 👇
@Bucks General Manager Jon Horst will join us at 4:30p ET. #FearTheDeer
📱💻📺 app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/9TqTxl9AQM – 4:10 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sacramento Kings two-way center Neemias Queta came in second place in the G League MVP balloting. Chicago Bulls guard Carlik Jones won the award. – 3:40 PM
Sacramento Kings two-way center Neemias Queta came in second place in the G League MVP balloting. Chicago Bulls guard Carlik Jones won the award. – 3:40 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Jones led the G League in scoring in his first season with the Windy City Bulls. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/05/bul… – 3:20 PM
Jones led the G League in scoring in his first season with the Windy City Bulls. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/05/bul… – 3:20 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Jones led the G League in scoring in his first season with the Windy City Bulls. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/05/bul… – 3:15 PM
Jones led the G League in scoring in his first season with the Windy City Bulls. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/05/bul… – 3:15 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
7. A bright spot was a solid two-way game by Patrick Williams
15 points, 4 ‘stocks’ (2 stl/blk apiece) with some self-created offense pic.twitter.com/HUIugS4pvn – 3:13 PM
7. A bright spot was a solid two-way game by Patrick Williams
15 points, 4 ‘stocks’ (2 stl/blk apiece) with some self-created offense pic.twitter.com/HUIugS4pvn – 3:13 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
6. Bogdan Bogdanovic is a full-on Bulls killer
26 pts, 9-15 FG & 5-10 3P in this one. Averaging 20.7 ppg and shooting 43.5% from 3P range against them in 7 games over last two seasons
Scored 11 of ATL’s first 13 points. Made some tough shots pic.twitter.com/1cmICjMlWA – 3:13 PM
6. Bogdan Bogdanovic is a full-on Bulls killer
26 pts, 9-15 FG & 5-10 3P in this one. Averaging 20.7 ppg and shooting 43.5% from 3P range against them in 7 games over last two seasons
Scored 11 of ATL’s first 13 points. Made some tough shots pic.twitter.com/1cmICjMlWA – 3:13 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
5. Speaking of transition: Bulls lost fastbreak points 22-9
Although they finished with 23 pts off tov, had too many missed opportunities on run-outs pic.twitter.com/JnUO7QQG4S – 3:13 PM
5. Speaking of transition: Bulls lost fastbreak points 22-9
Although they finished with 23 pts off tov, had too many missed opportunities on run-outs pic.twitter.com/JnUO7QQG4S – 3:13 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
4. Three: Consistent rim pressure
Bulls actually above average rim-scoring team (13th freq, 12th FG%). But feels like that is buoyed by LaVine & transition
Offensive nights like this always a threat for a poor jump-shooting team that’s highest-USG players are jump-shot reliant pic.twitter.com/eR5puMm1z6 – 3:13 PM
4. Three: Consistent rim pressure
Bulls actually above average rim-scoring team (13th freq, 12th FG%). But feels like that is buoyed by LaVine & transition
Offensive nights like this always a threat for a poor jump-shooting team that’s highest-USG players are jump-shot reliant pic.twitter.com/eR5puMm1z6 – 3:13 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
It also felt like Bulls missed every 3PA that could have taken their comeback bid to the next level. So many backbreakers pic.twitter.com/geWcNQBxK2 – 3:13 PM
It also felt like Bulls missed every 3PA that could have taken their comeback bid to the next level. So many backbreakers pic.twitter.com/geWcNQBxK2 – 3:13 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
3. Two: Volume 3-point shooting. Bulls lost 3P line 10/28 to 7/31 (-9) but it felt worse, particularly because of the way ATL was able to help off players like Beverley and DeRozan (even the make, they’ll live with) pic.twitter.com/rZs23RZwqE – 3:13 PM
3. Two: Volume 3-point shooting. Bulls lost 3P line 10/28 to 7/31 (-9) but it felt worse, particularly because of the way ATL was able to help off players like Beverley and DeRozan (even the make, they’ll live with) pic.twitter.com/rZs23RZwqE – 3:13 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
2. Mostly, though, this was a roster flaws game, in my opinion. Each crack in the construction got a cameo
One: Lack of rim protection and positional size. 70 ATL points in paint (25/32 shooting at rim) is a Bulls opponent season-high pic.twitter.com/hR1uIAJbdD – 3:13 PM
2. Mostly, though, this was a roster flaws game, in my opinion. Each crack in the construction got a cameo
One: Lack of rim protection and positional size. 70 ATL points in paint (25/32 shooting at rim) is a Bulls opponent season-high pic.twitter.com/hR1uIAJbdD – 3:13 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Brutal Bulls loss last night
With a chance to move to 9th in the East (and inch closer to homecourt advantage in at least one play-in game), they fell 123-105 to the Hawks minus Trae Young & De’Andre Hunter — and at home, to boot
7 observations, in thread form… – 3:13 PM
Brutal Bulls loss last night
With a chance to move to 9th in the East (and inch closer to homecourt advantage in at least one play-in game), they fell 123-105 to the Hawks minus Trae Young & De’Andre Hunter — and at home, to boot
7 observations, in thread form… – 3:13 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
1. Typically don’t like to question effort from behind a screen, but Billy Donovan and Zach LaVine beat that drum again postgame
And a few plays pointing to a lack of focus/energy stood out, particularly on offensive glass pic.twitter.com/rnCC6T1hcS – 3:13 PM
1. Typically don’t like to question effort from behind a screen, but Billy Donovan and Zach LaVine beat that drum again postgame
And a few plays pointing to a lack of focus/energy stood out, particularly on offensive glass pic.twitter.com/rnCC6T1hcS – 3:13 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
The play-in starts next week.
Our postseason ticket sale is now live.
Tap below and use the code ‘SOCIAL’ to access our presale: – 3:00 PM
The play-in starts next week.
Our postseason ticket sale is now live.
Tap below and use the code ‘SOCIAL’ to access our presale: – 3:00 PM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43
Get the full conversation with @realtuffjuice in the latest episode of Thanalysis, wherever you get your podcasts or streaming on AntetokounBros TV on YouTube!!
👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾
Hoo.be/Thanasis_Ante43 – 2:45 PM
Get the full conversation with @realtuffjuice in the latest episode of Thanalysis, wherever you get your podcasts or streaming on AntetokounBros TV on YouTube!!
👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾
Hoo.be/Thanasis_Ante43 – 2:45 PM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43
The snack hustle was real 🍫🥤😂 pic.twitter.com/1gQAaXEXam – 2:44 PM
The snack hustle was real 🍫🥤😂 pic.twitter.com/1gQAaXEXam – 2:44 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
NBA Injury Report: Caruso OUT vs. Bucks. Milw: Allen and Connaughton-OUT vs. Bulls. 6:15 pre @670TheScore – 2:40 PM
NBA Injury Report: Caruso OUT vs. Bucks. Milw: Allen and Connaughton-OUT vs. Bulls. 6:15 pre @670TheScore – 2:40 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list Alex Caruso out vs. Bucks.
Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton are out for Bucks. Giannis is probable. – 2:38 PM
Bulls list Alex Caruso out vs. Bucks.
Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton are out for Bucks. Giannis is probable. – 2:38 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Jones averaged an NBA G League-high 26.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, seven assists and 1.7 steals during his 24 regular season games for the Windy City Bulls. – 2:15 PM
Jones averaged an NBA G League-high 26.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, seven assists and 1.7 steals during his 24 regular season games for the Windy City Bulls. – 2:15 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls guard Carlik Jones has been named the NBA G League Most Valuable Player.
Jones earned the honor in a vote by the league’s 30 head coaches and general managers. – 2:15 PM
Bulls guard Carlik Jones has been named the NBA G League Most Valuable Player.
Jones earned the honor in a vote by the league’s 30 head coaches and general managers. – 2:15 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Bulls guard and former Radford/Louisville PG Carlik Jones was just named G League MVP. Averaged 26 and 7. – 2:14 PM
Bulls guard and former Radford/Louisville PG Carlik Jones was just named G League MVP. Averaged 26 and 7. – 2:14 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than 120 points tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/ot3WofGbce – 2:13 PM
Will the Bucks score more or less than 120 points tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/ot3WofGbce – 2:13 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Jones averaged 26.1 points and 7 assists for @windycitybulls this season. Spent time as a two-way player, then signed NBA contract with #Bulls late in the year – 2:06 PM
Jones averaged 26.1 points and 7 assists for @windycitybulls this season. Spent time as a two-way player, then signed NBA contract with #Bulls late in the year – 2:06 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Fast & Furious ft. Bucks. 🔥
Wiiings Wednesday presented by @redbull. pic.twitter.com/58wpkiSIzL – 1:33 PM
Fast & Furious ft. Bucks. 🔥
Wiiings Wednesday presented by @redbull. pic.twitter.com/58wpkiSIzL – 1:33 PM