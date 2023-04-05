Bulls vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Chicago Bulls play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum

The Chicago Bulls are spending $3,999,078 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,190,373 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday April 5, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Bally Sports WI
Away TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
Away Radio: 670 The Score

