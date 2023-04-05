Damian Lillard freestyles: They say I should do the Lakers, f*** that loyal s***, what if Reggie Miller just left the Pacers?

Clutch Points: “Plotting on a ring they say I should do the Lakers. F*ck that loyal sh*t. What if Reggie [Miller] just left the Pacers?” —Damian Lillard, Heaven or Hell Freestyle Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Keh7wjnuiV
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
NBA Math @NBA_Math
April 5 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.465
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.98
3. Luka Dončić: 15.288
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.455
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.122
6. Damian Lillard: 13.886
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.824
8. Anthony Davis: 13.331
9. Stephen Curry: 12.548
10. LeBron James: 12.533 pic.twitter.com/QyK2h2oks3 – 10:51 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
There have been 4 instances of a player outscoring the rest of his team in a game this season.
Joel Embiid has done it twice.
Tuesday: Joel Embiid vs Celtics
Feb. 26: Damian Lillard vs Rockets
Feb. 2: Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Clippers
Nov. 13: Joel Embiid vs Jazz – 9:44 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Keegan Murray is running away with the rookie 3-point shooting record.
Murray 196
Mitchell 187
Lillard 185
Bey 175
Edwards 171
Doncic 168
Shamet 167
Curry 166 – 8:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
Tyler Herro
Kevin Durant
Damian Lillard
Stephen Curry
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/DBZmoV4T4q – 6:42 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lucky to be on @HolleyandSmith today (with the great @JimTrotter_NFL ) and talk MVP race. Lillard & Curry said they would vote for Embiid, but it comes down to how you choose to define “valuable” — and there is not one answer. Jim would vote Giannis.
nbcsports.com/video/nbas-mos… – 6:32 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Jordan, Durant and Curry left college early
LeBron didn’t go
Only one 2023 NBA All-Star spent 4 years in college: Dame
A 22-year-old rook is now considered ‘old.’
The makeup of today’s rosters began with one man: Spencer Haywood
nbcsports.com/bayarea/race-a… – 2:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players averaging 30+ PPG this season:
— Joel Embiid
— Luka Doncic
— Damian Lillard
— Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
— Giannis Antetokounmpo
— Jayson Tatum
Only 2 players did it last season. pic.twitter.com/IaNvcOr8jL – 2:46 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
April 3 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.46
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.93
3. Luka Dončić: 15.33
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.44
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.14
6. Damian Lillard: 13.96
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 8. 13.82
8. Anthony Davis: 13.27
9. Domantas Sabonis: 12.54
10. LeBron James: 12.52 pic.twitter.com/hcwVCqmPgm – 1:36 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
I’m glad I don’t have an official @NBA awards ballot I’d hate to try to parse candidacies of Luka, SGA, Fox, & Mitchell for the 1st 4All NBA guard slots. Jrue Holiday needs to be considered for his all around game. Booker, Curry, Dame and Harden all great, all didn’t play enough – 11:08 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mavericks got 60+ games out of Luka in his prime this season after making Conference Finals and clinched a losing record with a week of season left
We saw something similar with the 2019-20 Trail Blazers and Dame, a team that went from 2019 WCF to 35-39 and a bubble-aided 8th – 9:05 PM
Mavericks got 60+ games out of Luka in his prime this season after making Conference Finals and clinched a losing record with a week of season left
More on this storyline
Players feel the wrath of fans for load management in the NBA, but more often than not it’s a team’s medical and training staff — driven by analytics and the use of wearable sensors — that sit a player. Guys don’t get to the NBA not wanting to compete. Case in point, Damian Lillard. The Trail Blazers have shut him down for the rest of the season, but he told Dan Patrick on the Dan Patrick Show that it was a team call, not his. “I wouldn’t say it’s my decision at all. I think maybe the team protecting me from myself… Every time that I’ve had some type injury like that kind of get irritated or aggravated or something like that, it’s come from just like a heavy load, and stress, and just, you know, going out there and trying to go above and beyond. So, you know, I would say just; there is something there, and also them just trying to protect me from myself as well.” -via NBC Sports / April 1, 2023
Lillard also talked about his loyalty to Portland, which is partly tied to how he wants to win a ring — the way Dirk Nowitzki and Giannis Antetokounmpo did, with the team and city that drafted them. “I just have a way that I want to get things done for myself… I just have my stance on what I want to see happen, but in this business, you just never know.” -via NBC Sports / April 1, 2023
Matt Barnes: “I hope we don’t see Damian Lillard in a Portland Trail Blazers uniform no more. That’s no knock on him. I just you know as loyal his as he and you and… I think the only way Dame leaves Portland is if they quote unquote make him leave (…) I think Portland’s gonna have to push him out to get him to leave. I don’t think if you leave it up to him that he’s going to leave at this point.” -via YouTube / March 30, 2023
