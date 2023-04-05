Doc Rivers after Joel Embiid's monster performance: 'The MVP race is over'

His MVP-caliber play prompted Sixers head coach Doc Rivers to call for an end to the debate. According to Rivers in his postgame press conference, Joel Embiid has won. “There were so many things that we did wrong. But what we did right was Joel Embiid. The MVP race is over. Tonight, we couldn’t make shots. The man just scored half our points in an NBA game. And I’m biased but the MVP race is over,” said Doc Rivers.
Embiid scored half of Philadelphia’s points against Boston, while Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets lost to last-placed team in the West #NBA #MVP
“I think he’s been great and I’m just happy. We wouldn’t have won that game without him, three big shots, and we really got that win because of him.”
Joel Embiid was asked about his coaches and teammates saying the MVP race is over and it should be his. His answer drew a big laugh from reporters.
“Umm, I mean, I don’t know. They’re probably right, but we got bigger goals.” – 1:53 AM
New on BSJ: Celtics seemed content to let Joel Embiid cook, saving their best for when it really matters against the Sixers bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/04/05/kar… – 1:41 AM
“I don’t remember him missing a shot. That’s one of the most efficient 50’s I’ve seen.” – James Harden on Joel Embiid’s monster 52 point gem. – 1:38 AM
With TNT broadcasting the game to televisions around the country, Joel Embiid refused to be ignored, accounting for 69 of the Sixers’ 103 points in a win over the Boston Celtics:
Joel Embiid makes MVP case dropping 52, 76ers hold off Celtics nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/03/joe… – 12:39 AM
If and when the Celtics and Sixers reconvene in four weeks….we might be revisiting this list.
21 times in the last half-decade has someone made 12+ free throws against Boston.
Joel Embiid (9) and James Harden (3) have 12 of the 21. pic.twitter.com/yi4jk5QaYL – 12:18 AM
BSJ Game Report: Sixers 103, Celtics 101 – Embiid carries Philly over shorthanded C’s bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/04/04/bsj… – 12:10 AM
Joel Embiid had 52 points on 20-for-25 shooting, 13 rebounds and 6 assists against the Celtics. Wow. – 12:00 AM
Joel Embiid not only wrapped up the scoring average title tonight, he’s now just 42 points behind Tatum in the overall race.
TATUM 2,204
Embiid 2,162
Doncic 2,096
Paul Pierce (2002) is the only Celitc to lead the league in scoring, no Celtic has ever lead in scoring average. – 11:53 PM
Joel Embiid on Doc Rivers’ and teammates’ comments that he’s going to win MVP: “They’re probably right but we got bigger goals in mind.” pic.twitter.com/GlzTEMoDeF – 11:38 PM
Joel Embiid, with a smile, when asked about Doc Rivers and James Harden saying the MVP race should be over: “They’re probably right. But we have bigger goals in mind.”
Embiid said he is disappointed by the sloppy ending to the game, and that “We have to be better than that.” – 11:20 PM
Joel Embiid, told that his coach and teammates all said that the MVP race is over, said:
“….They’re probably right.”
Adds “we have bigger goals”. – 11:19 PM
Joel Embiid TOOK OVER against Boston 😤
He had his third 50-point game of the season! Fellow MVP candidate Nikola Jokic scored just 14 vs. the Rockets after missing the last 3 games 👀 pic.twitter.com/wkBSMJXDyg – 11:16 PM
Derrick White on stopping Joel Embiid: “I think the whole league’s trying to figure that out right now. So, if you got any ideas, I think every other NBA team would like to know.” – 11:07 PM
The @sixers Joel Embiid is just the third player in NBA history to make at least 20 FG and 10 FT in a game with shooting percentages of 80% and 90%, respectively:
— Bernard King (Jan. 3, 1981)
— Adrian Dantley (Jan. 7, 1981)
— Embiid (April 4, 2023)
statitudes.substack.com – 10:57 PM
From the Sultan of Stat, Dick Lipe… after @JoelEmbiid goes for 52 points (20-25 FG), 13 rebounds and 6 assists in Philly’s 103-101 victory over the @Celtics:
“Only player in NBA history with 50+ pts, 13+ reb, 6+ ast and .800+ fg pct in a game before tonight was Wilt — twice.” – 10:45 PM
Doc Rivers after Embiid’s monster performance: “The MVP race is over.” – 10:40 PM
left: joel embiid’s shot chart vs the celtics
right: the rest of the sixers’ shot chart vs the celtics pic.twitter.com/DX5PQphsUA – 10:38 PM
Doc Rivers: “The MVP race is over. The man just scored half our points in an NBA game. I’m biased, but the MVP race is over.” – 10:35 PM
Doc Rivers on @Joel Embiid’s massive night tonight:
“The MVP race is over. The man just scored half our points in an NBA game. And I’m biased, but the MVP race is over.” – 10:35 PM
Doc Rivers: “We did so many things wrong, but what we did right was Joel Embiid.
“The MVP race is over.” – 10:34 PM
Doc Rivers: “What we did right was Joel Embiid. The MVP race is over…the man just scored half of our points in an NBA game” – 10:34 PM
Rest Embiid and Harden until the playoffs.
Let Harris and Maxey play out of their funks. Bookmark this officiating crew for tough whistles vs. Tyrese. – 10:34 PM
Doc Rivers: “The MVP race is over…The man just scored half our points, in an NBA game. I’m biased, but the MVP race is over.” – 10:34 PM
Joel Embiid: 52 PTS (20-25 FG, 12-13 FT)
76ers teammates: 51 PTS (19-53 FG, 2-3 FT)
PHI 103, BOS 101
Says as much about Embiid’s MVP candidacy as it does the Sixers’ playoff prospects against the Celtics with a healthy Jaylen Brown and Rob Williams. – 10:32 PM
Initial observations after special stuff from Joel Embiid in a tight Sixers win over Boston:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 10:32 PM
Embiid doesn’t have nearly as much help as Giannis does. Tonight was a crystal clear reminder.
Overcoming all of the mayhem that happens when he sits, the silly things that tend to happen to Doc led teams…. I think Embiid closed the door on MVP talk there. – 10:29 PM
Could very well be the performance that pushes Joel Embiid’s MVP campaign over the top.
The Sixers needed every one of his 52 points to outlast Boston —and to have a chance to beat them when it matters, they will need superhero Embiid again and again
phillyvoice.com/-sixers-philad… – 10:26 PM
Joel Embiid with an MVP performance tonight:
52 PTS
13 REB
6 AST
2 BLK
20/25 FG
12/13 FT
84.6% TS pic.twitter.com/qv12Y7AeyO – 10:25 PM
A spectacular, valiant effort by the Sixers to give the game away falls short.
Philadelphia wins 103-101.
52-13-6 for Joel Embiid.
With 3 games to play…
Bucks magic number for #1 seed: 1
Celtics magic number for #2 seed: 1
Sixers clinch at least #3 seed pic.twitter.com/m3qM8iNBj5 – 10:25 PM
4Q Sixers scoring plays when Joel Embiid checked in at 8:03 mark, Celtics leading by 2:
Embiid 2
Embiid 2
Harden 3
Embiid 2
Embiid 2
Embiid FT
Embiid AST Tucker 3
Embiid AST Tucker 3
Embiid 2
Embiid AST Tucker 3
Embiid FT
Embiid FT – 10:25 PM
Players with 5+ 50/10 games over the last 5 seasons:
— Giannis
— Embiid
That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/bzmqf7V4sw – 10:25 PM
Sixers star @JoelEmbiid Tonight Vs Boston:
52 Points
13 Rebounds
6 Assists
20-25 FG
Embiid is the 2nd player in NBA history to record 50 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 80% shooting in a game, joining Wilt Chamberlain (2x). @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/xHpdhD4n0q – 10:23 PM
#Celtics lose to #76ers without Jaylen Brown and with Tatum being below average. Embiid was brilliant with 52 points on 20 for 25 FG. Would be a compelling playoff series. – 10:23 PM
Tatum misses at the buzzer and the Sixers avoid one of the biggest late-game collapses you will ever see. They beat Boston, 103-101. The Sixers are 52-27.
Joel Embiid: 52 points on 20 of 25 from the field. He single-handedly won the game. – 10:23 PM
Joel Embiid pretty much wraps up the scoring title with his 52-point performance tonight. Luka Donic would have had to outscore Embiid by 14 in the final three games to pull even. – 10:23 PM
Luka now 66 pts behind Joel Embiid in the scoring race as Embiid goes for 52 in PHI win over BOS – 10:22 PM
But Tatum missed the shot. Sixers win 103-101, and will finish no lower than 3rd in the East.
Embiid finished with 52 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists on 20-25 shooting.
The rest of the team was present. – 10:22 PM
Final: Sixers 103, Celtics 101
Joel Embiid had 52 points on 20-for-25 shooting, and Philadelphia nearly pulled off one of the biggest collapses in NBA history.
That was … something. – 10:22 PM
FINAL: Sixers 103, Celtics 101. Boston made things dicey down the stretch, but Sixers finally get one against their likely second-round opponent. Joel Embiid was masterful with 52 points on 20-of-25 shooting and 12-of-13 FT, 13 rebounds and six assists. – 10:21 PM
Sixers win. Embiid scores more than half the Sixers’ points. They win by the skin of their teeth in a game that they should not feel very good about. – 10:21 PM
Embiid tonight:
52 PTS
13 REB
6 AST
2 BLK
20-25 FG
First player to reach those numbers in a game since MJ in 1992. pic.twitter.com/JfZDEIjYCR – 10:21 PM
Offensive foul on Embiid. Not sure I saw a foul on Embiid there but the Sixers just (rightfully) used their challenge on the last possession.
Boston is a shot away from coming back from 7 down with 9 seconds left. – 10:20 PM
Offensive foul, Joel Embiid.
Boston is going to have the ball with a chance to win. You can’t make this up. – 10:19 PM
Now Grant draws an offensive foul on Embiid on the inbounds. #Celtics ball. Timeout with 2 seconds left. PHL 103 BOS 101 – 10:19 PM
Embiid’s got a 50-piece against the Celtics while Jokic is working toward double-digit TOs in a loss to the worst team in the NBA. Might be the sliding-door moment in the closest MVP race in memory. – 10:14 PM
Centers with 5+ 50-point games all-time:
— Embiid
— Kareem
— Wilt
Elite company. pic.twitter.com/NNyWSxTJTg – 10:11 PM
On one screen, I’m watching Embiid drop 50 and 13 and shoot 20-of-a-ridiculous-25 from the field. On another, Jokic has a lackluster turnover before heading to bench with 14-10-4 and Denver getting drilled by Houston without Jamal Murray. #MVPWatch – 10:10 PM
Embiid remembering his postgame press conference in which he yearned for PJ Tucker. pic.twitter.com/dMfAj6r5Jy – 10:09 PM
Embiid detonates for a dunk. He’s got 50/13/5 and a couple blocks. Sixers gotta focus to close this one out. – 10:09 PM
And there’s a tomahawk dunk for Joel Embiid to make it 50 on the night – on 20-for-25 shooting.
Philly up 98-95 with a minute to go. – 10:09 PM
Congrats to Joel Embiid on winning the 2023 NBA MVP award – 10:09 PM
PJ Tucker with a pair of corner 3s, followed by Embiid hitting a technical free throw, and this has quickly ballooned to a 7 point lead for the Sixers with 1:58 left. – 10:07 PM
And, after the Sixers couldn’t hit a shot all game around Joel Embiid, P.J. Tucker hits two in a row to give Philly some separation.
That, coupled with a Grant Williams technical, has made it 96-89 with 1:58 to go. 12-1 run for the Sixers. – 10:07 PM
As Jokic has missed time & now is getting outplayed by @kevinwildes’ beloved Sengun, I think it’s quite clear he’s slipped to 3rd in the MVP race.
With less than a week left, it’s…
1- Embiid
2- Giannis
(Decent gap)
3- Jokic – 10:07 PM
Every Sixer but Joel Embiid has been somewhere between mediocre and awful and Philly is up because Embiid is a freaking monster. – 10:04 PM
With 3:33 left, Joel Embiid has over half of the Sixers’ points.
He’s three away from the fifth 50-point game of his career. 19 for 24 from the floor and keeps delivering big mid-range jumpers. – 10:04 PM
As Tyrese Maxey says, Joel Embiid is good at basketball. With 3:33 to play: 47 points. 19-of-24 shooting. 9-of-10 FT. 13 rebounds.
Sixers clinging to an 89-88 lead. – 10:03 PM
Embiid flopped but we’ll see if it’s overturned here. #Celtics #76ers – 10:03 PM
A simply ridiculous night for Joel Embiid.
He’s got 47 and 13 rebounds.
89-88, Philadelphia, 3:40 left pic.twitter.com/dhRFrzqGxp – 10:03 PM
embiid is absolutely out of his mind tonight
when he has that fade going around the elbows he’s just a nightmare to deal with – 10:03 PM
Embiid is just a remarkable player. Remarkable. Really think this is the year he finally breaks through & goes on a real run. – 10:02 PM
Embiid is gonna have to do this himself. So disappointing for his teammates. – 10:02 PM
We are witnessing one of the all-time carry jobs. Embiid up to 47, Sixers by 1. – 10:02 PM
Harris and Maxey are a combined 4-16 shooting. Embiid and Harden need some help – 10:00 PM
Most 40/10 games since 2000:
35 — Embiid
32 — Giannis, Shaq pic.twitter.com/BiuHAbVS4R – 9:59 PM
Celtics are up 86-81 with 6:18 left to go despite missing 2 starters and Joel Embiid having an MVP-level game. Embiid is 17-22 from the field for 42 points, rest of the Sixers are 15-48 (31.3%) for 39. – 9:57 PM
Mazzulla leaving Griffin into defend Embiid and he comes up with a strip that leads to a Smart layup. BOS 86, PHL 81 with 6:18 left. #Celtics #76ers – 9:56 PM
Joel Embiid subbed out 12:00 remaining 2Q:
Sixers 28
Celtics 22
Joel Embiid subbed in 6:42 remaining 2Q:
Sixers 35
Celtics 34
Joel Embiid subbed out 12:00 remaining 4Q:
Sixers 72
Celtics 67
Joel Embiid subbed in 8:03 remaining 4Q:
Sixers 77
Celtics 79 – 9:55 PM
Somebody help this man, Joel Embiid. Sixers cannot waste another one of these gems. – 9:54 PM
Looked to me like Blake Griffin smiled and shrugged after that last Embiid jumper. He knew he had no chance. – 9:53 PM
Joel Embiid: 17 of 21 from the field, 8 of 9 from the free-throw line, 42 points.
Considering how brutal the rest of his team has been tonight, he should be getting triple teamed the rest of the way. – 9:52 PM
Joel Embiid checks back in and immediately scores two buckets. This has been a heck of a performance. And, despite him having 42 points, it’s still only tied at 81 with 7 minutes to go. – 9:52 PM
Embiid checks back in at 8:03 mark as Brogdon missed 2 FTs. #Celtics #76ers – 9:50 PM
Paul Reed represents the Sixers’ non-Embiid minutes tonight. He is a -14 in eight minutes.
It has been very much that bad. – 9:46 PM
Joel Embiid has put up 38 points thru 3 quarters and is plus-13 in the game, but the Celtics lead by 3 because the Sixers are a completely different team without him lol. 10-2 C’s run to open the 4th quarter. – 9:45 PM
#Celtics begin 4Q on a 10-2 run to take a 77-74 lead. Timeout #76ers. A bit early to reinsert Embiid, so they’ll have to live with this lineup. – 9:45 PM
Immediate 10-2 run to open the 4th with Embiid on the bench. They might legitimately need him to score 50 to beat the Celtics without Brown and Williams. Embarrassing outing for the other guys tonight – 9:44 PM
Those non-Embiid minutes are an issue once again. Celtics lead 77-74 with less than 10 to play. – 9:44 PM
#Celtics are going to have to dominate the non-Embiid minutes to nab this one. Trail #76ers 72-67 after 3Q. Tatum 18, Brogdon 13, Smart 12, White 11; Embiid 38 and 12 rebs; Harden 17. – 9:39 PM
Rough three quarters for Celtics offense, shooting just 37 percent with only seven free throw attempts. Non-Embiid defense keeping them afloat. – 9:39 PM
It’d be nice for the Celtics to win this game, but also if Embiid is going to go supernova with no Rob or Jaylen, it’s ok – 9:39 PM
After 3 quarters: Sixers 72, Celtics 67
Joel Embiid has 38 points on 15-for-19 shooting, while the rest of the Sixers have gone a combined 13-for-43 to allow things to remain competitive.
Jayson Tatum has 18-6-4 for Boston, which is hanging around despite going 9-for-32 from 3. – 9:39 PM
After 3 quarters: Sixers 72, Celtics 67
Joel Embiid has 38 points on 15-for-19 shooting, while the rest of the Sixers have gone a combined 13-for-43 to allow things to remain competitive.
Jayson Tatum has 18-6-4 for Boston, which is hanging around despite going 9-for-32 from 3 – 9:38 PM
Boston: 67 points on 69 shots.
Sixers (non-Embiid division): 34 points on 43 shooting.
Embiid: 38 points on 19 shots.
72-67 Sixers heading into the 4th. – 9:38 PM
Sixers 72, Celtics 67 at the end of the third. Embiid up to 38 points on 15-of-19 shooting, 12 rebounds and 3 assists. Harden with 17 and 5 assists. Celtics are shooting 37.7 percent but has 12 points off six turnovers by the Sixers. – 9:37 PM
Joel Embiid through 3 quarters:
38-12-3 on 15/19 from the field.
Sixers lead by 5. – 9:37 PM
Embiid trying to get the crowd going. It had felt like all of the role players bricking so so much caused a nervous arena to bite their nails. They respond with some M-V-P chants. – 9:37 PM
Holy lord Embiid just detonated on Luke Kornet.
Embiid stepping to the line for 38 points before the fourth quarter. – 9:36 PM
well, if you’re a Celtics fan, better Embiid do this now than in the playoffs lol – 9:35 PM
At least so far, doesn’t feel like the Sixers should feel all that good about this game.
Incredible Embiid, average-ish Harden and everyone else outside of McDaniels has really, really struggled. – 9:30 PM
This has been a truly dominant performance so far from Joel Embiid: 34 points on 14-for-18 shooting, with 12 rebounds, 3 assists and a block.
And yet, the Celtics still only trail 68-65 despite going 9-for-30 from 3.
Sixers other than Embiid: 13-for-41 – 9:29 PM
Embiid is 14/18 from the field with a 34-12-3 line and the Sixers are up by 3 points. This is borderline criminal – 9:28 PM
This game headline might actually be “Embiid scores 84, Sixers win by 5”. – 9:28 PM
76ers are full strength and at home, Embiid has been almost perfect, Tatum has been quiet, and it’s a 3-point game.
Nothing here is going to worry the Celtics about a Philly playoff series. – 9:26 PM
Of course the second Harris misses a (contested) layup, Smart hits a 3. If the Sixers can’t get Harden and Embiid any help, welp… the pressure just dissipates for Tatum and co. If you’re not making them take it out of the net. – 9:23 PM
14 total points from the Non Harden and Embiid Sixers at the half. They should have built a nice lead. Also feel like the decibel level in the arena is directly tied to roll players making shots sometimes. – 9:08 PM
Halftime: Sixers 53, Celtics 46
Dominant showing from Joel Embiid, who has 24 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists on 9-for-13 shooting in 18 minutes.
James Harden has 15 and 4, while Malcolm Brogdon had 13 off the bench to lead Boston. – 8:59 PM
The Joel Embiid-James Harden duo scored 39 of the Sixers’ first-half points vs. the Sixers.
That pair also has seven of the team’s nine assists. – 8:58 PM
Sixers up 53-46 at the half. Embiid has 24 of them on 9-13 shooting. Harden has 15/4.
Boston’s shooting just 40.9% from the field and 5-19 from 3.
Not an A effort from many in this one so far, especially from those not contending for an MVP award. Meaningless April game vibes – 8:58 PM
#76ers end 2Q on an 11-4 run, lead #Celtics 53-46 at half. Brogdon 13, Tatum 12; Embiid 24, Harden 15.
3pt:
BOS: 5-19
PHL: 5-15 – 8:58 PM
Halftime: Sixers 53, Celtics 46. Embiid already with 24-10-3. Harden with 15 points and 4 assists. Boston was shooting under 40 percent until that last finish by Smart. – 8:57 PM
Sixers took a 6-point lead, Embiid sat and it disappeared.
Embiid returns, and Sixers lead by 7 at half. – 8:57 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead Boston, 53-46, at halftime.
Embiid: 24 PTS / 10 REB / 3 AST
Harden: 15 PTS / 4 AST – 8:56 PM
24-10-3 for Embiid at halftime. Not much else of note to report. Big guy good – 8:55 PM
Embiid is 6 for 7 from the field and 6 for 7 at the line, and the rest of the 76ers are 6 for 23 from the field and 0 for 0 at the line. – 8:41 PM
Embiid said after the loss in Milwaukee (and dealing with the calf for the past week or so) that he wanted to get back to his aggressive self. That 18-point first quarter on 6-of-7 shooting with 7 rebounds certainly fits that mold. – 8:36 PM
Sixers not named Joel Embiid tonight: 5-for-18 for 12 points.
Sixers lead the Celtics 30-29 early in the second. – 8:36 PM
7-0 Celtics run to start the 2nd quarter with Embiid on the bench. Good stuff from this lineup. – 8:35 PM
Embiid finished the first quarter with 18 points on 5-for-6 shooting to go with seven rebounds. The Sixers lead 28-22. – 8:32 PM
Celtics down 28-22 after the first quarter. Embiid doing MVP things with 18 points, but it’s only a 6-point game. C’s hanging around after going down early. – 8:30 PM
Joel Embiid, in the first quarter, scored 64% of the total he scored Sunday against the Bucks.
Also amassed 78% of his rebound total from Sunday. – 8:30 PM
After 1 quarter:
18 PTS — Joel Embiid
15 PTS — Celtics starters pic.twitter.com/yHzgwDBCtV – 8:29 PM
After 1 quarter:
Embiid dominates the 1st with 18 points but Philly is only up 6. Now let’s see what happens when he goes to the bench – 8:29 PM
Sixers outside of Joel Embiid that quarter: 4 of 12 from the field, zero free-throw attempts.
Good thing he’s on the team. – 8:29 PM
Embiid might go for 50 points tonight. Already at 18 points at the end of the first quarter. That’s gonna help his MVP bid. – 8:28 PM
Jayson Tatum set a Celtics franchise record by scoring 78 points in the last two games without a single turnover in 69 minutes.
He’s committed 3 in the first 9:17 tonight.
20-19, Sixers.
Embiid: 13
Tatum: 7 – 8:22 PM
13 quick points for Joel Embiid on 4-5 from the field and 5-6 from the line.
Boston does not have the personnel to handle him 1-on-1, but it’s still kinda crazy for him to be that efficient with how far they are helping off Tucker. – 8:22 PM
Very hot start for Joel Embiid, who already has 9 points and 3 boards in the opening five-plus minutes. Philly out to a 12-7 lead over Boston, which has opened the game 3-for-12 from the field. – 8:13 PM
Sixers lead 12-7 at the first timeout. Celtics are just 3-of-12 from the floor (including 1-of-5 from Jayson Tatum). Joel Embiid is off to an aggressive start, with nine points on 3-of-3 from the floor and 3-of-4 from deep. – 8:13 PM
Wonder how long Boston will stick with Grant Williams on Embiid with Horford roaming if Embiid keeps destroying the former – 8:13 PM
#Celtics missing open early looks, but Tatum looks engaged. Embiid looks like this is one final chance to make an MVP bid. He has 9 pts in 5 min. #76ers – 8:13 PM
Embiid out here looking like .. well, um, the MVP.
He has nine points on 3-for-3 shooting and made 3 of 4 foul shots to go with 3 rebounds and five minutes. #Sixers lead 12-7 with 6:23 left in the first quarter. – 8:13 PM
Joel Embiid completely horizontal about 5’ off the ground makes you hold your breath. I hate this rule that has guys trying for these crazy chargers. pic.twitter.com/qT42CqbBa3 – 8:11 PM
10-2 #76ers early with Embiid imposing his will inside. #Celtics have been way off on their jump shots. – 8:10 PM
The rule that incentivizes Marcus Smart to undercut Joel Embiid like that just has to go. An incredibly dangerous play that is encouraged. – 8:09 PM
Celtics come out flat. Joel Embiid cooking. Jayson Tatum not happy with calls so far. 10-2 Sixers lead early on. – 8:09 PM
Marcus Smart in seven games this season without Jaylen Brown available: 15.3 PTS, 8.7 AST, 3.9 REB, 2.6 STL, 0.6 BLK.
Smart always seems to be a defensive menace when Joel Embiid is on the opposite side. @DKSportsbook has Smart at over/under 1.5 BLK+STL tonight. pic.twitter.com/WsCUNEDi3A – 7:47 PM
Celtics at Sixers – Wells Fargo Center – April 4, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Tatum, G. Williams, Horford
Philadelphia – James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Joel Embiid
OUT: Boston: Brown, R. Williams, Gallinari Philadelphia: None pic.twitter.com/vNidOhxbx9 – 7:35 PM
Sixers starters vs Celtics :
PHI starters:
Harris
Tucker
Embiid
Maxey
Harden – 7:34 PM
#Celtics are sitting Jaylen Brown tonight alongside Robert Williams. Brown’s shot-making was a big part of Boston’s last win at Philadelphia. Would imagine C’s start Sam Hauser to keep Grant Williams available to guard Joel Embiid in rotation: White-Smart-Hauser-Tatum-Horford. – 6:46 PM
Lucky to be on @HolleyandSmith today (with the great @JimTrotter_NFL ) and talk MVP race. Lillard & Curry said they would vote for Embiid, but it comes down to how you choose to define “valuable” — and there is not one answer. Jim would vote Giannis.
nbcsports.com/video/nbas-mos… – 6:32 PM
Doc Rivers was asked whether he ever thought Laurence Fishburne would play him in an acting role: “No, I thought i looked better than that.” – 6:24 PM
Per @cleantheglass
Differential:
Embiid +11.7
Harden: +6.3
Maxey: +1.7
Giannis +7
Holiday: +11.3
Lopez: +6.8
MIL team Defense:
pts allow. /100 poss: 111.1
w/ Giannis on: 110.3
Giannis off: 112.2
PHI team def:
pts allow./ 100: 114
w/ Embiid on: 111.7
w/ Embiid off: 117.3 pic.twitter.com/NroZUDWSUe – 5:42 PM
On #thisleague UNCUT with @TheSteinLine, topics are Kyrie Irving’s future, Stephen Curry picking Joel Embiid for MVP, Nick Nurse’s future, Jared Dudley’s new assignment and getting investigated in The Bubble: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 4:38 PM
So, if Jokić, Giannis, and Embiid all played the exact same number of minutes total, 2,000 minutes with the starters, and 500 minutes with the bench:
Jokić is at +670
Giannis is at +404
Embiid is at +456
People are creating a narrative that isn’t there and shouldn’t exist. – 3:01 PM
I pulled these numbers from PBP Stats today and wanted to make a point about sample size. Here’s how the numbers between Jokić, Giannis, and Embiid are actually laid out.
Giannis plays the most minutes with the bench, but he’s the only one with a negative plus-minus there. pic.twitter.com/FjxkwDNLLc – 3:01 PM
Nikola Jokić: +7 in 265 minutes when sharing the court with 1 or 0 starters.
Giannis Antetokounmpo: -10 in 391 minutes when sharing the court with 1 or 0 starters.
Joel Embiid: +32 in 299 minutes when sharing the court with 1 or 0 starters. – 2:16 PM
Stephen Curry says he would pick Joel Embiid as MVP
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/04/ste… – 1:45 PM
The spotlight here isn’t really about Embiid’s MVP case. At this point, everyone has made their cases and it’s about closing statements now. Rather, the point was the team handled March *very* well. – 11:44 AM
Mikal Bridges has been a monster since arriving in Brooklyn from Phoenix.
He ranks second in total points scored since the All Star Break, trailing only Joel Embiid (one spot ahead of Devin Booker)
Over his last 21 games with the Nets, he’s slashing 50.4% / 41.4% / 91.4% – 10:54 AM
Mikal Bridges has been a monster since arriving in Brooklyn from Phoenix.
Embiid’s incredible, 52-point game helped the Sixers pick up a much-needed win. Had he been a fraction less effective, this one could have easily been a loss. But with the big man hitting 12-to-16-foot jumpers like clockwork and getting right to the hoop with swift moves, Philly had enough to steal a win against its rival. Doc Rivers declared the MVP race over and James Harden backed him up. “They’re probably right but we got bigger goals in mind,” Embiid said of the MVP love. “We understand we got a chance but it’s not gonna be easy.” -via Clutch Points / April 5, 2023
Basketball-Reference: Every player in NBA history to have a game with 50 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST, while shooting 80% or better from the field: Joel Embiid Wilt Chamberlain #NBA | #Sixers pic.twitter.com/tpd4W4nglt -via Twitter @bball_ref / April 5, 2023
Vincent Goodwill: Upon hearing Joel Embiid put a 50 burger on the Celtics, Jimmy Butler: “Joel’s the MVP. He should’ve been MVP last year too.” -via Twitter @VinceGoodwill / April 5, 2023