Draymond Green on new 65-game minimum for NBA awards: 'Everyone will appreciate this until you got bums on the All-NBA team'

The two-time NBA MVP stopped by 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny & Guru” on Friday, where he was asked about uncertainty surrounding the 2023-24 NBA season when it comes to the contracts of 11-year veteran Draymond Green and president of basketball operations/general manager Bob Myers. “I think we can all acknowledge and keep it real that had we not won a championship last year, then those questions would have been a lot more … everyday, I guess?” Curry said. “But when you prove that you can win, then you kind of hold off the dogs in terms of how hard it is to do what we’ve done and keep this together for as long as we have.” -via Yahoo! Sports / April 3, 2023