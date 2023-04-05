Draymond Green on new 65-game minimum for NBA awards: 'Everyone will appreciate this until you got bums on the All-NBA team'

The Volume: “I think owners are going to end up complaining when they find a bum that they have to give an extension to that made the All-NBA team” — @Money23Green sounds off on the new 65 game requirement for major league awards
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Well after most have left Chase for the night, Dray is out here taking pictures with fans.
Dray’s former Michigan State teammate, Anthony Ianni was in attendance tonight. Ianni was the first NCAA D1 basketball player with autism.
He and Dray spoke to the group after the game pic.twitter.com/SN2bksiHbc – 2:32 AM
Well after most have left Chase for the night, Dray is out here taking pictures with fans.
Dray’s former Michigan State teammate, Anthony Ianni was in attendance tonight. Ianni was the first NCAA D1 basketball player with autism.
He and Dray spoke to the group after the game pic.twitter.com/SN2bksiHbc – 2:32 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Here’s the Lu Dort play that Mark Daigneault references. ⬇️
The broadcast switched cameras in the middle of it, but it’s clear what Mark said was right on: Dort was asking the ref for the ball and couldn’t get it.
Meanwhile the refs Amazon Primed the ball to Draymond. pic.twitter.com/HzDLKIzvfb – 2:22 AM
Here’s the Lu Dort play that Mark Daigneault references. ⬇️
The broadcast switched cameras in the middle of it, but it’s clear what Mark said was right on: Dort was asking the ref for the ball and couldn’t get it.
Meanwhile the refs Amazon Primed the ball to Draymond. pic.twitter.com/HzDLKIzvfb – 2:22 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Curry, Poole, DiVincenzo, Draymond, Looney: +12 together in 8:02
Curry, Poole, Lamb, Kuminga, Draymond: -8 together in 5:42 – 12:40 AM
Curry, Poole, DiVincenzo, Draymond, Looney: +12 together in 8:02
Curry, Poole, Lamb, Kuminga, Draymond: -8 together in 5:42 – 12:40 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Draymond read the OKC play for a Joe 3, switched out on him, and then Joe tried to take him and Draymond took his dribble. – 12:22 AM
Draymond read the OKC play for a Joe 3, switched out on him, and then Joe tried to take him and Draymond took his dribble. – 12:22 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault has never been more ticked than he is right now.
He went full Draymond Green on all three refs. – 12:10 AM
Mark Daigneault has never been more ticked than he is right now.
He went full Draymond Green on all three refs. – 12:10 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
With Draymond and Steph playing together in this half, Warriors 2nd unit is getting very poor shots. Draymond’s organization missed. – 12:02 AM
With Draymond and Steph playing together in this half, Warriors 2nd unit is getting very poor shots. Draymond’s organization missed. – 12:02 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 3Q: Thunder 106, Warriors 102
SGA – 26 points, 7 assists
Dort – 16 points
JDub – 16 points
Giddey – 15 points, 6 rebounds
Joe – 14 points
Curry – 29 points
DiVincenzio – 14 points
Draymond – 13 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists
Moody – 13 points – 11:52 PM
End of 3Q: Thunder 106, Warriors 102
SGA – 26 points, 7 assists
Dort – 16 points
JDub – 16 points
Giddey – 15 points, 6 rebounds
Joe – 14 points
Curry – 29 points
DiVincenzio – 14 points
Draymond – 13 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists
Moody – 13 points – 11:52 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond joined the coaches huddle during the time out, then he went to the bench next to Steph and talked with him. Now he’s talking to Moody. (Everything looks spirited, not angry.) – 11:42 PM
Draymond joined the coaches huddle during the time out, then he went to the bench next to Steph and talked with him. Now he’s talking to Moody. (Everything looks spirited, not angry.) – 11:42 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
The Warriors lead the Thunder 17-12 to start the 3rd rolling out Steph, JP3, DDV, Draymond and Looney after the halftime break. That should’ve been the starting lineup. #DubNation – 11:37 PM
The Warriors lead the Thunder 17-12 to start the 3rd rolling out Steph, JP3, DDV, Draymond and Looney after the halftime break. That should’ve been the starting lineup. #DubNation – 11:37 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors start the second half with Steph, Poole, DiVincenzo, Draymond and Looney – 11:24 PM
Warriors start the second half with Steph, Poole, DiVincenzo, Draymond and Looney – 11:24 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Thunder 79, Warriors 69
SGA – 21 points
Joe – 14 points
JDub – 14 points
Dort – 11 points
Giddey – 7 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists
Curry – 24 points
Poole – 9 points
Draymond – 5 points, 5 assists – 11:09 PM
HALF: Thunder 79, Warriors 69
SGA – 21 points
Joe – 14 points
JDub – 14 points
Dort – 11 points
Giddey – 7 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists
Curry – 24 points
Poole – 9 points
Draymond – 5 points, 5 assists – 11:09 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Coming out of the timeout
Steph
DiVincenzo
Lamb
Draymond
Looney – 10:21 PM
Coming out of the timeout
Steph
DiVincenzo
Lamb
Draymond
Looney – 10:21 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors starters vs. the Thunder, with a surprise or two
Steph
Poole
Lamb
Kuminga
Draymond – 9:41 PM
Warriors starters vs. the Thunder, with a surprise or two
Steph
Poole
Lamb
Kuminga
Draymond – 9:41 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The #Thunder starters remain the same
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Warriors starters:
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Anthony Lamb
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
No Klay Thompson tonight. – 9:36 PM
The #Thunder starters remain the same
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Warriors starters:
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Anthony Lamb
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
No Klay Thompson tonight. – 9:36 PM
Draymond Green @Money23Green
We’re back @onamp with another episode of The Draymond Green Show today at 2pm PST! Tap in
live.onamp.com/draymondgreen – 2:30 PM
We’re back @onamp with another episode of The Draymond Green Show today at 2pm PST! Tap in
live.onamp.com/draymondgreen – 2:30 PM
More on this storyline
The two-time NBA MVP stopped by 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny & Guru” on Friday, where he was asked about uncertainty surrounding the 2023-24 NBA season when it comes to the contracts of 11-year veteran Draymond Green and president of basketball operations/general manager Bob Myers. “I think we can all acknowledge and keep it real that had we not won a championship last year, then those questions would have been a lot more … everyday, I guess?” Curry said. “But when you prove that you can win, then you kind of hold off the dogs in terms of how hard it is to do what we’ve done and keep this together for as long as we have.” -via Yahoo! Sports / April 3, 2023
Draymond Green: Players lose again…. Smh! Middle and Lower spectrum teams don’t spend because they don’t want to. They want to lose. So increase their spending capabilities, just to increase them. They continue to cut out the middle. And this is what we rushed into a deal for? Smdh! Never fails -via Twitter @Money23Green / April 1, 2023
There are existential pressures on the dynasty, for sure. At some point, it will end. But Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have held up their parts this season, and all Warriors things still flow from this core. Now that Gary Payton II has been re-acquired in a trade and gotten healthy and Jonathan Kuminga has earned Kerr’s trust (well, mostly), Kerr has a much steadier feel for what this group can do and how he should manage the whole thing. “I think we’ve felt things coming together,” Kerr said. “We look more like a two-way basketball team more often now than we did even a few weeks ago. We’re not there yet, obviously. I mean, we’re not consistent enough. But I think we know we’re capable of getting where we need to be. And getting Gary back is a huge help; he gives us that extra defensive stopper.” -via The Athletic / March 31, 2023
Main Rumors, Adam Silver, Awards, CBA, NBPA, Tamika Tremaglio, Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors