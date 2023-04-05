Grizzlies vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (50-29) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (40-39) at Smoothie King Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday April 5, 2023
Memphis Grizzlies 0, New Orleans Pelicans 0 (8:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
STARTERS vs. @New Orleans Pelicans
🪨 @Tyus Jones
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦹 @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🇪🇸 @santialdama
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/m4CmUjZJ1Z – 7:56 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
that big memphis energy got everybody turnt 😂
peep the end. pic.twitter.com/1dnlagBS5L – 7:54 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
that big memphis for everybody turnt 😂 pic.twitter.com/FJbxAmwIZA – 7:52 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Y’all remember our recent Courtside Sweepstakes that also included a brand new @TISSOT watch and getting to meet with Griff? 👀
👋Thanks for joining us! pic.twitter.com/5XWNONfgI2 – 7:51 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🚨 RT and tap in wit us 🚨
where you watching from tonight pic.twitter.com/JHXFQyLJSt – 7:42 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
same five as last night
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/qTuhvhn5LR – 7:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
We love having @Chevron High School Scholar Athletes with us in the SKC thanks to @GNOSports!
Congrats to Francesca R. (Haynes Academy) and Kobe N. (Shaw) for winning a drawing of $5,000 in scholarships!👏 pic.twitter.com/WNIGEo24Ye – 7:34 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
big memphis in the building ya heard me 〽️ pic.twitter.com/KfL2P1SWDg – 7:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Larry is supporting Foundation Preparatory Charter School for tonight’s auction!
Bid on @Larrydn22’s jersey from tonight’s game:
neworlns.co/3KCECOS pic.twitter.com/6jB0qhuXxX – 7:07 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Toda New Orleans si Zion Williamson retorna a juego sin miedo a agravar su lesión….
pic.twitter.com/JnOtHR4ejD – 6:46 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Ja Morant is doubtful for tonight’s game against the Pelicans. The Kings trail the Grizzlies by two games for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with three games remaining. – 6:46 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Roll Call: where y’all tuned in at tonight? 👀
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/WWFNW0oJAv – 6:42 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Jenkins says he expects Ja and Luke will be out tonight against Pelicans. Xavier Tillman will try to give it a go but is likely to miss tonight as well. pic.twitter.com/kPQ8xTev25 – 6:39 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Taylor Jenkins says there’s a “pretty good chance” Ja Morant and Luke Kennard are out. Pels can clinch play-in tournament slot and 9th or higher with win. – 6:36 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Taylor Jenkins says there is “pretty good chance” Morant, Kennard will NOT play vs. #Pelicans. They are listed as doubtful – 6:36 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins says there’s a pretty good chance Grizzlies are without Ja Morant (left hip soreness) and Luke Kennard (right ankle soreness)
Said Xavier Tillman (right ankle soreness) could try and give it a go but they could opt for rest. – 6:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Trey made sure to fist bump every fan watching watch ups 🥺 pic.twitter.com/uBsxRaUyRW – 6:21 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Just two more chances to win courtside challenge this season! You don’t want to miss this 👀
Download the #Pelicans app here https://t.co/AlIFDgXwBi and play in the Fan Zone!
@SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/2VTiSHOT07 – 6:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
pulling up with style and grace for game 80
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/wvS9VWlBLg – 5:39 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
pulling up with style and grace for game 79
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/OYYSPnmOUK – 5:32 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The greatest plot twist of the week could be having four teams play musical chairs around the sixth seed only to have Sacramento catch Memphis for the two seed – 4:31 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Grizzlies basketball. which was your favorite from march?
@autozone | #GetInTheZonePlays pic.twitter.com/kn22g7rGe2 – 4:30 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Tonight will be the 43rd game Zion has missed with the right hamstring injury. The Pelicans announced that he re-injured it Feb. 12. Actually happened a few days before. So we are approaching 2 months since the re-injury. – 4:20 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Ja 1s review.
#BigMemphis | @hibbettsports pic.twitter.com/tZeG7BRrKH – 4:03 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings are now No. 8 in defensive rating (113.6) on the road following last night’s 121-103 win over the Pelicans … and still 29th (118.2) at home.
What happens if they bring that road rage home during the playoffs? 🤔 – 4:01 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs Memphis
#Pelicans | @MorrisBartLLC
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 3:42 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Kings are only listing Matthew Dellavedova on their injury report for game vs Mavs. It is a back to back, however, they own the tiebreaker with Memphis and have some chance of catching them for 2nd. So, I expected that no one would be load managing. – 3:37 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Muffuletta Journey: Week 14
New Orleans Food & Spirits, Bucktown
Melty, cheesy, salty goodness from this one. A little bit floppy/oily bread, but well-balanced meat ratio, combined with double dose of cheese made for a tasty sandwich.
At $15 for a whole, also a solid value. pic.twitter.com/Gv50enROeA – 3:12 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pels notes for today:
– Zion update expected tomorrow
– Grizzlies likely resting Ja / Kennard tonight
– Enter tonight at No. 8
– Knicks are locked into No. 5 in East, Brunson resting tonight (Knicks at Pels on Friday)
– A win vs Memphis locks Pels into 9 seed or higher – 3:06 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
nothing like playoff basketball.
presale for MVPs tomorrow + general on sale 10am Friday. pic.twitter.com/EoRkKczLRZ – 2:41 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Not much time left, here’s the West’s 4-12 loss column (some potential clarity except in that second slot):
PHX: 35
GSW/LAC/LAL: 38
NOP: 39
MIN: 40
DAL/OKC: 42
UTA: 43
Top-3 avoid the play-in, bottom-2 don’t make the play-in.
Head-to-heads (record, remaining): pic.twitter.com/RJAuyapw9C – 2:28 PM
