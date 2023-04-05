Grizzlies vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (50-29) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (40-39) at Smoothie King Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday April 5, 2023

Memphis Grizzlies 0, New Orleans Pelicans 0 (8:00 pm ET)

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Brandon Ingram

Trey Murphy

Jonas Valanciunas – Pelicans starters:CJ McCollumHerb JonesBrandon IngramTrey MurphyJonas Valanciunas – 7:36 PM

Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Ja Morant is doubtful for tonight’s game against the Pelicans. The Kings trail the Grizzlies by two games for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with three games remaining. – Ja Morant is doubtful for tonight’s game against the Pelicans. The Kings trail the Grizzlies by two games for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with three games remaining. – 6:46 PM

Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck

Jenkins says he expects Ja and Luke will be out tonight against Pelicans. Xavier Tillman will try to give it a go but is likely to miss tonight as well. 6:39 PM Jenkins says he expects Ja and Luke will be out tonight against Pelicans. Xavier Tillman will try to give it a go but is likely to miss tonight as well. pic.twitter.com/kPQ8xTev25

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Taylor Jenkins says there’s a “pretty good chance” Ja Morant and Luke Kennard are out. Pels can clinch play-in tournament slot and 9th or higher with win. – Taylor Jenkins says there’s a “pretty good chance” Ja Morant and Luke Kennard are out. Pels can clinch play-in tournament slot and 9th or higher with win. – 6:36 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Taylor Jenkins says there is “pretty good chance” Morant, Kennard will NOT play vs. Taylor Jenkins says there is “pretty good chance” Morant, Kennard will NOT play vs. #Pelicans . They are listed as doubtful – 6:36 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins says there’s a pretty good chance Grizzlies are without Ja Morant (left hip soreness) and Luke Kennard (right ankle soreness)

Said Xavier Tillman (right ankle soreness) could try and give it a go but they could opt for rest. – Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins says there’s a pretty good chance Grizzlies are without Ja Morant (left hip soreness) and Luke Kennard (right ankle soreness)Said Xavier Tillman (right ankle soreness) could try and give it a go but they could opt for rest. – 6:36 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The greatest plot twist of the week could be having four teams play musical chairs around the sixth seed only to have Sacramento catch Memphis for the two seed – The greatest plot twist of the week could be having four teams play musical chairs around the sixth seed only to have Sacramento catch Memphis for the two seed – 4:31 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Tonight will be the 43rd game Zion has missed with the right hamstring injury. The Pelicans announced that he re-injured it Feb. 12. Actually happened a few days before. So we are approaching 2 months since the re-injury. – Tonight will be the 43rd game Zion has missed with the right hamstring injury. The Pelicans announced that he re-injured it Feb. 12. Actually happened a few days before. So we are approaching 2 months since the re-injury. – 4:20 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Kings are now No. 8 in defensive rating (113.6) on the road following last night’s 121-103 win over the Pelicans … and still 29th (118.2) at home.

What happens if they bring that road rage home during the playoffs? 🤔 – The Kings are now No. 8 in defensive rating (113.6) on the road following last night’s 121-103 win over the Pelicans … and still 29th (118.2) at home.What happens if they bring that road rage home during the playoffs? 🤔 – 4:01 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Mark Followill @MFollowill

The Kings are only listing Matthew Dellavedova on their injury report for game vs Mavs. It is a back to back, however, they own the tiebreaker with Memphis and have some chance of catching them for 2nd. So, I expected that no one would be load managing. – The Kings are only listing Matthew Dellavedova on their injury report for game vs Mavs. It is a back to back, however, they own the tiebreaker with Memphis and have some chance of catching them for 2nd. So, I expected that no one would be load managing. – 3:37 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Pels notes for today:

– Zion update expected tomorrow

– Grizzlies likely resting Ja / Kennard tonight

– Enter tonight at No. 8

– Knicks are locked into No. 5 in East, Brunson resting tonight (Knicks at Pels on Friday)

– A win vs Memphis locks Pels into 9 seed or higher – Pels notes for today:– Zion update expected tomorrow– Grizzlies likely resting Ja / Kennard tonight– Enter tonight at No. 8– Knicks are locked into No. 5 in East, Brunson resting tonight (Knicks at Pels on Friday)– A win vs Memphis locks Pels into 9 seed or higher – 3:06 PM

